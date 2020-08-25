You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Ittihad hit form at last to boost battle against relegation

Al-Ittihad hit form at last to boost battle against relegation

Al-Ittihad were unrecognizable from their recent disappointing run of form. (SPL)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6r8fx

Updated 25 August 2020
Ali Khaled

Al-Ittihad hit form at last to boost battle against relegation

  • 4-1 win over struggling Al-Fayha leaves Jeddah side three points clear of drop zone with three games to play
Updated 25 August 2020
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Relegation-threatened Al-Ittihad belatedly seem to have hit something approaching top form as the disrupted Saudi Professional League season heads toward a tense conclusion.

Having flirted with the relegation zone, and what would be an ignominious drop from the Saudi top flight, the Jeddah club enjoyed a 4-1 victory over fellow basement battlers Al-Fayha on Monday. They can breathe a little more easily now as they sit in 11th place, three points clear of the drop zone with three matches left to play.

Al-Ittihad were unrecognizable from their recent disappointing run of form as they took a two-goal lead within five minutes, thanks to a Romarinho double. The first came only two minutes after kick-off, when the Brazilian playmaker side-footed Saud Abdulhamid’s cross into the net. Three minutes later, Romarinho doubled the lead, taking advantage of a defensive mistake to power a shot past Moslem Al-Freej after a fine pass from Fahad Al-Muwallad.

Al-Ittihad could not maintain their devastating start, however, and as their old insecurities began to surface, the visitors managed to get themselves back in the match midway through the first half.

What in the early stages had looked like it would be a comfortable evening for the home side suddenly turned nervy after 28 minutes when Al-Fayha’s own Brazilian star, Neto, halved the deficit with a fine, close-range volley after the ball had struck the crossbar.

A heroic double save by keeper Marcelo Grohe prevented an equalizer early in the second half, as Al-Fayah coach Jorge Simao threw caution to the wind in an effort to capitalize on Al-Ittihad’s nerves.

On 66 minutes, however, a fine pass by Abdulaziz Al-Bishi left Al-Muwallad one-on-one with Al-Freej, who had no choice but to impede the Saudi international as he skipped past him. Al-Muwallad himself buried the penalty to all but clinch the points for Al-Ittihad.

That was not the end of the scoring, however. With 15 minutes left, the Saudi duo again combined to produce the move of the match, as Al-Bishi slipped the ball through to Al-Muwallad, who delivered a clinical finish into the roof of the net.

The defeat leaves Al-Fayha in 13th place, just two points above the relegation zone. The 4-1 scoreline might flatter Al-Ittihad but with only three matches left, so long as they continue to secure the points coach Fabio Carille and his players will care little for the quality of the performances.

Al-Bishi, who started for Al-Ittihad for the first time since a 2-1 home defeat to Damac on Feb. 10, was outstanding on his return and said he is looking forward to the remaining matches against Al-Fateh (away), Al-Nassr (home) and, on the last day of the season, Al-Adalah (away)

“As you know, our position in the league has not been very good,” Al-Bishi said. “But today we came in with high spirits; we were determined to get the three points and we managed to do that. Now we have to keep winning in the next three matches.”

Grohe, who excelled in goal for Al-Ittihad, put the ultimately comfortable win down to team ethic.

“Three important points — the win was the most important thing today,” he said. “We now have to keep the same focus in the coming matches.

“The difference is that the team has more unity and coherence. I know we can do better but it was a collective effort from every member of the team today.

“Until it’s confirmed mathematically, we have to maintain our focus in the coming period. The next match, against Al-Fateh, is the most important one now, and after that we can start to talk about beating relegation.”

His counterpart, Al-Fayha goalkeeper Al-Freej, was understandably disappointed.

“It was a bad day for us, collectively, but we have to put this match behind us,” he said. “We have a difficult match coming up. We have to forget this. The match against Al-Nassr is now so important — we need the three points.”

Al-Fayha have only collected two points from five games since the league restarted this month after an unscheduled break of almost five months because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the ’keeper believes the results do not reflect their performances.

“We played two matches against Damac and Al-Shabab (and) we were unlucky; we deserved to win both,” Al-Freej said. “Today we were unfortunate but that’s football. We have to work harder and, hopefully, we can rectify our position in the little time that’s left.”

Earlier in the day, Al-Fateh eased their own relegation fears by beating Al-Hazem 4-3 in a dramatic clash. It leaves them in 12th place on 29 points, two points above their hosts, who remain inside the drop zone in 14th position.

