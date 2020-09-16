You are here

date 2020-09-16

UN rights experts call for Iran prisoner furlough

The UN has repeatedly urged Tehran to temporarily release prisoners, including human rights defenders, from jail to protect their wellbeing. Above, Evin Prison in Tehran. (Wikimedia Commons)
Updated 16 September 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • UN special rapporteur: Tehran’s refusal ‘during pandemic symptomatic of complete disregard for fundamental human rights’
  • Special rapporteur: ‘Iranian human rights defenders in prison at high risk of contracting COVID-19; should not be imprisoned in first place’
Updated 16 September 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Experts from the UN Human Rights Council have called on Iran to temporarily release human rights defenders from prison to protect them from the spread of COVID-19.

“Iranian human rights defenders in prison are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 because the government has failed to take effective action to protect their health and integrity, and grant them temporary release, despite its orders to furlough over 100,000 prisoners,” Mary Lawlor, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders, said in a statement issued to Arab News.

“They should not be imprisoned in the first place, and so I urge the government to grant them release before their inaction results in tragic consequences.”

Lawlor said she had received reports of the deteriorating health and wellbeing of imprisoned human rights defenders in Iranian detention.

The UN has repeatedly urged Tehran to temporarily release prisoners, including human rights defenders, from jail to protect their wellbeing.

“The refusal of the authorities in Iran to grant human rights defenders temporary release during a pandemic is symptomatic of a complete disregard for fundamental human rights, and for the safety and wellbeing of those imprisoned for their human rights work,” said Javaid Rehman, UN special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the country.

Iran’s prisons have long been a major vulnerability in the country’s fight against COVID-19. According to rights group Amnesty International, “Iran’s prisons remain catastrophically ill-equipped for dealing with outbreaks.”

Its prison system was already vastly overcrowded, Amnesty said, and the coronavirus outbreak only made the situation more dire.

In July, Amnesty reported that prison officials in Iran had pleaded with the government to provide more resources, including medical equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protective equipment to help fight the prison outbreak. Those pleas went unanswered.

Topics: Iran UN Human Rights Council COVID-19

Ancient inscription reminds modern Egypt of drought risk

Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

Reuters

  • The hieroglyphs on Nile’s Sehel Island near Aswan in southern Egypt are more than 4,000 years old
Updated 16 September 2020
Reuters

ASWAN: A granite inscription tells us that for seven years during the reign of the ancient Egyptian king Djoser, the Nile failed to go through its annual flooding cycle, causing a devastating drought and famine.
The hieroglyphs on Nile’s Sehel Island near Aswan in southern Egypt are more than 4,000 years old, but worries about the natural rhythm of the Nile, which provides 90% of Egypt’s fresh water, are of no less importance today.
“The Nile does not reach its previous levels in the winter and summer flows,” said 52-year-old Abdel Hares Mohamed, a resident of Aswan who gives Nile boat rides to tourists.
Officials say Egypt currently has around 570 cubic meters (150,000 gallons) of water per person per year. Experts consider a country as water poor if its supply is less than 1,000 cubic meters per person annually.
Experts blame population growth, climate change and a giant hydropower dam built by Ethiopia on the Blue Nile, which Egyptian authorities say poses a threat to its water security.
Ethiopia says it has taken the needs of Egypt and Sudan into account in the construction and scheduled fillings of its Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).
While modern day Egyptians can still empathize with King Djoser’s plight, the measures he took to counter the drought would not get much support today. The ancient pharao was instructed by Imhoteb, the designer of his famous Step Pyramid, to offer a sacrifice to Khnum, God of the Nile.
“When Egypt had a famine for seven years, he (King Djoser) made a council ... And Imhoteb told him: we have to give an offering to Khnum,” said egyptologist Zahi Hawass. “Because Khnum controlled the water from the Nile.”
“The Nile is the soul of Egypt,” he said.

Topics: Egypt Ancient Egypt

