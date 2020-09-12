You are here

US Arab groups welcome ruling on Trump’s census exclusions

A sign promoting Native American participation in the US census is displayed as Selena Rides Horse enters information into her phone on behalf of a member of the Crow Indian Tribe in Lodge Grass, Montana, on Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Arab American organizations have welcomed a federal court ruling that prevents President Donald Trump from excluding undocumented immigrants from 2020 US Census counts.

In particular, he wanted to remove them from population counts that will be used next year to reallocate the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives.

Trump issued a directive on July 21 ordering the commerce secretary and the Census Bureau to exclude undocumented immigrants from the counts, which are used for many purposes, including defining congressional districts, allocating budgets and measuring ethnic and racial empowerment. He had announced his intention do so a year earlier.

However, a three-judge panel on Thursday concluded that Trump lacks the authority to do this. In doing so they found in favor of a lawsuit filed by a coalition of advocacy groups and other nongovernmental organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC). Another lawsuit was filed by a group of state and local governments and US Conference of Mayors.

“This decision rejected yet another unlawful, racist and xenophobic attempt by the Trump administration to silence and erase immigrant communities,” said ADC National President Samer Khalaf.

“Unfortunately, it will not be their last attempt, so we will remain vigilant when it comes to standing up for immigrants and communities of color.”

Dale Ho, the director of the ACLU’s Voting Rights Project, who argued the case before the New York District Federal Court, described the ruling as a “huge victory” for immigrant rights.

“The law is clear: every person counts in the census,” he added.

Trump previously argued that there have been efforts to obscure the data about citizens and non-citizens that is used to determine the size and boundaries of congressional districts, and therefore the number of representatives. The makeup of each state’s congressional districts, in particular their population as measured by the census every 10 years, is critical to the country’s complex Electoral College system which is ultimately responsible for electing the president. The census determines how many representatives each state has, which in turn determines how many electoral votes it receives.

Most of the undocumented immigrants in the US are Hispanic. A Pew Research study in March found that 61 percent of immigrants in the US live in five states that are key to deciding the presidential election.

They are: California, New York and New Jersey, which lean heavily toward the Democrats; Texas, which votes Republican; and Florida, a swing state that voted for Trump in his 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton but could switch to Joe Biden in November.

Trump did not address the obvious political ramifications of removing undocumented immigrants from census counts, instead arguing that Americans have “a right to know” who is and who is not a citizen.

“We will defend the right of the American people to know the full facts about the population size of citizens and non-citizens in America,” he said in 2019. “It is essential that we have a clear breakdown of the number of citizens and non-citizens that make up the US populations. Imperative.

“Knowing this information is vital to formulating sound public policy, whether the issue is healthcare, education, civil rights or immigration. We must have a reliable count of how many citizens, non-citizens and illegal aliens are in our country.”

The Department of Commerce originally included a citizenship question on the proposed 2020 Census. Trump argued that similar questions had appeared on census forms in the past, although the last time one was included on forms sent to all households was in 1950. The question was ultimately removed and does not appear on the questionnaire.

“Unfortunately, this effort was delayed by meritless litigation,” Trump said at the time. “As shocking as it may be, far-left Democrats in our country are determined to conceal the number of illegal aliens in our midst. “They probably know the number is far greater, much higher than anyone would have believed before. Maybe that’s why they fight so hard.”

Topics: US Census 2020 American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

‘Mass fatalities’ feared in US wildfires that has killed at least 16

Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
AFP

‘Mass fatalities’ feared in US wildfires that has killed at least 16

  • Massive blazes raging in California, Oregon and Washington states
  • World Meteorological Organization says the five years to 2019 was unprecedented for fires, especially in Europe and North America
Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
AFP

FRESNO, California: US officials warned Friday of potential “mass” fatalities as more than 20,000 firefighters from across the country battled sprawling deadly wildfires up and down the West Coast.
A prediction of cooler weather offered some hope of respite in coming days, but the true scale of the destruction from dozens of massive blazes in California, Oregon and Washington states remained hard to gauge.
There were 16 deaths confirmed this week, with wide stretches of land still cut off by flames.
“We’re preparing for a mass fatality incident based on what we know and the number of structures that have been lost,” warned Andrew Phelps, director of the office of emergency management in Oregon on Friday.
Oregon defines “mass fatality incident” as one that causes death and suffering which cannot be met by usual individual or community resources, according to the Washington Post.
“We anticipate that number (of deaths) may potentially go up as we get back into areas that have been ravaged by flame and obviously, smoke begins to clear,” warned California governor Gavin Newsom, as he visited a scorched forest near the raging North Complex Fire.
Ten people have been confirmed dead from that blaze in Butte County, which was driven at unprecedented pace toward the city of Oroville earlier in the week by strong, dry winds and soaring temperatures.
But Newsom said the weather “is beginning to cooperate,” with winds settling down and some rain forecast.
In neighboring Oregon, where one million acres (400,000 hectares) have burned and three people are reported dead with dozens still unaccounted for, governor Kate Brown also expressed hope a corner had been turned.
More than 40,000 Oregonians have fled their homes so far, with around half a million under evacuation warnings, Brown told a press conference — clarifying previous higher figures given by state officials.
“The weather system fueling these fires over the past few days has finally broken down,” she said.
“We anticipate cooler air and moisture coming in the next few days, which is really good news.”
Dozens of people remained missing in connection with the fires, Brown said.
Even as the weather forecast offered hope, Newsom painted a grim picture of California as the canary in the climate-change coal mine.
“I’m a little bit exhausted that we have to continue to debate this issue,” he said in televised comments as he toured the damage. “This is a climate damn emergency. This is real, and it’s happening.
“This is the perfect storm.”
He added: “California, folks, is America fast-forward. What we’re experiencing right here is coming to communities all across the United States of America unless we get our act together on climate change, unless we disabuse ourselves of all the BS that’s been spewed by a very small group of people.”
The August Complex Fire this week became by far the biggest recorded blaze in Californian history, ripping through 746,000 acres of dry vegetation in the state’s north, as multiple fires combined.
But it is just one of around 100 large fires on the West Coast, and other rapidly growing blazes closer to populated areas have proven deadlier.
“We are at a complete loss for words right now,” Bobbie Zedaker told the San Francisco Chronicle, after DNA tests proved her missing 16-year-old nephew was among those killed by the North Complex Fire.
Two more people were killed near the rural community of Happy Camp, a Cal Fire spokeswoman told AFP Friday.
But in a mountainous region of central California, close to where the Creek Fire is burning, some members of an indigenous community refused to leave their homes despite evacuation orders.
“I don’t feel it’s going to come this way,” said James Hancock, 52, whose home on the Cold Springs Rancheria Indian Reservation currently has no light, electricity or water.
Huge wildfires are becoming more common, with the World Meteorological Organization saying the five years to 2019 was unprecedented for fires, especially in Europe and North America.
Climate change amplifies droughts which dry out regions, creating ideal conditions for wildfires to spread out of control and inflict huge material and environmental damage.
California has already seen more than 3.1 million acres burn this year — an annual record, approximately the size of Connecticut — with nearly four months of fire season still to come.

Topics: US wildfires

