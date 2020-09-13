You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea eases social distancing for two weeks ahead of major holiday

South Korea eases social distancing for two weeks ahead of major holiday

Infection numbers fell steadily to the low 100s after the South Korean government imposed unprecedented social distancing curbs in late August, but surged last week as small clusters emerged. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7j46g

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

South Korea eases social distancing for two weeks ahead of major holiday

  • Health authorities said the easing would contribute toward a reopening of the economy
  • But tougher guidelines for two weeks resume from Sept. 28 during the Chuseok holiday
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea on Sunday eased its tough social distancing policy for the next two weeks in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, with new daily coronavirus cases hovering stubbornly within triple digits.
The government has lifted a ban on onsite dining after 9 p.m. though still requires restaurants and cafes to restrict seating and record patrons’ names and contact details.
While leisure facilities such as gyms and Internet cafes are also allowed to reopen, under so-called phase two restrictions, indoor gatherings are limited to 50 people and outdoor gatherings to 100, while spectators are banned from sporting events.
Health authorities said the easing would contribute toward a reopening of the economy, before returning to tougher guidelines for two weeks again from Sept. 28 during the Chuseok holiday.
“After a comprehensive review of the recent situation and expert opinion, the government intends to adjust social distancing to phase two in the Seoul area for two weeks,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised meeting of government officials.
Infection numbers fell steadily to the low 100s after the government imposed unprecedented social distancing curbs in late August, but surged last week as small clusters emerged.
“The number of daily infections is still not dropping to double-digits and it isn’t yet a situation where measures can be significantly relaxed, as one out of four people’s path of transmission is untraceable,” Chung said.
The Korea Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 121 new cases of coronavirus infection as of midnight on Saturday, bringing total infections to 22,176, with 358 deaths.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus

Related

World
South Korea running out of sickbeds in COVID-19 resurgence
World
South Korean parliament closed over coronavirus fears

Philippines deports US Marine pardoned for transgender killing

Updated 13 September 2020
AFP

Philippines deports US Marine pardoned for transgender killing

  • Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton halfway through his maximum 10-year prison term
  • Pemberton is now banned from entering the Philippines for being a ‘risk to public safety’
Updated 13 September 2020
AFP

MANILA: A US marine convicted of killing a transgender woman in the Philippines was deported on Sunday after being pardoned by President Rodrigo Duterte.
Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton was halfway through his maximum 10-year prison term for the 2014 murder when Duterte this week unexpectedly ordered his release, drawing condemnation from rights groups.
Escorted by US military personnel, the 25-year-old boarded a US military plane at Manila airport, the Philippine Bureau of Immigration said.
“Pemberton wishes to express his deepest gratitude to President Duterte for granting him an absolute pardon. He is extremely grateful for this act of compassion,” his lawyer Rowena Flores said in a statement.
Flores said Pemberton extends his “sincere sympathy for the pain he caused” to the family of his victim Jennifer Laude, the first formal apology from the marine.
“He wishes he had the words to express the depth of his sorrow and regret,” she added.
Pemberton met Laude in October 2014 in a bar in the northwestern city of Olongapo after a joint US-Philippine military exercise.
During the trial, a lower court heard that Pemberton and Laude agreed to have sex but the drunken marine turned violent when he discovered Laude still had male genitals.
The lawyer for Laude’s family condemned the pardon, which has renewed anti-American sentiment in the former US colony.
“May he find peace of mind. (I’m) hoping he has learned from all these the value of life and dignity regardless of gender and nationality,” lawyer Virginia Suarez said.
As part of his deportation to the United States, Pemberton is now banned from entering the Philippines for being a “risk to public safety,” the immigration bureau added.

Topics: Philippines

Related

Special
World
Philippine president slammed for pardon of US marine over Filipino transgender killing
World
Philippine court upholds guilty verdict on US soldier in transgender’s killing

Latest updates

South Korea eases social distancing for two weeks ahead of major holiday
Saudi Arabia’s BinDawood Holding sets IPO price range
Philippines deports US Marine pardoned for transgender killing
India’s coronavirus cases rise to 4.75 million with another spike
Arab coalition targets Houthi bases in Sanaa

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.