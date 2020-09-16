You are here

Roglic glimpses Tour de France triumph from Alpine peaks

Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic, in the leader’s yellow jersey, takes second position on Stage 17 of the Tour de France over 107 kms from Grenoble to Meribel Col de la Loze, Wed., Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo)
  • With the Slovenian pair Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar playing cat and mouse for the overall leader’s yellow jersey, the cagey Miguel Angel Lopez grabbed Wednesday’s 17th stage
  • The Slovenians have been the story of the Tour and will likely square off for the overall win on stage 20’s mouthwatering individual time trial
MÉRIBEL, France: Slovenia’s Primoz Roglic once more prevailed on his toughest test yet to remain on course for Tour de France glory, while Miguel Angel Lopez soloed to a breathtaking stage win atop the highest mountain of the race.
With the Slovenian pair Roglic and Tadej Pogacar playing cat and mouse for the overall leader’s yellow jersey, the cagey Lopez grabbed Wednesday’s 17th stage by the throat with a surging burst for the line that also allowed Roglic to leave behind his 21-year-old rival.
Lopez’s win at high altitude gave Colombia something to celebrate on the day 2019 champion Egan Bernal pulled out after he and his team Ineos failed to live up to expectations.
With two massive mountains the queen stage ascended to 2,304m altitude atop the Col de la Loze, where Tour rookie Pogacar lost just a handful of seconds to Roglic in their ongoing war of attrition.
Pogacar has however been racing virtually alone, and won plaudits challenging Roglic, who has appeared rock-steady with a powerful climb posse surrounding him in Jumbo’s black and yellow outfits.
The Slovenians have been the story of the Tour and will likely square off for the overall win on stage 20’s mouthwatering individual time trial.
As Lopez pulled away team Jumbo leader Roglic also showed too much power for Pogacar on the last agonizing kilometer.
“That was hell,” said the former ski jumper Roglic.
“I’m glad this is behind me,” he added, merely needing to survive without a major incident to win this year’s Tour.
“Every meter counts on a climb like that.”
Shorn of Bernal Ineos co-captain Richard Carapaz produced a doomed solo bid as the Giro champion was caught on the ever-changing gradient of the final 7km above 2,000m as the top 10 experienced a slight shake-up.
A day after the race was cleared of Covid-19 to run all the way to Paris on Sunday, French President Emmanuel Macron was present as the peloton struggled through villages full of ubiquitous baskets of flowers hanging from Swiss-style ski chalets.
In the rarefied air that suits the men from the Andes, the 26-year-old Lopez leapfrogged compatriot Rigoberto Uran and extended his lead over Adam Yates and Richie Porte.
Roglic now leads his young compatriot Pogacar by 57 seconds with just three real races left before the Tour gets to Paris.
Suffering from a bad back for a month now Bernal, his Tour defense in tatters, said a sad goodbye to the 2020 edition when Ineos decided to protect the long-term interests of their 23-year-old captain by withdrawing him.
But his compatriot Astana captain Lopez, who is known as “Superman” in his homeland after fighting off three thieves who tried to steal his bike, gave Colombia something to shout about.
Lopez had complained earlier in the race that Jumbo’s dominance was suffocating the race, but saw his opportunity on a mentally challenging finale where the varying gradient called for constant adaptations.
“I felt strong coming into the race and on the Grand Colombier, which was the first big one (climb) of the race, like the ones I train on in Colombia, I felt good,” Lopez said.
“I won many things in my life, but this is impressive and I worked so hard to get here,” said the man who has previously finished on the podium at both the Giro and the Vuelta.
The long hard 14km struggle up the Col de la Madeleine to its 2,000m summit was at the halfway point of the race.
Lopez made the difference on the even higher Meribel mountain with a sudden turn of pace while Roglic and Pogacar were watching each other.
“I felt at home over 2,000m, as I live at 2,500m above sea level,” he explained. “But I won’t win, the others ahead of me are too good on time trials. I’m just going to enjoy myself.”
The key remaining challenge is stage 20, the 36km individual time trial that runs over 30km of rolling terrain before tough 6km ascent up the fabled Planche des Belles Filles on Saturday.
The final day on Sunday is a kind of parade, except for the concluding eight laps of the Champs-Elysees, where Ireland’s Sam Bennett will face a stern challenge for the green sprint jersey from seven-time winner Peter Sagan on a last-gasp dash for the line.

DUBAI: Unless you happen to be a football fanatic of a certain age, chances are you’ve never heard of the only time a unified Gulf team took to the field 40 years ago.

On Feb. 25, 1980, to mark Kuwait’s 19th National Day, reigning West German champions Hamburg were invited to take part in an exhibition match against a team made up of the Gulf’s finest. The list of players still reads as the who’s who of the region’s all-time greats.