The first half ended 1-1, with Sofiane Bendebka’s 18th-minute opener canceled out by a Carlos Strandberg penalty five minutes before the break. But the action at Al-Hazem Stadium was only getting started.

Al-Fateh began the second half in the ascendancy and took a two-goal lead courtesy of Mitchell te Vrede on 49 minutes and Bashkim Kadrii two minutes later.

Just before the hour mark, Osama Al-Khalaf pulled one back to raise the possibility of a remarkable comeback for Al-Hazem, but Ali Al-Hassan appeared to kill their hopes when he restored the two-goal lead on 80 minutes. Abdulrahman Al-Yami made it 4-3 a minute into stoppage time, but by then the clock was against Al-Hazem.

In the day’s other games, Al-Ettifaq thrashed Al-Raed 4-0 in the opening match of round 27, while Al-Shabab and Abha Club played out a 1-1 draw in their middle-of-the-table clash.
 

Topics: Saudi Pro League Al-ittihad

Related

Sport
Al Ittihad’s draw with Al Faisaly leaves SPL relegation questions unanswered
Special photos
Sport
Relegation-battle boost as Al-Muwallad penalty ensures narrow win for nervous Al-Ittihad

Saudi Arabia to host two-day athletes’ forum

Updated 25 August 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host two-day athletes’ forum

  • The two-day forum will feature local and international figures from the world of sports
Updated 25 August 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Kingdom is hosting an athletes’ forum this weekend that will address the concerns and roles of sportswomen and men at a local and international level.

The Saudi Athletes  Commission, under the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC), will host the virtual event under the patronage of Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who is SAOC president.

The two-day forum will feature local and international figures from the world of sports, including chairwoman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission and Zimbabwe Sports Minister Kirsty Coventry.

According to Ibrahim Al-Moaiqel, chairman of the Saudi Athletes Commission and a volleyball player with Al Hilal Sports Club, the forum is the first event of its kind in the region.

“The forum aims to acknowledge the concerns of athletes and promote the role of athletic commissions both locally and internationally, creating a platform for dialogue on important topics that relate to the welfare of athletes,” he said. 

The commission was set up last year and was focused on increasing the role of athletes in the sports movement, he added. Although the commission was at the start of its journey, and there was a lot to learn, he believed that initiatives such as the forum was an important step toward strengthening the representation of athletes. 

“By linking athletes on the ground with decision-makers in the ecosystem, we can empower the voice of athletes to contribute to the development of sports in the Kingdom,” he added.

The forum’s first day will start with an opening session with the prince, followed by four sessions that will focus on athletes at the heart of the Olympic movement, the Olympic journey, the importance of health and well-being, and empowering women in sports.

The second day will include an opening message from the SAOC’s vice president, Prince Fahad bin Jalawi. There will be sessions on life after sport, athletes’ entourages, anti-doping, and sports psychology and mental health.

Also invited to the forum are the chair of the Women and Sports Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia Sheikha Hayat Bint Abdul Aziz Al-Khalifa; Sydney Olympic silver medalist Hadi Souan; Majed Abdullah, former Saudi national football team captain and founder of the Friends of Football Players Foundation; Saad Al-Shehri, football coach and manager of the Saudi under-23 national team; Olympic medalist and IOC Athletes’ Commission member Ryu Seung Min; Saudi taekwondo athlete Abrar Bukhari, and the Kingdom’s first female youth Olympics medalist Dalma Malhas.

Others expected to attend include the coach of the Saudi karate team Ali Al-Zahrani; former national team water polo team player Nasser Dughaither; equestrienne Arwa Mutabagani, and rower Hussein Alireza.

The forum will be aired live through the SAOC’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts: @saudiolympic and @saudiolympicsa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) International Olympic Committee (IOC)

Related

Sport
Saudi Olympic committee holds monthly conference to mark Olympic Day
Sport
Saudi athletic commission to launch series of virtual sessions with sports stars in Ramadan

Latest updates

LVMH and Tiffany push back deal deadline by 3 months
Berlin Film Festival to go ahead next February despite pandemic
Weeks after blast, Lebanon patronage system immune to reform
Survivors of the Christchurch mosques massacre rebuke ‘loser’ gunman Brenton Tarrant
Hong Kong announces easing of some coronavirus measures

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.