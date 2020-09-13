You are here

Supporters mark Moore-Gilbert’s 2nd anniversary in Iranian detention

Hundreds of Kylie Moore-Gilbert’s friends and family marked her second anniversary in Iranian detention on Sunday. (File/AP)
Updated 13 September 2020
Arab News

  • British-Australian academic’s friends, family staged events on Sunday
  • She was convicted following secret trial; no evidence to support charges released
LONDON: The family of British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert have said they “remain strong and are far from giving up hope” as hundreds of her friends and family marked her second anniversary in Iranian detention on Sunday.
Moore-Gilbert was seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps after attending a conference in Iran, and was sentenced to 10 years behind bars on espionage charges that she denies.
Friends, colleagues and other supporters of Moore-Gilbert, who is a prolific runner, staged “Run for Kylie” events across Australia on Sunday to mark the anniversary of her detention. They also plan to hold a vigil outside Sydney Town Hall on Monday evening.

“For those who also know and love Kylie, they will recognize her fortitude and strength. We know this strength remains with her throughout this ordeal,” her family said in a statement.
Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne said: “We do not accept the charges upon which Dr. Moore-Gilbert was convicted, and want to see her returned to Australia as soon as possible.”
Last month, Moore-Gilbert was moved from the notorious Evin prison — where she had faced months of solitary confinement — to Qarchak, which is widely regarded as the worst women’s prison in Iran, and is known as a site of extrajudicial killings, torture and other rights violations.

She is watched closely in Qarchak by two fellow prisoners, and her contact with the outside world has been severely constrained by this.
She has previously said her mental health is suffering in Qarchak and she could not eat. “I feel so very hopeless … I am so depressed,” she said.
Moore-Gilbert is an expert in Islamic studies and Middle East politics, and was attending an academic conference in the Shiite holy city of Qom in September 2018 before her arrest.
She was convicted following a secret trial, and no evidence to support the charges was released.

Meanwhile, last week Tehran announced that British-Iranian national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe would face additional charges as her initial jail sentence for spying was drawing to an end.
This prompted widespread condemnation, and accusations from her family that her detention is politically motivated and that she is being “held hostage.”

 

 

Egypt takes steps against threat of floods

An aerial view shows buildings and roads submerged by floodwaters near the Nile River in South Khartoum, Sudan September 8, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 17 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt takes steps against threat of floods

  • The High Dam began working on Jan. 15, 1971, and Egypt established the Toshka spillway at the end of 1981 to further protect the country from the danger of high floods
Updated 17 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Following the destruction caused by the flooding of the Nile in Sudan, Egypt is taking all precautions to avoid such a catastrophe.

Egyptian authorities are regularly exchanging information with their Sudanese counterparts on the issue.

A special committee has been formed to monitor the situation and take necessary measures.

Egypt’s Flood Forecasting Center, in the Egyptian Ministry of Irrigation, examines rain maps at the Nile River’s headwaters from the beginning of the water year in August. The ministry’s agencies constantly watch the state of rains and flood at the sources of the Nile and monitor the volume of incoming water.

Egyptian Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Mohamed Abdel Aty has directed a committee to coordinate with all relevant agencies to deal with floods this year.

The Nile River Revenue Regulatory Committee on Saturday reviewed the position of the Nile flood, and the measures already taken, as well as the quantity of water expected to arrive. The data indicated a decrease in the Nile’s headwaters’ rain rates by the end of September.

The ministry said that according to preliminary reports the country may experience higher than average floods as compared to the previous year, but it is too early to judge the extent of any flooding.

“There are no negative effects from the Sudan floods because of the capacity of the (Aswan) High Dam, which protects the country from floods and torrential damages,” ministry spokesman Mohamed El-Sebaei said.

He explained that the dam and Lake Nasser are able to absorb all the water and to drain the excess through the Toshka spillway.

The High Dam began working on Jan. 15, 1971, and Egypt established the Toshka spillway at the end of 1981 to further protect the country from the danger of high floods. The spillway is located in the Western Desert, about 250 km south of the High Dam.

El-Sebaei said the additional water that comes from the Nile’s headwaters through Sudan is held in Lake Nasser, behind the High Dam. Its drainage is assigned under specific plans to agriculture, irrigation, industry and drinking water needs.

