Kingdom ‘stands by Palestinians’: Saudi Cabinet

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its commitment to “stand by the Palestinian people,” saying it rejects any threat to the sovereignty and integrity of Arab countries.
The Cabinet said that it “supports all efforts aimed at reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue that enables the Palestinian people to establish their independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”
Addressing the Cabinet’s virtual session from NEOM, King Salman said the Kingdom wants to work with G20 countries to support the global economy and mitigate the consequences of the pandemic.
The king briefed ministers on phone calls with world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to discuss G20 efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
Ministers reviewed reports on the effect of the coronavirus pandemic at local and international levels, and also addressed the draft resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly to coordinate a global response to the outbreak.
The Cabinet praised the Arab coalition for confronting these threats and taking measures to protect civilians. It also reiterated its condemnation of the attack on the convoy of the Afghan vice president in Kabul, which resulted in several deaths.
