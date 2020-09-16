Saudi Arabia to host first Mideast regional office of UN’s global tourism body

You are here

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the UNWTO’s Executive Council members have approved the move. (Twitter)
Updated 16 September 2020
  • The office will cover 13 countries within the region, and will serve as a platform to build long-term growth in the travel and tourism sector
  • A Saudi minister emphasized how important tourism is in the Kingdom’s vision and national strategy
DUBAI: The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has approved setting up a regional office in Riyadh to support the growth of the Middle East’s tourism sector as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said the UNWTO’s Executive Council members have approved the move to establish the office during a session in Georgia, business news website Zawya has reported.

The office will cover 13 countries within the region, and will serve as a platform to build long-term growth in the travel and tourism sector of the Middle East.

“International cooperation and the role of the UNWTO are more important than ever. I am therefore very excited that Saudi Arabia will become home to the first ever UNWTO Regional Office, which aims to support growth at a national and regional level,” Al-Khateeb said.

The Saudi minister added how important tourism is in the Kingdom’s vision and national strategy.

“In Saudi Arabia, we are very aware of the transformative power of tourism on the economy and people. We may still be a young destination, but tourism is at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s vision for the future,” he said.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism and UNWTO have both been working together to design recovery strategies for the hard-hit sector.

  • Traces of footprints were found from seven humans, 107 camels and 43 elephants
  • Further 233 fossils of elephants and bone remains of oryx were discovered
LONDON: Archaeologists working near Tabuk in Saudi Arabia have found what is believed to be evidence of the oldest human habitation on the Arabian peninsula.

Footprints of humans, elephants and other animals dating back more than 120,000 years were discovered on the edge of an ancient dry lake on the outskirts of the city, the Ministry of Culture’s Heritage Commission announced on Wednesday.

Traces of footprints were found from seven humans, 107 camels and 43 elephants, as well as ibex and other bovine species, which archaeologists believe were moving in herds.

A further 233 fossils of elephants and bone remains of oryx were discovered, along with signs of the presence of predators, which were identified by traces of elephant tusk marks on their bone remains.

The discovery was made by a joint Saudi and international team of archaeologists.

In 2018, an archaeological team discovered the 85,000-year-old remains of an ancient man in the Nefud desert on the outskirts of Tabuk. The Saudi Commission for Tourism and Heritage said it was one of the most important discoveries of the year.

