Greek police arrest 5 over Lesbos fire, migrants resist new camp

Migrants pull their belongings along a road near Mytilene town, on the northeastern island of Lesbos, Greece, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo)
Reuters

  • More than 12,000 refugees were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water after a fire tore through overcrowded Moria migrant camp
  • Many thousands were reluctant to enter the new tent camp in Kara Tepe, fearing that life there would be no better than the squalid conditions they endured in Moria
Reuters

LESBOS, Greece: Greek police have detained five people over a fire that razed the Moria refugee camp to the ground, a senior police official said on Tuesday, as thousands of stranded migrants refused to move to a new facility and demanded to leave Lesbos island.
Authorities were searching for one more person, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis said, without providing further details.
More than 12,000 people, mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Africa and Syria, were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water after a fire tore through the overcrowded Moria migrant camp last Wednesday.
At a temporary camp in the Kara Tepe area with 5,000 beds available, only about 1,000 people had moved in so far, according to a government official, adding that more space was being made available.
Migrants wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queued outside the camp gates to receive water, food and blankets from aid workers before they entered.
COVID-19 tests were also carried out, and at least 25 people tested positive, further complicating attempts to resettle asylum seekers.
But many thousands more were reluctant to enter the tent camp, a police official said, fearing that life there would be no better than the squalid conditions they endured in Moria and hoping to be allowed to leave the island.
Thousands of people, including women and children, spent the night in makeshift tents on a road outside the temporary camp.
“We have informed them that they must come into the facility, but they have refused,” the police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They want to leave the island.”
Germany could take in up to 1,500 people stranded by the Moria fire, government sources said on Tuesday, in addition to 100-150 Berlin has already agreed to take in.
Only a few hundred migrants, mainly unaccompanied minors, have been moved off Lesbos. Greek officials have said there will be no mass transfers and all asylum seekers will have to go into the new shelter.
“No one will leave Lesbos without having first entered the temporary camp,” Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis told Skai radio.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday that no matter what, a permanent migrant reception center would be set up on Lesbos to replace the overcrowded refugee camp destroyed last week’s blaze.
European Council President Charles Michel, who arrived in Athens on Tuesday, was expected to visit Lesbos in the evening.

Topics: Greece Lesbos Moria Refugee Camp migrants

Putin opponent Navalny posts photo from hospital, says he can breathe by himself

Updated 15 September 2020
Reuters

Putin opponent Navalny posts photo from hospital, says he can breathe by himself

  • Alexei Navalny, the leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell violently sick in Siberia last month
  • Laboratory tests in three countries have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent
Updated 15 September 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital on Tuesday, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and said he could now breathe independently following his suspected poisoning last month.
“Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you all,” he wrote in the caption to his Instagram followers. “I can still hardly do anything, but yesterday I could breathe all day on my own. Actually, on my own.”
Navalny, the leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, fell violently sick in Siberia last month and was airlifted to Berlin. Germany says laboratory tests in three countries have determined he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent, and Western governments have demanded an explanation from Russia.
Moscow has called the accusations groundless. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Tuesday that Moscow was open to clearing up what happened to Navalny, but it needed access to information on his case from Germany.
He said Moscow did not understand why, if French and Swedish laboratories had been able to test his medical samples, Russia was not being given the same access.
The photograph showed Navalny sitting up in bed and looking toward the camera, with his wife Yulia supporting him with her arms and their two children looking on.
The New York Times on Tuesday quoted a German security official as saying Navalny had spoken to a German prosecutor about the attempt on his life and said he planned to return to Russia as soon as he recovered.
Asked about the report, Peskov said: “Any citizen of the Russian Federation is free to leave Russia and return to Russia. If a citizen of the Russian Federation recovers his health, then of course everyone will be happy about that.”

Topics: Russia Alexei Navalny

