Lebanon faces hurdles to deliver cabinet on time

A handout picture provided by the Lebanese photo agency Dalati and Nohra on August 31, 2020 shows President Michel Aoun (C) meeting with prime minister-designate Mustapha Adib (R) and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri at the presidential palace in Baabda east of the capital Beirut. (AFP)
Updated 11 September 2020
Reuters

  • Any delay would deal a blow to a French initiative aimed at delivering Lebanon from the deepest crisis since its 1975-90 civil war by reforming the corruption-ridden state
  • Prime Minister-designate Moustapha Adib has been working to get a cabinet in place within two weeks to set about reforms laid out in a French roadmap
BEIRUT: Lebanon faces an uphill struggle to deliver a new government next week as promised by its leaders to French President Emmanuel Macron, with new US sanctions on Hezbollah allies complicating the process, Lebanese political sources said.
Any delay would deal a blow to a French initiative aimed at delivering Lebanon from the deepest crisis since its 1975-90 civil war by reforming the corruption-ridden state. France has warned that Lebanon could disappear unless it reforms.
Prime Minister-designate Moustapha Adib, nominated by Lebanon’s fractious politicians under French pressure on Aug. 31, has been working to get a cabinet in place within two weeks to set about reforms laid out in a French roadmap.
The sources said a government could yet emerge in the next few days. The stakes could hardly be higher as Lebanon grapples with a financial meltdown and the aftermath of a catastrophic port explosion in Beirut on Aug. 4.
The already complex task has been made more so by US sanctions on the senior aide to Shiite Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and a Christian politician, three political sources familiar with the process said.
Forming new Lebanese governments typically takes many months of bartering over how to share out portfolios among Christian and Muslim factions.
The new US sanctions were imposed on Berri adviser Ali Hassan Khalil, a former finance minister, and Christian politician Yusuf Finyanus, a former public works minister.
Washington says it shares French goals in demanding reform in Lebanon but differs with Paris over its policy on Hezbollah, a heavily armed Shiite group backed by Iran. Washington deems it a terrorist organization while France views it an elected part of the system.
Some observers believed the US sanctions and the threat of more to come could catalyze the government formation, arguing this will make Hezbollah allies such as President Michel Aoun’s Christian Free Patriotic Movement more cooperative.
But Berri, shocked by the sanctions on Khalil, responded by hardening his stance on naming the next finance minister, a post he has decided since Khalil first took the job in 2014, according to the three sources from different Lebanese factions.
“KNEE-JERK REACTION“
This makes it harder for Adib to achieve his goal of changing the leadership in that ministry and others where donors want to see reform, said one of the sources, all of whom spoke on condition of anonymity due to political sensitivities.
Several of these ministries have been controlled by the same factions for years and they will resist letting go if Berri gets to name the next finance minister.
“There is definitely a complicating factor from the US sanctions,” said the source from outside the Shiite camp.
“Hours if not minutes before the sanctions, all the indications were positive, that (the Shiite camp) were going to facilitate the government formation. Immediately after the sanctions, there was this knee-jerk reaction,” the source said.
The question now is whether Berri and Hezbollah will give ground, to support the French initiative and stop Lebanon slipping deeper into trouble. This should become clear in the next 48 hours, the source said.
A political source familiar with Hezbollah and Amal’s thinking said that, while the finance ministry had been up for negotiation before the sanctions, Berri was now completely determined to name the minister.
A diplomat said on Thursday there had always been skepticism that a cabinet could be agreed in two weeks.
Political sources say Adib, who is seeking to form a cabinet of experts to deliver reform, has said he will step down if he is unable to proceed according to plan.
The US sanctions are not the only complication.
Adib, who was nominated by former prime minister Saad Al-Hariri, is drafting his cabinet line-up without consulting other parties, a Christian political source said.
“Shiites and Christians will find it unacceptable that their ministers are picked by the Sunni prime minister unilaterally,” said a Christian political source. The source said the ministers should be picked jointly, the same way Adib was.

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level as 931 new cases reported

Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

UAE daily coronavirus cases surge to near peak level as 931 new cases reported

  • Total number of infected cases has reached 77,842, no deaths reported
  • Kuwait records one death and 653 new infected cases
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE on Friday recorded 931 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to 77,842, the health ministry said, following a recent surge in infections that are near the highest since the pandemic broke out.
All the cases, who bare various nationalities, are in “stable (condition) and subject to the necessary health care,” it added in a statement on WAM.
Until last month, there had been a generally falling trend since the UAE’s new daily cases peaked at 994 in May, but numbers have surged from 164 cases on Aug. 3.
The ministry said that 517 new cases have “fully recovered from the symptoms of the virus after receiving the necessary health care upon entering hospital, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 68,462.”
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also said that no deaths have been recorded over the past 24 hours. The UAE has recorded 398 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic began.
The ministry launched a campaign to increase the scope of examinations in the country for early detection and to be able to count the number of cases infected with Covid-19, in order to isolate them and those whom they have been in contact with.
It said that it conducted 75,177 new examinations over the past 24 hours on various groups, using the best and latest medical examination techniques.
A health ministry official on Thursday asked the public to adhere to social distancing and avoid gatherings and mixing with people known to have the virus, which she said accounted for about 88% of cases.
The UAE had earlier enforced strict measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, including locking down tourism hub Dubai for a month and months-long evening curfews nationwide.
Most business and public venues have now reopened with some restrictions, and people must wear a mask outside homes.
Dubai reopened to foreign visitors in July, although airports in the rest of the country remain closed to visitors.
Abu Dhabi, the UAE capital and the largest and richest emirate, has restricted movement into the area to those with a negative Covid-19 test.
Meanwhile, Kuwait on Friday reported one death and 653 new infected cases, bringing the total number to 557 and 93,475 respectively.
The Ministry of Health said that 620 cases have recovered bringing the total to 83,660.
The ministry’s spokesperson, Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad, renewed the call for everyone to continue adopting all preventive measures, avoiding mixing with others, implement the social distancing rule, and keep reviewing the ministry’s instructions and recommendations to contain the spread of the virus, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 28 million people globally and the death rate has topped 900,000.
(With Reuters)

