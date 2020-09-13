You are here

Saudi designer Princess Nourah Al-Faisal details discrimination by French newspaper

Nourah Al-Faisal is the founder of Nuun Jewels. File/Instagram
Updated 13 September 2020
BY NOOR NUGALI
RIYADH/DUBAI: Princess Nourah Al-Faisal, Saudi founder of Paris-based fine jewelry label Nuun Jewels, took to social media this week to share an exchange between her team and French newspaper Les Echos, who, according to the designer, refused to run a portrait of her because she was wearing a hijab in the image.

“As a Saudi female jewelry designer working in Europe there have been times when I have come up against all kinds of discrimination,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post shared on her personal account. “Something happened today that I feel I cannot let pass,” she added.

The designer went on to detail the incident, stating that the professional headshots she provided to illustrate an interview set to run in the magazine were the subject of much furor.  



As a Saudi female jewelry designer working in Europe there have been times when I have come up against all kinds of discrimination. I have found that the best policy is to work hard and let my success speak for itself. For the most part this has served me well, however, something happened today that I feel I cannot let pass. Let me start by saying that in no way do I believe that the behavior I described represents French culture. over the years I have come to consider my friends and the people I work with in France as family. I have also found support in the French media who have accepted me as one of their own. NUUN was approached by Les Echos, and asked to submit images of some of my work for an article on jewelers. They also requested an image of me which we supplied. , they then came back to us with a request for more images, so we gave them access to the file that contained several of my professional headshots. This morning we were sent a message through the coordinating PR agency explaining that the images shared did not CONFORM to the images of the other designers and that unless we were prepared to share an image without a HIJAB, they would not be using NUUN JEWELS in their article. I am not surprised that this sort of overt discrimination exists in the world, but from a supposedly liberal media outlet it is shocking. As a Muslim woman I am proud of my religion and my culture , i have always tried to represent my culture to the best of my ability. Discrimination is insidious and ingrained in many institutions all over the world and we must expose it wherever we find it. Today I found it in LES ECHOS. On a final note, I would like to just say that what I have found most disturbing is the ease with which this request was made with no thought of right or wrong. Would they have requested that a Hasidic woman to remove her wig because no one else is wearing one? What then is the difference? Why is one culture and religion valued while another is dismissed? Why do they think this behavior acceptable and why do they not fear ramifications? This tells me that this is acceptable behavior in their world, but I am here to say it is not nor will it ever be

According to the designer’s Instagram post, “we were sent a message through the coordinating PR agency explaining that the images shared did not conform to the images of the other designers and that unless we were prepared to share an image without a hijab, they would not be using Nuun Jewels in their article.”

The designer spoke to Arab News to share her disappointment.

“I highlighted this incident because we can’t fight these behaviors by keeping quiet and silent. Rasicm and discrimination is everywhere around the world. It’s something we must address… as a society, we have to keep talking about it.”

Even though the incident occurred with a French publication, the designer wants to stress that it is in no way a representation of French people or the country, making sure to point out, “My French friends and coworkers have all sent me messages saying this is not acceptable.”

Indeed, many users took to Al-Faisal’s comment section to write heartfelt messages of support and denounce Islamophobia and discrimination. 

She has also received much support from people all over the world following the incident, and remains hopeful despite her experience with discrimination as a hijab-wearing woman.  “I’m an internal optimist,” she mused. “I fully believe that humanity is wondrous at its core.” 

“When it comes to my work I’ve always wanted to be judged by my craft. Look at the work, judge me on that and if you don’t like it, it’s fine. But don’t dismiss my work for a presumption,” she said.

Can such behavior be abolished? Al-Faisal believes so. “Racism is a taught behavior,” she stated. “You can unteach it."

Topics: Nuun Jewels

Sophisticated thriller: The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Frank Kane

DUBAI: As I slipped behind the Caithness leather steering wheel of the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, I felt a pang of nostalgia. For the next couple of days, test-driving this incredible vehicle, I knew I would be whisked back to my teenage years when I first saw an Aston - driven by actor Sean Connery as James Bond in the film “Goldfinger.”

I even found myself mouthing the words: “The name is Kane. Frank Kane.”

Aston and Bond have had a relationship since the 1960s, when 007 threw the car round the hairpin bends of the Swiss Alps on his way to the lair of the gold-smitten villain, and I have been under Aston’s spell ever since.

I have driven lots of luxury sports cars, some of the best in the world, but none has the emotional resonance of an Aston Martin with me. It is simply a mesmerizing vehicle that has the power to lift you out of the everyday and into a fantasy land of espionage, beautiful women and thrilling peril.  


The DBS Superleggera is a close relative of Bond’s DB5, sharing a common design ancestor in the Italian coachbuilder that inspired the elegant but dynamic curves of both cars. If the DBS looks powerful, that’s because it is. The 5.2-liter twin-turbo V-12 engine generates enough torque to get from standing to 160 km/h in 6.2 seconds. At a top speed of 340 km/h you are nearly flying. It is the most powerful Aston currently on the road.

The handling and suspension are a real ‘wow’ factor. The engine is mounted low and as far back in the car as possible, giving it a center of gravity that allows you to do amazing things on tight curves.

Gun it into a sharp bend at a speed that would overturn the sedate 4X4 I drive everyday and the car remains clamped to the road, which is how Bond managed to stay in control on those Alpine passes while still able to sweet talk the blonde in the passenger seat. (Perhaps disappointingly, the Superleggera has no ejector seat).

On an open freeway, you can sense that the DBS simply wants to be the fastest car on the road. Acceleration from medium speed is almost neck-breaking and, once you hit the 120 km/h speed limit, there is still plenty of space between the gas pedal and the floor. “Faster, faster,” the car seems to be saying in a deep-throated snarl.

And it looks sensational. The car I drove, courtesy of the lovely people at Aston Martin Dubai, was what they call “intense blue’ with a black mesh roof, and it was certainly a head-turner at the five-star hotels in the UAE. The valet’s face lit up with glee when I pulled into the forecourt.

Inside, it has everything you would expect from a super-luxury GT high-performance car: Bang & Olufsen audio, Bluetooth connectivity, and an incredibly clear and detailed navigation system.

The starting price is around the AED1 million ($272,294) mark but, as usual with luxury cars, the sky’s the limit once you start adding the extras. There is no current choice of front-mounted machine guns and rear smoke machine, sadly. What would Bond have thought?

Corporately, the British carmaker is going through (another) time of transition, but it has produced an amazing range of vehicles that appeal to the sophisticated thrill-seeker.

Aston owners are not the privileged sons of multimillionaires given a fast and expensive toy for their 21st birthday, they are successful investment bankers, high-achieving lawyers and self-made entrepreneurs who want a status symbol that reflects their real daredevil mentality.

And they are also journalists of a certain age who want to recapture the glamour and thrill of their youth, and who order their skimmed lattes shaken, not stirred.

Topics: Aston Martin Car Review

