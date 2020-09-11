OIC discusses ways to empower women in STEM education

JEDDAH: Plans to step up the provision of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education for women and girls were on Thursday discussed at a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
During a virtual workshop, members of the body’s general secretariat looked at ways of improving access to learning for women and girls in OIC countries. The OIC event was held in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and the Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation.
