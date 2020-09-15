You are here

Uproar after renaming of Agra museum

Historians and heritage conservationists termed the decision as an “attack on India’s heritage. (Shutterstock)
Sanjay Kumar

  • Move by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is an attack on India’s heritage, experts say
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The contribution of the Mughal empire to India’s historical heritage was being debated on Tuesday, a day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked: “How can Mughals be our heroes?”

He then declared that the Mughal Museum, under construction near the Taj Mahal in Agra city, would be named after the Hindu ruler Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Historians and heritage conservationists termed the decision as an “attack on India’s heritage.”

“This is extremely sad. It is sad that our political leadership is bankrupt and has no vision of a shared historical heritage and the significant role the Mughals played in building the composite culture of India that we are proud of,” Professor Farhat Hasan, of Delhi University, told Arab News.

Jayshree Shukla, a heritage conservationist in Delhi, agreed and highlighted the “huge impact” the Mughals had on India and the “rich legacy” they left.

The uproar follows Adityanath’s decision to rename the museum during a review meeting of the project on Monday, which he cemented with a tweet saying: “The under-construction museum in Agra will be named after Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In your new Uttar Pradesh, there is no place for any symbols of subservient mentality.”

Shivaji was a 17th-century Hindu ruler in the western Indian state of Maharashtra who was at loggerheads with the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The Mughal empire, which was founded in 1526, ruled India for more than 200 years and united the country before ceding power to the British East India Company in the late 18th century.

Agra was the first capital of the Mughal empire, where Shahjahan, the fifth Mughal ruler, built the Taj Mahal in the 17th century.

The former Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, laid the foundation stone for the Mughal Museum in 2016, to be constructed at a cost of $22 million on six acres of land.

The project, however, was delayed after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under Adityanath's leadership, took over in 2017.

According to details on the website of the architect designing the project, David Chipperfield, the museum is “situated near the eastern gate of the Taj Mahal and presents the political and cultural milestones of the Mughal-era through its art and architecture.”

 “A major part of the work is done. Some finishing touches need to be given. However, a financial crunch because of the pandemic lockdown has delayed the project,” Amit Srivastava, deputy director of Uttar Pradesh tourism office in Agra, said.

The latest controversy surrounding the name of the museum follows a similar one three years ago when the Adityanath government omitted the Taj Mahal from its annual tourism brochure.

“They are interested in creating an exclusive nation-state in which other cultures, other perspectives, and other visions have no place. It is an attempt to create an exclusive nation which is very intolerant, so homogenous that it cannot engage with a wide variety of perspectives, a wide range of outlooks and the diversity that constitute India,” Hasan argued.

A year later, in 2018, Adityanath added fuel to the fire by renaming the Mughal cities of Allahabad and Faizabad as Prayagraj and Ayodhya, respectively.

“The BJP sees history as Hindu versus Muslims and everything Aditiyanath does is guided towards accentuating this religious binary,” Delhi historian Sohail Hashmi said.

“These hardcore Hindu rulers have no sense of history, and they have no heroes. They don’t even know Shivaji,” he added, explaining how a Muslim commanded the Maratha ruler’s artillery.

“There were many Muslims who fought on the side of Shivaji, just as many Hindu Rajputs constituted Mughal army contingents.”

Hasan said the move is part of the “majoritarian perspective” of the nation and state that the government is trying to “ram down the throats of the Indian citizen.”

Uttar Pradesh political analyst Ram Dutt Tripathi agrees and said that it could also be an “electoral gimmick.”

“Adityanath is personally obsessed with Hindu-Muslim binary. He uses the religious divided as a gimmick to please his hardcore majoritarian constituency. Hindu-Muslim binary is the only electoral strategy the BJP has,” Tripathi said.

EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, speaks at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium September 15, 2020. (REUTERS)
Updated 15 September 2020
AP

EU: Greece-Turkey crisis talks might include other nations

  • EU's top foreign affairs official calls talks a "watershed moment" for bloc's future relationship with Turkey
  • Tensions between longtime rivals Greece and Turkey over drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean are close to boiling point
Updated 15 September 2020
AP

ATHENS: Third countries might be invited to talks aimed at easing a dispute between Greece and Turkey over energy rights that has brought warships to the eastern Mediterranean, a top European Union official said Tuesday.

Greece and Turkey have been involved in a standoff at sea for weeks over maritime boundaries between Turkey’s coast, the ethnically divided island nation of Cyprus and several Greek islands.

A Turkish research ship that has been operating in the area over which Greece claims exclusive rights has returned to port for maintenance, giving EU diplomats a window to launch negotiations between Greece and Turkey.

EU member countries are also mulling sanctions against Turkey over its exploration.

European Council President Charles Michel said while visiting Athens that he was hopeful a commitment for talks would be made soon and that a negotiating process involving several countries could help facilitate an agreement. “We are discussing the idea of a multilateral conference because, beyond bilateral dialogue, there is probably the need to bring the different countries to the table in order to deal with the different issues,” Michel said. He did not elaborate. Germany, which currently holds the EU’s rotating presidency and launched an effort in July to broker direct Greek-Turkish negotiations, is a likely candidate to participate if the discussions are broadened.


NATO has also organized contacts between Greek and Turkish military officials in hopes of preventing the use of force in the disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean. The two countries have sent warships as part of an armed forces buildup that has included multiple military exercises.
The European Union’s top foreign affairs official, Josep Borrell, said the bloc’s relations with Turkey were at a “watershed moment in history. And the ball will go one side or the other, depending what is going to happen in the next days.
“Tension has been continuing to rise over the summer. I have spent the last few months, including this summer, trying to facilitate the de-escalation efforts,” Borrell said in Brussels. “But the least I can say is that more efforts are needed — the softest way of saying that the situation has not been improving.”
However, he noted that the return of the research vessel to port was a step in the right direction.”
Domestically, Borrell said, Turkey “is seriously backsliding away from European Union values and reforms.” Specifically, he said, the country had not delivered on promises to strengthen the independence of the judiciary.
“We perceive a worrying backsliding in the area of rule of law and fundamental freedoms that continues to raise our concerns,” he said.

Topics: EU Turkey-Greece tensions eastern Mediterranean Josep Borrell

