Saudi T20 launches ‘sustainable future’ webinars

Updated 13 sec ago
Saudi T20 launches ‘sustainable future’ webinars

  • 11 task forces will each hold a webinar to discuss key themes and recommendations developed by T20 Saudi Arabia task forces during the year
RIYADH: Along with the Kingdom’s efforts to host the G20 summit in November, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), in partnership with the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, announced the start of T20 Summit Season on Thursday.
The season, which will run for about 40 days, aims to shape a future of prosperity, sustainability and global inclusion.
As part of the season, 11 task forces will each hold a webinar to discuss key themes and recommendations developed by T20 Saudi Arabia task forces during the year. The webinars will offer insights and solutions to global issues, and gather local and international experts, and a number of civil society organizations.

FASTFACT

The season will begin with a webinar on global trade and end with a webinar on the coronavirus on Oct. 27, while the T20 Summit will be held from Oct. 31  to Nov. 1.

“Despite the unprecedented time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the T20 succeeded in developing polices and recommendations virtually for consideration by G20 leaders during the next summit,” Hossa Almutairi, T20 Sherpa/representative, said.
T20 groups will deliver policy options that can be adopted by G20 leaders on issues including climate and energy, migration, innovation and technology, economic development and food security, Almutairi said.

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi-Indian Business Network relaunch marks major expansion in Kingdom

DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi-Indian Business Network relaunch marks major expansion in Kingdom

RIYADH: The Indian Embassy in Riyadh hosted a relaunch of the Saudi-Indian Business Network (SIBN) at a virtual ceremony to mark fast-growing economic and commercial ties between the two countries.
During the event, the Indian ambassador to the Kingdom, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, inaugurated the network’s website http://sibnksa.com/.
In an address, the envoy said that following a significant strengthening of bilateral relations that had made India and Saudi Arabia key strategic partners, it was important and timely that business leaders from both countries worked closely under an institutionalized mechanism to further the relationship.
Sayeed noted that the relaunch will lead to a nationwide expansion of the SIBN which had been successfully operating in Jeddah for many years. The new-look network will be opening additional chapters in Riyadh, Dammam, and Jeddah with a national executive and regional committees.
The ambassador added that the expansion of the network was a necessity and long overdue, as economic relations between the nations had grown multifold and bilateral commercial activities had spread throughout the Kingdom.
The network will consist of prominent Indian businessmen and professionals based in the Kingdom and their Saudi counterparts engaged with India, he said, adding that the organization aimed to provide a platform for the promotion of trade and commerce in different sectors and encourage two-way investments.
He pointed out that the SIBN would also act as an interface to inform Indian companies of the vast opportunities being offered in the Kingdom and the same to the Saudi business community in India.
SIBN president, Abdullah M. Al-Kassabi, who is also the CEO of Al-Musheera Group, thanked the Indian ambassador for his efforts to promote the network to a pan-Saudi level.
He said the unique nature of the platform would help to boost collaboration between Indian and Saudi businesses, in the process enhancing bilateral economic relations.
President of the SIBN’s Riyadh regional chapter, Khaled Al-Aboodi, a prominent economist with 35 years of experience working with government, multilateral development finance institutions, and the private sector, congratulated the embassy on the success of the launch ceremony and for adapting to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic situation.
Mazen Batterjee, chairman of Batterjee Holding Co., who will now lead the regional chapter of SIBN in Jeddah, shared his experience of being connected with the network since 2006 and said its expansion will provide much-needed support to businesspeople in Saudi Arabia and India.

