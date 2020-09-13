You are here

  • Home
  • UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU

The MoU is the first signed between Israeli and UAE higher education bodies. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rqa4r

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU

  • The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE’s decision a month ago to normalize relations with Israel
  • The MoU is the first signed between Israeli and UAE higher education bodies
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science have agreed to work together, UAE state news agency WAM said on Sunday.
The memorandum of understanding follows the UAE’s decision a month ago to normalize relations with Israel. Both countries have said they hope normalized ties will bring economic and technological benefits.
The MoU is the first signed between Israeli and UAE higher education bodies, WAM said, intending to “advance the development and use of artificial intelligence as a tool for progress.”
Spheres of possible collaboration include academic exchanges, conferences, sharing computing resources and the establishment of a joint virtual institute for artificial intelligence, WAM said.
Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence was founded in 2019.

Topics: Israel UAE United Arab Emirates UAE-Israel deal

Related

Middle-East
Hamas reveals mediation with Israel over prisoner swap
Middle-East
Israeli minister says visit by UAE delegates under review as lockdown looms

Oman welcomes Bahrain-Israel normalization decision

Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Oman welcomes Bahrain-Israel normalization decision

  • Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf country to normalize ties with Israel
Updated 32 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Oman welcomes Bahrain’s decision to normalize relations with Israel and hopes it will contribute to Israeli-Palestinian peace, Oman state media said on Sunday.
Bahrain on Friday became the second Gulf country to normalize ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates said they would do so a month ago, moves forged partly through shared fears of Iran.
“Oman hopes this new strategic path taken by some Arab countries will contribute to bringing about a peace based on an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and on establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as capital,” the government statement said.
Israel’s intelligence minister said a few days after the UAE-Israel accord was announced on Aug. 13 that Oman could also formalize ties with the country. Oman has welcomed the UAE and Bahraini decisions, but has not commented on its own prospects for normalized relations.
In 2018 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Oman and discussed peace initiatives in the Middle East with then-Omani leader Sultan Qaboos.
In a turbulent region, Oman has maintained its neutrality. It has kept friendly relations with a range of regional actors, including arch-foes the United States and Iran.

Topics: Oman Israel Bahrain

Related

Update
Middle-East
Bahrain and Israel foreign ministers hold phone call

Latest updates

UAE, Israeli educational institutions sign artificial intelligence MoU
Philippines reports 3,372 new coronavirus cases, 79 more deaths
Oman welcomes Bahrain-Israel normalization decision
French-Tunisian singer Sonia Ben Ammar cameos in new music video
South Korea eases social distancing for two weeks ahead of major holiday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.