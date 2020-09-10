You are here

  • Home
  • Rare books provide insight into Saudi Arabia’s past

Rare books provide insight into Saudi Arabia’s past

The King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh has acquired a new collection of rare books that sheds important new light on the history of the Arabian Peninsula. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ztgwv

Updated 10 September 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Rare books provide insight into Saudi Arabia’s past

  • The collection contains archaeological and linguistic information about ancient civilizations
Updated 10 September 2020
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Books and libraries play a key role in nation building. For nations to prosper, it is necessary to delve deeper into the past to lay foundations of a stronger future. 

Saudi Arabia is well on the path to preserving the remnants of its rich past — in the form of heritage sites and collections of rare manuscripts about the region’s past.

In this regard, a new collection of rare books which the King Abdul Aziz Public Library in Riyadh has acquired shed important new light on the history of the Arabian Peninsula. The collection contains archaeological and linguistic information about civilizations that once thrived in the northwest of the Kingdom.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Orabi, a professor of modern history and international relations at King Abdul Aziz University, said: “Many of these rare books are written by travelers of different nationalities: English, French and German. Their explorations led to many discoveries.”

Sean Foley, a professor of the Middle East/Islamic history at Middle Tennessee State University, told Arab News: “The new collection will help scholars around the world to further understand the Kingdom.”

“(It) will be welcomed by scholars like me, who focus on Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and world history. It illustrates clearly that there has long been an interest in the history of the Kingdom — seen as a mysterious and distant land by audiences around the world,” he said.

The northwestern areas of the Kingdom have always been a destination for Western travelers, foreign missions, and orientalists, led by their passion and thirst for knowledge. Muslim travelers also wrote extensively about this region’s history and geography but their works, unfortunately, were never translated into Latin, which was then Europe’s lingua franca. This led to a knowledge gap, which motivated Westerners to explore this part of the world.

One of the books is “Travels in Arabia Deserta” by Charles M. Doughty, who visited the north of the peninsula between 1875 and 1877. He wrote about the archaeological treasures of Madain Saleh.

Around the same time, French traveler Charles Huber also undertook a scientific trip to the area accompanied by M. Euting, an expert in Semitic inscriptions, which they detailed in a book titled “Journal of a Journey to Arabia” in 1891.

FASTFACT

Most of the books were written by Western travelers and give an informative account of their journeys to regions that are part of Saudi Arabia today.

In 1907 and 1914, Jaussen and Savignac were sent to the same region to finish what Doughty, Huber, and Euting had started. Their detailed study was written up in the three-volume “Mission Archeologique en Arabie” in French.

The book mentioned that the inscriptions and antiquities found in the area reflected the site’s resemblance to Petra. Some inscriptions even mentioned the name of the sculptor.

“Their writings deal with the transcripts and civilizations of the Tayma, Tabuk and Madain Saleh regions. Their books were registered officially and preserved for generations,” Al-Orabi told Arab News.

The expeditions of Western travelers took place between the end of the 15th century and the first half of the 20th century, for individual, religious, political, scientific, or historical purposes.

“Recent years have seen a proliferation of new scholarly works on the Kingdom and its history. The new collection will undoubtedly help scholars better understand the Kingdom and its important place in the history of the Middle East and the world,” Foley said.

Topics: King Abdul Aziz Public Library (KAPL) Riyadh Books

Related

Saudi Arabia
Riyadh library gets new collection of rare books
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi Arabia’s King Fahad National Library is preserving Islamic history for posterity

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister

  • Saudi Arabia suspended international flights in March
Updated 40 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The decision to resume international flights to Saudi Arabia is going to be based on the spread of the virus, the Saudi health minister said.
“We care about the safety of all and thus we are taking all the necessary precautionary measures,” Tawfiq Al-Rabiah told Al-Ekhbariya.

Tawfiq Al-Rabiah. (SPA/File)


“As long as we still have cases, we will always be evaluating the situation so that we would be taking the right decision. Our decision is based on the spread of the virus and the overall situation, under the directives of King Salman,” he said.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights on March, 15. to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the Kingdom.
On Monday, the Kingdom extended visa and residency permit validity for residents outside the country who cannot return due to the closure.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
International flights to Saudi Arabia remain suspended, says Saudia

Latest updates

Iran threatens Arab national security: Saudi, Yemeni ministers
Facebook, Google, Twitter urged by EU to do more against fake news
Decision to resume international flights to be based on virus spread: Saudi minister
Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone
Pampers advert sends inspirational message of hope in aftermath of Beirut explosion

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.