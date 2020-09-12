Top military officials review operations of the coalition forces in Yemen

Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima, deputy chief of the general staff and the acting commander of the Saudi joint forces held talks with Maj. Gen Saleh bin Mohammed Al-Ameri, commander of the UAE land forces at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Riyadh on Monday. During the meeting, they
reviewed the progress of military operations in Yemen and the ongoing operations of the coalition forces supporting the legitimate Yemeni government.
A coalition of Arab forces are supporting the Yemeni National Army against the Iranian-backed Houthi militias to restore the internationally recognized government in Yemen.
The coalition intervened in support of the Yemeni government in 2015 after the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and closed in on the government’s temporary base of Aden.
