You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish survey ship leaves contested waters in eastern Mediterranean

Turkish survey ship leaves contested waters in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey's research vessel, Oruc Reis has left a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean that has been at the heart of a summer stand-off between Greece and Turkey over energy rights. (AP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bxamx

Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

Turkish survey ship leaves contested waters in eastern Mediterranean

  • The Oruc Reis research ship returned to near the southern Turkish port of Antalya for the first time in weeks
  • The dispute over potential oil and gas reserves has triggered a military build-up in the eastern Mediterranean
Updated 45 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: A Turkish research ship at the center of a row with Greece over gas exploration has left disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean and returned to the coast in a move hailed as a “positive first step” by the Greek prime minister.
The Oruc Reis seismic survey vessel backed by Turkish navy frigates has been deployed to waters near the Greek island of Kastellorizo since August 10 despite repeated protests from Athens and the European Union.
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed that the ship has returned to the Turkish coast while ship-tracking websites marinetraffic.com and vesselfinder.com showed it in waters near the port of Antalya.
“There will be planned movements backwards and forward,” Akar told state news agency Anadolu in Antalya.
He said the movement away from the contested waters, which are claimed by both countries, did not mean Turkey “would be giving up on our rights there.”
But the decision not to extend the ship’s mission was viewed as “a step toward giving diplomacy a chance,” the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper said on Sunday, linking it to attempts to kickstart talks between Greece and Turkey, who are both NATO partners.
“This is a positive first step,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters at a press conference in the Greek city Thessaloniki on Sunday. “I hope there will be more of them.”
France, already at odds with Turkey over Libya and Syria, has sent in its own naval ships into the region to support Greece, which announced major new arms purchases on Saturday, including French-made Rafale fighter jets.
Akar slammed French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of “provoking and encouraging” Greece.
The decision to send the Oruc Reis ship to map out potential gas and oil drilling spots is seen as part of Turkey’s so-called “Blue Homeland” strategy of staking out claims to energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.
The lack of agreed maritime borders between Turkey and Greece, or Turkey and Cyprus, have led to tensions since the discovery of major hydrocarbon reserves in the region in the past decade.

Efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the latest standoff have so far proved fruitless.
NATO said earlier this month that officials from both sides had agreed to take part in technical talks to avoid accidents between their navies.
Athens denied this was the case, but the Turkish defense ministry said on Thursday that the first round of talks between Greek and Turkish military delegations took place at NATO’s headquarters in Brussels.
While Turkey repeatedly said it was ready for dialogue without preconditions, Greece said there could only be talks once Ankara stopped making “threats.”
Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou visited the island of Kastellorizo near the disputed waters on Sunday where she said Turkey was “mounting pressure” on Athens.
“We are going through a difficult and dangerous period. The Turkish leadership... is undermining the peaceful coexistence that was built over many decades by Greeks and Turks, who saw the sea between them not as an impenetrable frontier but as a passage of communication,” Sakellaropoulou said.
Leaders of seven European countries on the Mediterranean met at a summit last week in Corsica where they said they were ready to back EU sanctions on Turkey over the dispute.
Any action by Brussels will be discussed at a European Council summit on September 24 and 25.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday warned Macron “not to mess” with Turkey in his latest verbal salvo directed at Paris.
“Don’t mess with the Turkish people. Don’t mess with Turkey,” Erdogan said during a televised speech in Istanbul.

Topics: Turkey Greece

Related

World
Greece announces major arms purchase as Turkey tension rises
Middle-East
Turkey says EU Mediterranean statement biased, open to talks with Greece

Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start

Updated 13 September 2020
Reuters

Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start

  • ‘With the start of intra-Afghan talks we were expecting the Taliban to reduce the number of their attacks, but unfortunately their attacks are still going in high numbers’
Updated 13 September 2020
Reuters

KABUL: Taliban and Afghan government forces clashed across Afghanistan hours after the start of long-awaited peace talks in Doha on Saturday, officials said, underscoring the uphill challenge of settling a 19-year insurgency. Talks between the two sides were to begin shortly after a US-Taliban agreement in February, but began only over the weekend after months of delays, caused in part by continuing Taliban offensives in the war-torn country.
“With the start of intra-Afghan talks we were expecting the Taliban to reduce the number of their attacks, but unfortunately their attacks are still going in high numbers,” Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan defense ministry, said.
Representatives from a number of countries who spoke at the inauguration of the peace talks called on the Taliban to announce an immediate cease-fire before negotiators sat down to find a way to end decades of war in Afghanistan.
The Taliban did not say anything about a possible cease-fire at the ceremony.
Achieving a significant reduction in violence and how to get to a permanent cease-fire would be among the first issues the sides would discuss when they meet on Sunday, the head of Afghanistan’s peace council, Abdullah Abdullah, told Reuters on Saturday.
No meeting between the two has been reported by either side in Doha on Sunday, but Qatar’s state news agency reported teams led by Taliban’s political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdullah had met the Qatari Emir.
Aman said that, on Friday, the eve of the inauguration of the talks, the Taliban had carried out 18 attacks against government forces and installations across the country, inflicting heavy casualties.
“We don’t have exact information about Taliban attacks on Saturday, but I can say the number of attacks has increased instead of decreased.”
Taliban attacks on Saturday night were confirmed by officials in the provinces of Kapsia and Kunduz.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the insurgent group attacked a convoy of Afghan forces that had arrived to launch an operation along a key highway in Kunduz.
He added that security forces carried out air and artillery strikes on Saturday night in the provinces of Baghlan and Jowzjan.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Special
World
Afghans express cautious optimism as historic talks begin

Latest updates

Sophisticated thriller: The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
US welcomes Serbia’s intention to designate Hezbollah a terrorist organization
Ninety Lebanon peacekeepers contract coronavirus: UNIFIL
Hezbollah’s links with Irish terror group exposed
More than 90 percent of Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases have recovered

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.