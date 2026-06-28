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Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south

Update Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south
Above, smoke rises from the site of earlier Israeli airstrikes that targeted the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh on June 20, 2026. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 28 June 2026 12:45
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Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south

Lebanon state media reports Israeli strike on south
  • Attack comes two days after the countries signed an agreement to pave the way to peace talks
Updated 28 June 2026 12:45
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BEIRUT: The Lebanese state news agency reported a new Israeli attack on southern Lebanon on Sunday, two days after the countries signed an agreement to pave the way to peace talks.

“An Israeli warplane carried out an airstrike targeting the outskirts of the towns of Deir Seryan and Taybeh in southern Lebanon,” Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Israeli military said on Sunday it killed Hezbollah militants armed with ‌rocket-propelled ‌grenades and struck ‌a ⁠rocket launcher in ⁠the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon to ⁠remove ‌threats to ‌its soldiers.

The ‌Israeli ‌military said it struck the ‌structure from which the militants ⁠operated ⁠and dismantled a rocket launcher that posed a threat.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Lebanon Israel Hezbollah

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