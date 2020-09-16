You are here

Passengers leave Saudi Arabia as international flights resume

Taking full precautions, domestic flights resumed in Saudi Arabia at the end of May, with the General Authority of Civil Aviation opening 11 of the Kingdom’s 28 airports in a step toward restoring normality to everyday activities. (Supplied)
Rawan Radwan

  • Those arriving in KSA must quarantine in their homes for 3 days, even after presenting proof of a negative PCR test
JEDDAH: Passengers left Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning as international flights resumed, with arrivals to the country facing a mandatory three-day quarantine.

International passenger flights have been allowed to operate with limited capacity for  expatriates who have applied through a Ministry of Interior initiative that allows people in the country legally or illegally, visitors and tourism visa holders to return home.

The end of the months-long restrictions was a balm to those departing from the Kingdom’s airports. International flights were grounded on March 15 in order to curb the spread of infection.

Ali Abdulhameed, a scholarship student at Delaware State University, returned to Saudi Arabia for spring break just a few days before the Kingdom suspended all international flights.

“It was surreal at first, especially since I didn’t know what would happen next,” he told Arab News. “Would I be able to go back to school or stay in Jeddah and finish my semester online? It was a very confusing time but it was good to have spent it between my family.”

Abdulhameed kept up with information on how to return to the US and applied twice through a government platform for permission to travel but failed to get it.

“They say the third time’s the charm,” he added. “After the news of international flights resuming I now have a flight back to Washington DC next week.”

On Sunday the Ministry of Interior announced a partial restart of international flights. The Kingdom will end all restrictions on air, land and sea transport after Jan. 1 next year, the ministry said, with a specific date announced in December.

“Thankfully, as the whole world succumbed to the circumstances due to COVID-19, a lot of companies and their representatives were cooperative,” 45-year-old Jeddah restaurateur Saleh Mohammed, who travels to his suppliers in Malaysia and Indonesia three times a year, told Arab News. “With the resumption of flights I can now arrange my affairs accordingly if and when I decide to travel, though I’m still uncomfortable especially not knowing what could happen to me abroad. I’d rather play it safe and stay home.” 

Those arriving in Saudi Arabia must quarantine in their homes for three days, even after presenting proof of a negative polymerase chain reaction test conducted no more than 48 hours prior to travel.

They must also register with the Ministry of Health’s Tetamman app to specify their location within eight hours of their arrival in order to ensure that nobody violates quarantine. Arrivals must also download the ministry’s Tawakalna app to monitor and facilitate the electronic issue of movement permits for those in quarantine.

Domestic flights resumed at the end of May, with the General Authority of Civil Aviation opening 11 of the Kingdom’s 28 airports in a step toward restoring normality to everyday activities.

All flights and means of travel between Saudi cities stopped on March 21.

Saudis warned over mobile text cons after 5 arrested for SR300,000 scam

  • The latest victims had been sent messages asking them to update their personal banking details
JEDDAH: Saudi mobile phone users have been warned to be on their guard against text fraud after five Pakistanis were arrested in connection with a SR300,000 ($80,000) scam.

Maj. Khaled Al-Kraidis, assistant media spokesman for Riyadh region police, said the latest victims had been sent messages asking them to update their personal banking details or claiming they had won cash prizes in order to be able to access their accounts.

The arrested hoaxers, who were in their 30s and 40s and have been referred to the Public Prosecution Department, used the data they gathered to make bank transfers and cash withdrawals.

Despite awareness campaigns by local authorities and banks many Saudi citizens continue to fall victim to simply text cons, such as Pathri Gangadhar, an Indian driver who moved to Riyadh to work for a family two years ago.

Within a month of starting work in the Kingdom he fell prey to scammers after receiving a text message from an unknown source saying that he needed to update his bank account and password immediately to prevent his account being closed.

“They stole all the money in my bank account. I had around SR5,000 and they took it all,” he told Arab News.

In another incident, a domestic worker from the Philippines, who gave her name as Sally F., was hoodwinked while working for her elderly employer in Jeddah. During the COVID-19 lockdown she received a text offering her the chance to win money by sending her bank data to the message sender.

Due to family financial difficulties, she took the chance and ended up losing SR7,000.

Her employer’s granddaughter, Farah Al-Maghrabi, told Arab News: “She took the chance of winning cash because her family back in the Philippines were facing financial burdens due to COVID-19. We felt awful because she was part of our family and cared for my grandmother.

“The other helpers in the family all know that if they need any help, we’re here to help but sometimes, desperate times call for desperate measures.

“It served as a warning for her to never fall for this scheme again and we showed her how to block such numbers so she doesn’t receive any more messages from them,” she said.

Members of the public can report cybercrimes via the Ministry of Interior’s Absher e-service system.

