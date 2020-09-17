You are here

Japan's virus-hit economy 'too weak' for new PM's reforms plans

Yoshihide Suga is planning a fiscal overhaul. (AP)
Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

Japan’s virus-hit economy ‘too weak’ for new PM’s reforms plans

  • California-based PIMCO, a unit of German insurer Allianz, manages 12.84 trillion yen ($121.90 billion) in assets for Japanese clients
Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Japan’s new leader Yoshihide Suga will struggle to push through structural reforms as they would be too painful for an economy hit by the coronavirus crisis, said an executive of PIMCO, one of the world’s largest investment firms.

Tomoya Masanao, head of the Pacific Investment Management Co’s (PIMCO) Japan arm, also said the Bank of Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy will allow the government to continue ramping up spending, but not without huge costs.

Since adopting in 2016 a policy capping borrowing costs, the BOJ’s policy is essentially financing public debt and is integrated into the government’s debt-management strategy, Masanao said.

“It’s impossible for the BOJ to make an independent decision on exiting ultra-easy policy. Any move toward an exit would need to take into account the impact on long-term interest rates and fiscal policy,” he said.

California-based PIMCO, a unit of German insurer Allianz , managed 12.84 trillion yen ($121.90 billion) in assets for Japanese clients as of June 2020.

Suga, who was elected as new prime minister on Wednesday, has vowed to break barriers that hamper competition and pursue reforms to revitalize the world’s third-largest economy.

If successful, Suga would provide the missing third arrow of his predecessor Shinzo Abe’s “Abenomics” policies that consisted of bold fiscal, monetary easing and structural reforms.

But Masanao said he was doubtful Suga can push through painful reforms, when there is little fiscal and monetary ammunition left to support an economy hit by COVID-19.

“Abenomics succeeded in boosting growth and jobs, which was why Abe stayed in power for so long. But he didn’t use the political capital to push through reforms,” Masanao said.

“Suga also has a structural reform agenda. But the point is you need to first reflate the economy to undertake real reforms, which are by nature deflationary at least in the short run.”

Japan deployed two huge spending packages, accompanied by monetary easing steps by the BOJ, to cushion the blow from the pandemic that pushed the economy into deep recession.

By successfully capping borrowing costs at zero, the BOJ will likely allow the government to keep spending massively without causing an unwelcome spike in inflation, Masanao said.

But maintaining huge fiscal and monetary support for too long could distort market pricing and hurt Japan’s productivity by hampering reallocation of resources to growth areas, he said.

“The unintended consequences of prolonged ultra-loose policy are huge, most notably by distorting asset prices,” Masanao said. “It’s eliminating the chance of proper market pricing.”

Dubai’s DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

Dubai's DP World to work with Israeli firm in bid for Haifa Port

  • The two companies are in talks about opening a direct shipping line between Jebel Ali and Eilat
Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Dubai’s DP World is partnering with an Israeli group to bid for one of Israel’s two main ports and to examine opening a direct shipping line between the two Middle East states, it said on Wednesday.

The announcement came a day after Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a historic agreement to normalize ties, and marks a big development in trade and economic collaboration.

Dubai state-owned DP World, which operates ports from Hong Kong to Buenos Aires, signed a series of agreements with Israel’s DoverTower, including a joint bid in the privatization of Haifa Port on the Mediterranean, one of Israel’s two main sea terminals.

“Israel has two ports, the port of Ashdod and the port of Haifa. They are strong ports in excellent locations. If there is an opportunity, there is nothing to prevent us from having a presence there,” DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem told Arabiya TV.

DoverTower is owned by Israeli businessman Shlomi Fogel, a shareholder in Israel Shipyards and a partner in the Eilat port.

Fogel said as a result of the deal, DP World will collaborate with Israel Shipyards on the joint venture that will participate in the tender for the Haifa privatization.

DP World and DoverTower said they will also examine opening a direct shipping line between the Red Sea port of Eilat and Dubai’s Jebel Ali, the Middle East’s largest transshipment hub.

“Our work to build trade routes between the UAE, Israel and beyond will help our customers to do business in the region more easily and efficiently,” bin Sulayem said.

Israel is selling its state-owned ports and building new private docks in an effort to encourage competition and bring down costs.

Haifa Port will need to be upgraded to compete with a modern one being built in the area by China’s Shanghai International Port Group.

Israel Shipyards and Dubai’s Drydocks World will also examine partnering in producing and marketing products in Dubai.

