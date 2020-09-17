You are here

  • Home
  • Kingdom ‘stands by Palestinians’: Saudi Cabinet

Kingdom ‘stands by Palestinians’: Saudi Cabinet

The king briefed ministers on phone calls with world leaders. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc7m4

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Kingdom ‘stands by Palestinians’: Saudi Cabinet

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to “stand by the Palestinian people,” saying it rejects any threat to the sovereignty and integrity of Arab countries.
The Cabinet said that it “supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that enables the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
Addressing the Cabinet’s virtual session from NEOM, King Salman said the Kingdom wants to work with G20 countries to support the global economy and mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.
The king briefed ministers on phone calls with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss G20 efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Ministers reviewed reports on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, and also addressed the draft resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly to coordinate a global response to the outbreak.
The Cabinet praised the Arab coalition for confronting these threats and taking measures to protect civilians. It also reiterated its condemnation of the attack on the convoy of the Afghan vice president in Kabul, which resulted in several deaths.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
King Salman briefs Saudi Cabinet on calls with world leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet reviews COVID precautions as workers return to offices

Saudi woman barber brushes off taboo

Updated 17 September 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi woman barber brushes off taboo

  • After viral video, Wafaa Sakr says ‘no one can stand in the way of ambition’
Updated 17 September 2020
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A Saudi children’s hair stylist has become the first woman to break into the profession, which has long been an exclusively male domain.

Wafaa Sakr, who appeared in a viral video inside a barber shop in Taif, said she styles children’s hair, but does not cut men’s hair.

She said the salon, inside a Taif mall, has been closed due to the non-renewal of its license, but will soon resume its activities after renewal by the local municipality.

Sakr has worked as a hair stylist for many years and saw in her work a great importance in caring for people, especially children, “whose hearts are filled with real happiness after seeing their haircut, which can paint a permanent smile on their faces.”

Known as the Taif barber, she said her presence as a female barber is a new phenomenon, and sometimes unwelcome by a society used to seeing women in government jobs, like teaching or nursing.

Saudi society has not realized that women can work in all fields with competence and efficiency, she said.

“My profession made my life a state of constant challenge with myself, especially since I have been a professional hairdresser for many years,” she told Arab News.

The job became a source of income for her and her family and she excelled in creating modern looks for young boys and girls, which eventually forged her reputation as the best barber in Taif.

“I feel happy and proud that I, as a Saudi woman, broke into the labor market. I did not wait for a job to knock on my door. Any person can create jobs, develop them and hold on to them, and it is an honorable profession,” she said.

“I am still practicing this profession for a monthly income in return, but I am thinking of establishing my own business that I manage myself in the future. If a person has ambition, no one will be able to stand in their way. What is important is taking steps to reach our goals instead of backing down,” she added.

Sakr said she disagreed with the sentiment that Saudi women should not be “forced” to work certain jobs.

“Why not? The doors to livelihood are open in all fields, and people should not be ashamed of their profession, as long as they practice it, love it and it generates an income for them,” she said.

“Some ideas must change. We are going through a dramatic era in which energies and competencies must be invested. Society does not only want engineers, doctors and pilots, society needs all its worker components” Sakr added.

“The labor market is filled with different people from different races that have different customs, who are building their societies with their own hands, and they are proud of that,” she said.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi women empowerment

Related

Business & Economy
Living outside lockdown: Barbers, beauty shops still open
Lifestyle
Shaving at home for men made possible and easier with barber Fayeez Alslom

Latest updates

Kingdom ‘stands by Palestinians’: Saudi Cabinet
Israeli jets bomb Gaza after rocket fire clouds peace deal signing
Palestinian refugee agency warns of instability amid crisis
Erdogan ordered to back down in eastern Med
UN demands all countries enforce arms embargo on Libya

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.