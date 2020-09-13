US welcomes Serbia’s move to designate Hezbollah terrorist organization

LONDON: The US on Sunday welcomed Serbia’s announcement that it would designate Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
The announcement is “another significant step limiting this Iranian backed terrorist group’s ability to operate in Europe,” a State Department statement said.
Serbia’s announcement concerning the Iran-backed militant group came as part of a Trump-led initiative to normalize economic relations between former foes Kosovo and Serbia.
“There is no doubt that the dominoes are falling on Hezbollah’s European operations, where it has continued to plot terrorist attacks, procure military technology, and raise much needed funding,” the statement said.
Serbia follows the lead of Germany and Lithuania who declared the movement a terrorist organisation in its entirety this year in April and August respectively.
“We urge all countries in Europe and elsewhere to take whatever action they can to prevent Hezbollah operatives, recruiters, and financiers from operating on their territories,” the statement added.