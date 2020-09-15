You are here

  • Home
  • EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations

EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium September 15, 2020. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2rskb

Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
AP

EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations

  • EU's top foreign affairs official calls talks a "watershed moment" for bloc's future relationship with Turkey
  • Tensions between longtime rivals Greece and Turkey over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean are close to boiling point
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: Third countries might be invited to talks aimed at easing a dispute between Greece and Turkey over energy rights that has brought warships to the eastern Mediterranean, a top European Union official said Tuesday.

Greece and Turkey have been involved in a standoff at sea for weeks over maritime boundaries between Turkey’s coast, the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus and several Greek islands.

A Turkish research ship that has been operating in the area over which Greece claims exclusive rights has returned to port for maintenance, giving EU diplomats a window to launch negotiations between Greece and Turkey.

EU member countries are also mulling sanctions against Turkey over its exploration.

European Council President Charles Michel said while visiting Athens that he was hopeful a commitment for talks would be made soon and that a negotiating process involving several countries could help facilitate an agreement. “We are discussing the idea of a multilateral conference because, beyond bilateral dialogue, there is probably the need to bring the different countries to the table in order to deal with the different issues,” Michel said. He did not elaborate. Germany, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency and launched an effort in July to broker direct Greek-Turkish negotiations, is a likely candidate to participate if the discussions are broadened.


NATO has also organized contacts between Greek and Turkish military officials in hopes of preventing the use of force in the disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean. The two countries have sent warships as part of an armed forces buildup that has included multiple military exercises.
The European Union’s top foreign affairs official, Josep Borrell, said the bloc’s relations with Turkey were at a “watershed moment in history. And the ball will go one side or the other, depending what is going to happen in the next days.
“Tension has been continuing to rise over the summer. I have spent the last few months, including this summer, trying to facilitate the de-escalation efforts,” Borrell said in Brussels. “But the least I can say is that more efforts are needed — the softest way of saying that the situation has not been improving.”
However, he noted that the return of the research vessel to port was a step in the right direction.”
Domestically, Borrell said, Turkey “is seriously backsliding away from European Union values and reforms.” Specifically, he said, the country had not delivered on promises to strengthen the independence of the judiciary.
“We perceive a worrying backsliding in the area of rule of law and fundamental freedoms that continues to raise our concerns,” he said.

Topics: EU Turkey-Greece tensions eastern Mediterranean Josep Borrell

Related

Middle-East
Turkey says east Med ship will return after maintenance
Middle-East
Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over eastern Mediterranean dispute

Hundreds of Hasidic Jews held up at Ukraine border over coronavirus

Updated 28 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Hundreds of Hasidic Jews held up at Ukraine border over coronavirus

  • Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews travel every Jewish New Year to the town of Uman in central Ukraine to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman
  • The pilgrims set off even though last month the Ukrainian and Israeli governments called on Hasidic Jews not to travel to Uman this year
Updated 28 min 12 sec ago
AFP

KIEV: Hundreds of Hasidic Jews including children, who have sought to travel to a pilgrimage site in Ukraine, are being held up at the country’s border with Belarus due to coronavirus restrictions.
Tens of thousands of Hasidic Jews travel every Jewish New Year to the town of Uman in central Ukraine to visit the tomb of Rabbi Nahman, the founder of the Breslov Hasidic movement.
This year the Jewish New Year is celebrated September 18-20.
The pilgrims set off even though last month the Ukrainian and Israeli governments called on Hasidic Jews not to travel to Uman, a town of 80,000 people, this year, fearing a spike in coronavirus infections.
Kiev has banned foreigners from entering the country until late September.
On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed the situation at the border with the head of the state border guard service, Sergiy Deyneko, his office said. Ukraine had full control of the situation, it added.
In Belarus, strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s office said he had told officials to provide assistance to the pilgrims, accusing Ukraine of “shutting its borders” and leaving hundreds of people in neutral territory.
The Belarus Red Cross Society said the pilgrims did not have “enough resources to ensure their basic needs” and assistance was being provided, particularly to parents with children, the elderly and people with disabilities.
As of Tuesday morning, 690 pilgrims were at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border and hundreds more were expected to arrive, Kiev said.
“We expect that three charter planes — some 600 foreigners — will arrive in Minsk,” Deyneko said, referring to the capital of Belarus.
He said up to 1,000 people were expected to arrive at the border near Ukraine’s northern Chernigiv region, while in the northwest up to 700 were expected near Zhytomyr region and up to 1,500 people near Volyn region.
Officials have put up a roadblock 700 meters from a checkpoint in the Chernigiv region and deployed aircraft and drones to monitor the border, Zelensky’s office said in a statement.
The Ukrainian authorities have been in touch with the Israeli embassy in Kiev and the pilgrims are receiving water and kosher food from local Jewish organizations.
Separately, the border guard service said people waiting at the border were still trying to enter Ukraine “even after having received explanations and were fully aware of the entry restrictions for foreigners.”
Rabbi Nahman is one of the main figures of Hasidism, a mystical branch of Judaism that appeared in the 18th century and which developed in particular in Poland and Ukraine.
Ukraine has reported more than 159,000 cases of coronavirus and over 3,200 fatalities.
Israel is set to impose a three-week lockdown there from Friday, to try to counter a surge in coronavirus infections.

Topics: Ukraine Hasidic Jews Rabbi Nahman

Related

Middle-East
Sudan invites Jews back to country to enjoy citizenship in new climate

Latest updates

UAE and Bahrain to sign Abraham Accord in Washington
Dubai-based author Avni Doshi shortlisted for 2020 Booker Prize 
EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations
Diplomats: Roadside bombing targets British convoy in Iraq
Hundreds of Hasidic Jews held up at Ukraine border over coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.