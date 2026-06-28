Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south

BEIRUT: The Lebanese state news agency reported a new Israeli attack on southern Lebanon on Sunday, two days after the countries signed an agreement to pave the way to peace talks.

“An Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike targeting the outskirts of the towns of Deir Seryan and Taybeh in southern Lebanon,” Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Israeli military said on Sunday it killed Hezbollah militants armed with ‌rocket-propelled ‌grenades and struck ‌a ⁠rocket launcher in ⁠the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon to ⁠remove ‌threats to ‌its soldiers.

The ‌Israeli ‌military said it struck the ‌structure from which the militants ⁠operated ⁠and dismantled a rocket launcher that posed a threat.