Kuwait was represented by their peerless trio of Jasem Yaqoub, Faisal Al Dakheel and Fathi Kameel, as well as captain Saad Al Houti, goalkeeper Ahmed Al Tarabulsi, Abdullah Mayouf, Mahboub Jumaa and Abdullah Al Buloushi. Saudi and Qatar provided arguably their greatest ever players in Majid Abdullah and. Mansour Muftah. And the Emirati duo of Abdulkareem Khamas and Jumaa Rabih were joined by Bahrain’s Hamood Sultan and Khalil Shuaitar.

Hamburg may be going through some difficult times currently, but at that moment in time they were widely considered one of Europe’s best.

This was a formidable team that had won the Bundesliga in 1978-79, and included European Footballer of the Year Kevin Keegan. As well as Felix Magath, Manfred Kaltz and Horst Hrubesch, all who would go on to win Euro 80 with West Germany that summer in Italy.

Managed by Croatian coach Branko Zebec, Hamburg were on their way to the European Cup final for the first time in their history, a match they would eventually lose to Brian Clough’s Nottingham Forest at the Bernabeu Stadium that May.

In a carnival like atmosphere at Al Kuwait Sports Club stadium, the Gulf team stepped out in commemorative white shirts tailored for the event. Unfortunately, that clashed with Hamburg’s famous white tops. Hurriedly, a set of Kuwait’s national team red away shirts were brought out for the Gulf team to change into.

Not surprisingly, when the match kicked off, the Gulf players looked exactly what they were; a collection of gifted players the majority of had never played together before. It took only seven minutes for Hamburg to take the lead, Hrubesch scoring with a trademark header. Though not much was riding on the result, it looked like it could be a long and painful afternoon for the Gulf selection.

Although mostly on the defensive, the Gulf team were slowly getting their rhythm and on the 26th minute Yaqoub found Abdullah with a flick and the Saudi forward’s brilliant run was capped with a skip past Hamburg goalkeeper Rudi Kargus and a calm finish.

It was time for Hamburg to flex their muscles again, and Jürgen Milewski beat a flatfooted Gulf defense to score a second from close range on 35 minutes. 

Only five minutes after the break two became three for Hamburg when Yugoslav defender Ivan Buljan headed powerfully from a corner past Al Tarabulsi. 

The difference in quality and understanding was clear, and the feared thrashing was becoming reality. A further five minutes later and the German team were 4-1 up thanks to Milewski’s second of the afternoon, after some more woeful defending from the Gulf team.

Keegan was by that point buzzing all over the pitch and legendary Kuwaiti commentator Khalid Al Harban memorably remarked that the England captain “wears number seven and it seems like there’s seven of him on the pitch”.

The Gulf team quickly pulled one back through a one-two made in Kuwait, Kameel finding Yaqoub, who scored with a clinical left-footed shot past Kargus.

 

 

(Video footage: YouTube)

The respite proved fleeting as Hamburg yet again shifted gears, another joyously-constructed attack leading to a corner. Yet again, from the corner, the Gulf team’s defending was almost non-existent and Milewski comfortably completed his hat-trick to give Hamburg a 5-2 lead.

With only 58 gone, few would have bet against at least a few more goals from the German champions.

What happened next turned what was a celebratory, if hugely one-sided, affair into a match that those lucky enough to be inside the stadium, or who were watching on television across the Gulf, would cherish forever.

On 63 minutes, Muftah found Yaqoub, who in one movement managed to beat the Hamburg defensive line and score with another deadly left-footer; 5-3 and game on.

After the flurry of five goals in 18 second-half minutes, the match settled down into something resembling a normal match, with the Gulf team becoming increasingly dangerous.

It would take until the 81st minute for the next goal to arrive, and it came with Al Dakheel setting up the rampant Muftah to make it 5-4. 

It may have only been a friendly, and the intensity of the Hamburg players had clearly dropped, but a match that was drifting towards a forgone conclusion was all of a sudden bubbling with anticipation.

Appropriately, the equalizer would come from two of Kuwait’s three legendary front players, Kameel’s cushioned pass gleefully dispatched by Yaqoub to complete his hat-trick. The wild celebrations were in marked contrast to the handshakes and gentle jogs seen earlier in the match.

As ever, exhibition matches of this nature tend to produce a high number of goals, and 5-5, on paper, would indicate perhaps a casual affair. But try telling those ecstatic Kuwaiti fans, not to mention the players themselves, that this was a meaningless comeback. The Gulf’s finest had taken on a European giant and given as good as they got.

The year would prove a landmark one for Kuwait’s golden generation in particular. A commendable showing at the 1980 Moscow Olympics in July saw Yaqoub and co reach the quarter-finals where they were knocked out by hosts the Soviet Union. And in September, Kuwait, managed by future World Cup winner Carlos Alberto Parreira, gloriously claimed the AFC Asian Cup on home soil, Al Dakheel scoring twice in the final against South Korea. 

The forgotten friendly against Hamburg may not go down in history alongside those achievements, but it remains the only time a Gulf team has ever taken to the field together. And that in itself, is worth remembering four decades on. 

