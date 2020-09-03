You are here

  British Australian academic's every movement monitored in Iranian prison

British Australian academic's every movement monitored in Iranian prison

A British Australian academic, who is being held in an isolated Iranian prison, is being closely monitored everywhere she goes. (File/AP)
  • Conditions in the jail are dire, and it has a “sewer system that overflows into the wards’ courtyards,” a report said
  • In letters that have been smuggled out of prison, Moore-Gilbert said she feels “abandoned and forgotten”
LONDON: A British Australian academic, who is being held in an isolated Iranian prison, is being closely monitored everywhere she goes.
Two prisoners accompany Kylie Moore-Gilbert wherever she goes and report to authorities if any other inmates speak to her, the Guardian reported on Wednesday.
Although the academic has enough money to buy food and water in Qarchak women’s prison, where rations have been cut to a quarter of pre-pandemic levels, Moore-Gilbert’s contact with the outside world is banned, the British newspaper reported.
“The reason we have trouble getting information from Kylie is that the authorities have mandated two prisoners to follow her everywhere, to report if any prisoners talk to her,” Executive Director of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center (ABC) for Human Rights in Iran Roya Boroumand told the Guardian.
The Middle East expert was arrested in September 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in prison in a secret trial on espionage charges.
Australia rejected the charges as baseless, and the country’s ambassador visited her in August.
Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marise Payne, said the academic faces an “impossibly difficult” situation and that her case was a top priority for the Australian government.
Moore-Gilbert was recently moved from Tehran’s notorious Evin prison to Qarchak prison, which is overcrowded and regarded as one of the most hostile prisons in Iran.
Conditions in the jail are dire, and it has a “sewer system that overflows into the wards’ courtyards,” a recent report by ABC said.
Prison officials have distributed disinfectants to prisoners only once since the beginning of the pandemic, and no more additional cleaning or personal hygiene products have been provided.
The report also said that masks made inside the prison in unsanitary conditions are distributed free of charge.
At least 30 prisoners have contacted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and are being held in a room for critically ill prisoners.
In letters that have been smuggled out of prison, Moore-Gilbert said she feels “abandoned and forgotten.”
She has begged for help and in a rare phone call said that she could not eat anything in Qarchak.
“I feel so very hopeless...I am so depressed,” she said.

Topics: Iran Qarchak prison Kylie Moore-Gilbert

European rights chief pays controversial Turkey visit

Updated 03 September 2020
AFP

European rights chief pays controversial Turkey visit

  • He is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
  • He began his visit by meeting the president of Turkey’s constitutional court
Updated 03 September 2020
AFP

ISTANBUL: Europe’s top human rights judge began a controversial visit to Turkey on Thursday despite criticism of what civil liberties groups view as the country’s fast deteriorating record on human rights.
Robert Spano, an Icelandic-Italian who began his term as president of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in May, is due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He began his visit by meeting the president of Turkey’s constitutional court and delivering an address at the Turkish justice ministry titled: “The independence of the judiciary — a cornerstone of the rule of law.”
Spano is also expected to receive an honorary doctorate from Istanbul University on Friday.
The visit comes at a time of growing alarm over the state of freedom of expression in Turkey under Erdogan, who became president in 2014.
The ECHR ranked Turkey second after Russia on its list of human rights violations recorded in 2019, lodging 113 offenses in Turkey and 198 in Russia.
The country is often chastised by rights advocates over arresting journalists, civil society leaders and opposition politicians.
Turkey has also tightened control of the Internet — including access to social media — and has in the past few years shut down television stations and critical media outlets.
Turkey’s P24 press freedom group reports that 92 journalists are behind bars in Turkey today.
The government has also jailed tens of thousands of people and sacked more than 100,000 from their state jobs as part of a nationwide crackdown that followed a failed putsch in 2016.
Critics claim the focus of the crackdown has gone well beyond alleged coup plotters and is designed to silence dissent in Turkey.
Journalist Mehmet Altan, an economics professor who spent almost two years in prison over alleged links to the failed coup, criticized the top judge’s visit in an open letter, calling it ill-timed.
“Under normal circumstances, of course it would be a pleasure to hear that you will be visiting Turkey. Unfortunately that’s not the case,” he wrote this week.
Altan was acquitted by an Istanbul court in November, one year after the ECHR ruled that Turkey had violated his freedom of expression.
He was dismissed from his job at Istanbul University under an emergency decree issued after the failed coup.
His brother Ahmet Altan, a journalist and author, remains in prison pending an appeal.
Prominent civil society leader Osman Kavala and Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas are also languishing behind bars.

Topics: Europe Turkey

