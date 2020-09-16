You are here

  • Home
  • UK says Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapon

UK says Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapon

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab and US Vice President Mike Pence discussed Iran and the Middle East at the White House. (Twitter/@DominicRaab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jaqqh

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

UK says Iran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapon

  • Raab and Pence also discussed progress in the Middle East
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran must be prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon, UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab said during a meeting Wednesday with US Vice President Mike Pence.
Raab posted a tweet saying he and Pence discussed the “latest on progress in Middle East peace, our commitment to Hong Kong, the need to prevent Iran’s pursuit of a nuclear weapon and support for COVID-19 vaccine development,” following the meeting at the White House.

The US pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran in May 2018 and has since called on Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany to follow suit.
Raab’s comments came a day after a joint statement from UK, Germany and France called on Iran to fully fulfil its nuclear obligations and maintain the JCPOA.
The statement said that Tehran’s failure to fulfil its obligations was a matter of concern, and seriously damaged the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
The three countries expressed their concern about Iran’s announcement to construct a building to produce advanced centrifuges near the Natanz nuclear plant and called on Tehran to halt production.
Last month, the International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran has exceeded the limit on uranium enrichment stipulated in the agreement, and had increased its stockpile tenfold.
The UN nuclear watchdog confirmed that it is still investigating Iran’s undeclared materials and activities and that is working to verify the nuclear materials declared by Iran are not diverted according to the agreement.
The meeting took place a day after a historic US-brokered signing ceremony where the UAE, Bahrain and Israel inked the Abraham Accord, officially recognizing and normalizing ties with the Jewish state.

 

Topics: Dominic Raab Mike Pence Iran United Kingdom United States

Related

Breaking News
Pompeo: We will return to the UN to reimpose Iran sanctions next week
Middle-East
Iran reportedly plotting to kill US ambassador to South Africa

Iraqi army: Rocket hits Baghdad's Green Zone; no casualties

Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
AP

Iraqi army: Rocket hits Baghdad's Green Zone; no casualties

  • No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack
  • The building was empty at the time of the attack
Updated 5 min 21 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: A Katyusha rocket landed inside the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said, a day after a British Embassy convoy was targeted on a key highway in the city.
There were no casualties and no one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack — the latest in near-daily rocket assaults targeting the Green Zone and Iraqi army bases hosting US troops. The attacks have raised security concerns about armed groups outside of the state’s control.
The Green Zone is the seat of Iraq’s government and home to several foreign embassies, including the US Embassy. Wednesday’s rocket hit near a residential building in the Al-Qadisiya complex but caused no damages.
An Iraqi security official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media, said the building was empty at the time of the attack. The military statement said the rocket was launched from the nearby Amel neighborhood.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has promised to reign in armed groups acting outside of the state’s authority. The attacks surged after Al-Kadhimi traveled to the US last month to conclude strategic talks, putting pressure on his administration.
The British convoy was targeted on a Baghdad highway close to the Umm Al-Tabool Mosque, between the airport and the Green Zone, a strategic road often used by diplomatic missions.
Earlier in the week, two rockets were fired at the Green Zone late on Monday but caused to casualties; one was intercepted by the US embassy’s C-RAM defense system. That attack came after a roadside bomb targeted an convoy of vehicles carrying equipment for Americans earlier in the day on the main highway in Babylon province, south of Baghdad.

Topics: Iraq Katyusha rocket Green Zone Baghdad

Related

Middle-East
Diplomats: Roadside bombing targets British convoy in Iraq
Middle-East
US to pull half its troops out of Iraq, Afghanistan by November

Latest updates

Iraqi army: Rocket hits Baghdad's Green Zone; no casualties
Barbados to remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state
Saudi FM discusses G20 with Russian, South African counterparts
Pompeo: We will return to the UN to reimpose Iran sanctions next week
Saudi Arabia reports 31 new coronavirus deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.