Dramatic end to SPL season as Damac pull off miraculous escape

Champions Al-Hilal ended their season — in which they claimed a record 16th SPL title — in style with a 2-1 win over Al-Shabab at King Saud University Stadium. (SPA)
Updated 10 September 2020
Ali Khaled

  • Al-Ahli claim third place and qualify for next year’s AFC Champions League, while struggling Al-Ittihad survive brush with relegation
RIYADH: The standings after the penultimate round of games in the 2019-20 Saudi Professional League season had set the scene for high drama on the final day of this marathon, disrupted campaign — and the action on Wednesday delivered this in spades.

Struggling giants Al-Ittihad avoided the nightmare prospect of relegation, while their Jeddah neighbors Al-Ahli took third place in the league to secure qualification for next season’s AFC Champions League. They join the Riyadh duo of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, who had already claimed first and second spots in the SPL respectively.

Al-Ahli clinched a narrow 2-1 victory over Al-Raed, who themselves were clinging to hopes of making it into Asia’s premier club competition. However, second-half goals from Salman Al-Moasher and Syrian superstar Omar Al-Somah ended that dream and ensured Al-Ahli will approach the delayed conclusion of this year’s Champions League, which resumes on Sep. 14, in a relaxed frame of mind, secure in the knowledge that they have claimed their place in next year’s event.

The real drama, however, played out at the bottom of the table, where five clubs kicked off their final matches in danger of joining already-doomed Al-Adalah and Al-Hazem in relegation.

In the final game of what has been a nervy end to a dismal season, Al-Ittihad managed to preserve their top-flight status in relative comfort, thanks to a 2-0 away victory over bottom-placed Al-Adalah. Goals from Fahad Al-Muwallad on 11 minutes and Wilfried Bony, with a penalty just before the half-hour mark, dispelled any lingering tension.

In an astonishing match that included four penalties, Damac, who began the day in the bottom three, defeated Al-Fateh 4-3 to leapfrog them into 11th place and ensure SPL survival, although their fans must have been biting their nails in the dying seconds of the match.

Everything appeared to be going to plan for Damac, as they took a ninth-minute through an Emilio Zelaya penalty and then Ibrahim Chenihi doubled their lead on 44 minutes. However, Mohammed Naji halved the deficit deep into first-half injury time, setting up one of the most dramatic 45 minutes of the season.

Al-Fateh’s Dutch marksman Mitchell te Vrede leveled the scores with a penalty after 58 minutes. With the match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Fayah match still scoreless at this point, Damac were heading for the drop as things stood.

They hit back, however, and regained the lead when Zelaya converted a second penalty that looked to put them on course for a priceless win and SPL safety. This match had a few more twists to offer, however, and with only six minutes left te Vrede scored his second penalty of the night. With the score at 3-3, Damac found themselves back in deep relegation trouble.

Redemption, and the guarantee of another season in the SPL, came for Damac in the final two minutes of the season, as Abdullah Al-Jouei scored what will surely go down as one of the club’s most famous goals.

Meanwhile, the match between Al-Taawoun and Al-Fayha headed into stoppage time scoreless, with the latter needing a very late goal to escape the drop and, in the process, condemn their opponents to relegation. It was not to be, however, as it was Al-Taawoun who grabbed a winner in the 92nd minute, courtesy of Mohammed Al-Sahlawi, sealing their opponents’ fate.

Champions Al-Hilal ended their season — in which they claimed a record 16th SPL title — in style with a 2-1 win over Al-Shabab at King Saud University Stadium. French forward Bafétimbi Gomis signed off on a prolific campaign with a goal in each half. Cristian Guanca’s reply was sandwiched in between. Al-Shabab finished the season in seventh spot.

The celebrations continued late into the night after the Prince Mohammed bin Salman trophy was presented to a delighted Al-Hilal squad and their coach, Razvan Lucescu, amid fireworks and selfies. The reigning champions of Asia will now turn their attention toward retaining their continental crown in the coming months.

In the other matches, Al-Wehda claimed fourth place in the league with a 2-0 victory over Al-Hazem, with goals from Youssef Niakate and Luis Gustavo.

Al-Faisaly took fifth spot with a 2-1 win over Abha at Al-Majmaah Sports City. Goals in each half by William Alves de Oliveira and Raphael da Silva Arruda were enough to see them through against their visitors, who responded with a consolation goal in the form of Karim Aouadhi’s 70th-minute penalty. Abha ended the season in ninth spot.

SPL runners-up — and last season’s champions — Al-Nassr overcame Al-Ettifaq 3-2 in an encounter that had little riding on it other than pride.

Abderrazak Hamdallah gave Al-Nassr the lead with a seventh-minute penalty — and claimed the SPL’s top-scorer crown for the second season running — before Saleh Al-Amri squared the match 12 minutes later. Giuliano de Paula’s effort just before half-time followed by Abdulfattah Mohammed Adam’s goal in the 72nd minute all but ended the contest, with Hazzaa Al-Hazzaa’s stoppage-time strike little more than a consolation for Al-Ettifaq, who finished the campaign in eighth place.
 

Newcastle United: English football authorities reject PIF bid

  • Early this year, the Kingdom was asked for and gave legal assurances from the highest level that the PIF was an independent body
  • Newcastle, under owner Mike Ashley, expressed its frustration at the long-drawn-out bid process
DUBAI: Newcastle United, the English football club sought by Saudi Arabia and other bidders in a £300 million ($390.6 million) takeover, said the football authorities had rejected the proposed bid. The club hinted at legal action to force the deal through.

“Newcastle United can confirm that the Premier League (PL) has rejected a takeover bid made by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (PIF) based on its owners and directors test,” said a statement on the club’s website.

“This conclusion has been reached despite the club providing the Premier League with overwhelming evidence and legal opinions that PIF is independent and autonomous of the Saudi Arabian government.”

Early this year, the Kingdom was asked for and gave legal assurances from the highest level that the PIF was an independent body, which the English football governing body appears to have ignored.

Newcastle, under owner Mike Ashley, expressed its frustration at the long-drawn-out bid process, which reached a contractual deal in April but which needs PL approval to be completed.

“The club and its owners do not accept that PL chief executive Richard Masters and the PL have acted appropriately in relation to this matter and will be considering all relevant options available to them,” the statement said.

The PIF and other consortium members are also believed to be frustrated at the lack of progress.

They formally withdrew their offer at the end of July, but have made no secret of their desire to proceed with the purchase of the club subject to PL approval.

There has not yet been any confirmation from the PL, nor any reaction to the club’s statement.

A source close to the consortium said the bidders were surprised at the club’s statement, of which they had not been informed in advance, and unaware of any change in the PL’s stance.

As far as the bidders were concerned, there was no change in the situation from July, when the PL asked the consortium to agree to binding arbitration on the matter in a bid to resolve outstanding issues.

“Mike Ashley understands fans’ frustrations and would like to reassure them that he has been fully committed to ensuring this takeover process reached completion as he felt it was in the best interests of the club,” the Newcastle statement said.

“Mike continues to be fully supportive to Steve Bruce (the team manager), the players and all the staff and wishes them well for the upcoming season.” The English football season kicks off this weekend.

Newcastle United: English football authorities reject PIF bid

