India inducts new Rafale jets into service amid border standoff with China

India received its first consignment of Rafale jets on July 29, under a $8.78 billion deal signed with France in 2016. (Reuters)
  • Both countries have reinforced disputed Himalayan border since 20 Indian soldiers killed in June
  • Rafale jets show India’s improved air capabilities may serve as a ‘leverage’ with China
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force on Thursday inducted into service five French-made Rafale fighter jets in what it called “a strong message” to those challenging its sovereignty, amid a border standoff with China.

Both countries have sent military reinforcements to the disputed Himalayan region of Ladakh since tensions escalated into clashes that left 20 Indian soldiers dead on June 15.  

“The induction of the Rafales is a strong message for the world and especially for those who challenge India’s sovereignty,” Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said during the ceremony at the Ambala Air Force base in the northern Indian city of Haryana. 

He added it was an important step “in light of the prevailing security conditions ... along India’s borders.”

India received its first consignment of Rafale jets on July 29, under a $8.78 billion deal signed with France in 2016.

According to defense experts, the induction into service was expedited as a result of the rising tensions at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the boundary between India and China.

The tensions, which began in May, are the first major confrontation between the two Asian giants since the 1962 war.

“The Rafale induction has been expedited because the message India wants to send is that it is prepared to deal with the Chinese threat despite it being a weaker power,” Harsh V. Pant of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) told Arab News.

“It is a message that India is trying to remain prepared to deal with any eventuality that arises along the LAC. India is now trying to gain some tactical advantage on the ground so that it can make China come to the negotiating table,” Pant said.

China and India have already held several rounds of talks at political and military levels in an attempt to cool the situation, but with no breakthrough so far.

On Thursday, the foreign ministers of both the countries met in Moscow at the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) session.

“The trust deficit is all-time high. One meeting between the Indian foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart is not going to bridge that trust gap,” Pant said.

“This meeting might lay the groundwork for a sustained set of steps over the next few weeks which will lead to de-escalation and disengagement. That is a possibility.”

The induction of the Rafale jets may give India “leverage” in talks with China, according to political analyst, and former Indian air vice marshal, Kapil Kak.

“The fact is, it is an opportunity for the political leadership to leverage the induction as a form of signaling to (China) that we have an improved capability in the air defense domain and in air strike domain,” Kak said.

 “The Rafale fighter jet has superior air-to-air performance and the kind of weaponry it has is both air-to-air and air-to-ground; it outsmarts its opponents.”
 

Manchester Arena bomber visited jailed terrorist, but MI5 did not reopen probe

Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

Manchester Arena bomber visited jailed terrorist, but MI5 did not reopen probe

  • The security service also knew of his contact with Daesh supporters and travel to Libya, but failed to consider Abedi as a security threat
  • Abedi had also been at the deathbed of a suspected extremist preacher four months before he carried out the attack
Updated 10 September 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The Manchester Arena bomber had visited a convicted terror offender in prison “more than once,” an inquiry into the attack has heard.
Despite this, the UK’s domestic intelligence service MI5 did not reopen an investigation into attacker Salman Abedi, The Independent reported.
The security service also knew of his contact with Daesh supporters and travel to Libya, but failed to consider Abedi as a security threat, the British newspaper said.
“MI5 information indicated that Abedi visited a terror offender in prison on more than one occasion, but MI5 assessed that this did not justify reopening him as a subject of interest,” counsel to the inquiry, Paul Greaney, said.
One of the bomber’s schoolteachers had also seen a photo of Abedi holding a gun in Libya during the country’s civil war but had believed his claim that he had just been “shooting.”
The tutor “saw an image on Abedi’s computer of him holding a gun while in Tripoli, but his explanation that his family had lots of land in Libya and he used to go shooting there was accepted,” the hearing was told.
Photos that Abedi posted on social media included one of him making a hand gesture used by Daesh supporters, the inquiry heard.
Greaney said the inquiry would consider if it had been “reasonable” for MI5 to close an active investigation into Abedi in July 2014 and then fail to reopen it in light of new intelligence.
“Links with Abdalraouf Abdallah are of significant interest to the inquiry,” he added.
Abdallah, who also lived in Manchester, in northern England, attended the same school as Abedi and shared many associates with him, was jailed in 2016 for helping Daesh fighters travel to Syria.
The pair had regular contact with each other and Abedi visited Abdallah in two separate English prisons. Abdallah is still serving his sentence and has refused to answer questions from the public inquiry.
Abedi had also been at the deathbed of a suspected extremist preacher four months before he carried out the brutal attack on people leaving a concert by US singer Ariana Grande, The Times reported.
Mansoor Al-Anezi died of cancer on Jan. 17, 2017 and Abedi comforted him as he died.
Greaney said that “various items related to Al-Anezi” had been found at Abedi’s family home in Manchester and that he had been in “frequent phone contact” with the preacher, the British newspaper added.

