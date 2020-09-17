You are here

Jordan to allow stranded Egyptian workers return to the country and resume work

The returnees will be subject to immediate medical exams upon arriving in Jordan. (File/AFP)
  It applies to Egyptian expatriates who were on leave before March 18, and whose work permits have expired
DUBAI: Egyptian workers who were stranded overseas because of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be allowed to return to Jordan, the country’s Ministry of Labor said, as reported by state news agency Petra.
The announcement covers Egyptian expatriates who were on leave before March 18, and whose work permits have expired. It will be implemented by Sept. 27.
Jordanian Minister of Labor Nidal Bataineh said employers were responsible for the work permit renewal process, which includes paying all required fees and submitting requests to the relevant labor office.
The returnees will be subject to immediate medical exams upon arriving in Jordan.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

UAE grants scholarship to children of coronavirus frontline workers

  The new initiative aims to remove some of the financial burden experienced by many frontline healthcare professionals
  Around 1,850 children have already received the scholarships, which cover costs of tuition, transportation, and laptops
DUBAI: The children of frontline healthcare professionals in the UAE will be eligible for scholarships across the country’s public schools, state news agency WAM has reported.
The new initiative, called “Hayyakum,” aims to remove some of the financial burden experienced by many frontline healthcare professionals and encourage them to keep their jobs.
Around 1,850 children have already received the scholarships, which cover costs of tuition, transportation, and laptops.
“We, at the Frontline Heroes Office, hope to provide the same level of support and compassion that those on the frontline have provided to millions of people across our nation,” Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al-Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the Frontline Heroes Office, said.
The Frontline Heroes Office was established in July 2020 to support medical and non-medical workers who are on the UAE’s frontline against COVID-19.
“We wish their children every success as they embark upon a new school year and we look forward to watching them follow in their parents’ footsteps to become outstanding members of society,” Al-Nahyan added.
The country’s Education Minister Hussain bin Ibrahim Al-Hammadi welcomed the grant, describing it as a true example of community solidarity.”
“The Ministry on Education seeks to directly provide educational support for the children of frontline healthcare professionals so they can continue their invaluable and noble work,” he said.

Topics: UAE

