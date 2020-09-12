You are here

Iran’s currency hits new record low against the dollar

A close up shot shows Iran's various Rial banknotes, bearing a portrait of Iran's late founder of Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, next to United States one-Dollar bills bearing a portrait of first US President, George Washington in Tehran. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 September 2020
AP

  • Iran’s currency was at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers
  • The rial had traded at 256,000 to $1 on Thursday, and markets were closed Friday, the start of the weekend in Iran
AP

TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s currency on Saturday dropped to its lowest value ever against the dollar, and has seen its value fall by 30% since June amid severe US sanctions imposed on Tehran.
Money exchange shops traded the Iranian rial 262,000 for a dollar. The rial had traded at 256,000 to $1 on Thursday, and markets were closed Friday, the start of the weekend in Iran.
The rial has tumbled from a rate of 200,000 in late June. Iran’s currency was at 32,000 rials to the dollar at the time of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
The currency unexpectedly rallied for some time after President Donald Trump’s decision more than two years ago to withdraw the US from the nuclear deal and reimpose crippling trade sanctions on Iran.
The sanctions have caused Iran’s oil exports, the country’s main source of income, to fall sharply.
On Friday, the head of Iran’s central bank Abdolnasser Hemmati said the government was trying its best to control the situation in the currency market.
Iranian officials for months have warned exporters to bring their foreign earnings home from abroad or face having their export licenses revoked, and central bank has warned it would publish the names of violators.
In June, the central bank reported that Iranian companies export more than $40 billion in non-oil products per year, and officials say some 50% of that remains abroad.

UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

In this file photo taken on June 09, 2020 A handout image released by 10 Downing Street, shows Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss during a video conference call with Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, as they formally begin negotiations on a free trade agreement, at the Department for International Trade in London on June 9, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 12 September 2020
AFP

UK agrees first major post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

  • The UK government will hope the new bilateral deal with Japan shows Brexit opponents that agreements can be made elsewhere
Updated 12 September 2020
AFP

LONDON: Britain on Friday said that it had secured its first major post-Brexit trade agreement — a free trade deal with Japan — the day after bitter wranglings with the EU.
The Department for International Trade said that the deal, which largely replicates the current EU-Japan deal, will be worth £15.2 billion ($19.5 billion).
The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was agreed in principle by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during a video call.
Bilateral trade is currently conducted under the EU-Japan deal that came into effect last year, but that agreement will no longer apply to Britain from Dec. 31.
Britain left the EU in January, nearly four years after a seismic referendum that saw voters opt to end close to five decades of European integration.
A standstill transition period is in place until the end of the year while London and Brussels try to thrash out the terms of their new relationship from Jan. 1 next year.
But the talks are increasingly fractious, and on Thursday the EU threatened legal action after the UK vowed to implement a new law that would break its binding divorce treaty.
The UK government will hope the new bilateral deal with Japan shows Brexit opponents that agreements can be made elsewhere.
“This is a historic moment for the UK and Japan as our first major post-Brexit trade deal,” said Truss.
“The agreement we have negotiated goes far beyond the existing EU deal, as it secures new wins for British businesses in our great manufacturing, food and drink, and tech industries.”
The deal was an “important step” toward joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership, she added.
Negotiating counterpart Motegi said that the deal should take effect on Jan. 1, following domestic ratification.
“It was a very tough negotiation, but we reached the agreement in principle in about three months, at an unusually fast pace,” he said.  
“While maintaining the high levels of access to the British market under the Japan-EU EPA, we improved our access to the British market on train cars and some auto parts.”

FASTFACT

UK-Japanese trade was worth more than £30 billion last year, according to the British government.

About 99 percent of exports between the two nations will be tariff-free under the deal, according to the British government, with a particular focus on the food and drink, finance and tech sectors.
Manufacturing parts coming from Japan will benefit from reduced tariffs, as will British pork, beef and salmon traveling in the opposite direction.
British business welcomed the agreement, with Carolyn Fairbairn, director general of the Confederation of British Industry, calling it a “breakthrough moment.” “The government and business now need to work together to make the most from the deal,” she added.
“It’s a huge opportunity to secure new Japanese investment across a wider range of sectors and UK regions. The Japan deal can be the first of many.”
Britain and Japan came close to securing the deal last month, but failed to wrap up negotiations, with British media reporting that some aspects of the agriculture sector were still up for debate.

