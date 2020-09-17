Saudi T20 launches ‘sustainable future’ webinars

RIYADH: Along with the Kingdom’s efforts to host the G20 summit in November, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), in partnership with the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, announced the start of T20 Summit Season on Thursday.
The season, which will run for about 40 days, aims to shape a future of prosperity, sustainability and global inclusion.
As part of the season, 11 task forces will each hold a webinar to discuss key themes and recommendations developed by T20 Saudi Arabia task forces during the year. The webinars will offer insights and solutions to global issues, and gather local and international experts, and a number of civil society organizations.
The season will begin with a webinar on global trade and end with a webinar on the coronavirus on Oct. 27, while the T20 Summit will be held from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.
“Despite the unprecedented time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the T20 succeeded in developing polices and recommendations virtually for consideration by G20 leaders during the next summit,” Hossa Almutairi, T20 Sherpa/representative, said.
T20 groups will deliver policy options that can be adopted by G20 leaders on issues including climate and energy, migration, innovation and technology, economic development and food security, Almutairi said.