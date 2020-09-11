OIC discusses ways to empower women in STEM education

Mohammed Al-Mahmoud, Saudi legal adviser

Mohammed Al-Mahmoud is a legal adviser and one of an elite group of Saudis to hold a double Ph.D.

The Riyadh-born human rights and international law expert gained doctorates in criminal law and comparative jurisprudence.

He has been a regular media commentator on major legal events on regional, Arab, and international news channels.

Al-Mahmoud has been recognized for his efforts to introduce justice systems in Saudi Arabia in various languages and he is also a published author, writing numerous articles on legal matters.

On Sept. 7, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution announced final sentencing on eight people convicted of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Al-Mahmoud said that the ruling closed a case that had made headlines around the world, adding that it had been dealt with in an objective and impartial manner following all legal principles, and had not been influenced by public opinion.

“Very heavy sentences were issued for the direct perpetrators of the criminal act, and for their assistants who took part in the crime and agreed to it,” he said.

“Imprisonment for a period of 20 years for five people who had a direct impact on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi is, in fact, a victory for justice, for society and for public opinion.

“Although the (family has forgiven the killers), and this is a mitigating factor, the judiciary in the Kingdom has another opinion, which is general deterrence (and) that the human soul must be respected, whatever its color, gender, beliefs, or religious or political orientation.”