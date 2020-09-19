You are here

  • Home
  • Bangladesh economy shows early signs of pandemic recovery

Bangladesh economy shows early signs of pandemic recovery

A garment factory in Dhamrai, near Dhaka, Bangladesh. After months of decline in garment exports, Bangladesh’s economy appears to be in recovery. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6vwjk

Updated 19 sec ago
AP

Bangladesh economy shows early signs of pandemic recovery

  • In August, exports rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, to $2.96 billion, mostly driven by apparel shipments, according to the government’s Export Promotion Bureau
Updated 19 sec ago
AP

DHAKA: A rebound in garment orders after demand crashed during spring shutdowns is helping to revive the Bangladesh economy.
Apparel makers, the country’s main export industry, say they are looking ahead to Christmas orders from the US and other major markets.
Remittances from Bangladeshi workers employed overseas have also recovered, helping to relieve pressures from a pandemic quasi-shutdown during the spring.
The Asian Development Bank reported this week that the economic comeback was encouraging. It is forecasting the economy will grow at a robust 6.8 percent annual pace in the fiscal year that ends in June if current conditions persist.
That’s a much brighter outlook than in April-May, when global clothing brands suspended or canceled orders worth more than $3 billion, affecting about 4 million workers and thousands of factories.
“At the moment we can say that the ready-made garment industry has been able to regain its growth trajectory upward compared to March-May,” said Rubana Huq, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, or BGMEA.
“As economies in the West were turning around we were successfully able to get the buyers back to the negotiating table, which is why 80 percent to 90 percent of the $3.18 billion in canceled orders have been reinstated,” she said.
Bangladesh earns about $35 billion annually from garment exports, mainly to the US and Europe. The industry is the world’s second largest after China’s. Bangladesh’s exports rose 0.6 percent to $3.9 billion in July,

FASTFACT

Bangladesh’s exports rose 0.6 percent to $3.9 billion in July, after plummeting 83 percent to $520 million in April.

after plummeting 83 percent to $520 million in April. Imports, which are reported on a quarterly basis, began recovering earlier, rising 36 percent in May-June.
In August, exports rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, to $2.96 billion, mostly driven by apparel shipments, according to the government’s Export Promotion Bureau. Garment shipments totaled $5.7 billion in July and August.
“The garment sector is making a good comeback. Our agriculture is doing well. Remittances are coming. These all are good signs for the economy,” said Ahsan H. Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, a think tank in Dhaka.
“The pace of the recovery is clearly visible. But challenges have been there too. The pace of the recovery will depend on how the pandemic behaves in the West over the next few months,” Mansur said. That’s the inestimable question facing everyone.
As of Thursday, Bangladesh had reported more than 342,000 confirmed coronavirus infections and 4,823 deaths. The country confirmed its first positive case on March 8.
Some experts say that the actual number of infections is higher than the official count. The garment industry says few workers in its factories have fallen ill thanks to precautions such as employing fewer people on the production lines and imposing safety guidelines. The government imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 26, and the garments sector was closed for nearly three months, reopening only gradually.
The country director for the ADB, Manmohan Parkash, said that the government has managed the crisis well, “with appropriate economic stimulus and social protection measures.”
“We are encouraged by the increase in exports and remittances, and hope the recovery will be sustained, which will help in achieving the projected growth rate,” Parkash said.

Topics: Bangladesh

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt’s resorts face tough winter as visitor numbers plummet
Business & Economy
International lenders back $9.5bn financing for Russian gas project

Egypt’s resorts face tough winter as visitor numbers plummet

Tourism accounts for about 15 percent of Egypt’s national output, and the sector is losing about $1 billion a month. The pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the country, which requested $8 billion in new loans from the IMF this year alone. (Reuters)
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s resorts face tough winter as visitor numbers plummet

  • Some regions have seen a 90 percent reduction in tourism, leaving the sector pleading for state assistance
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: At the Pyramids of Giza, just a handful of tourists walks among the ancient wonders. Only 12 people showed up to admire Luxor’s towering colonnades the day it reopened this month. At Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, visitor numbers are well below previous years.

Even as international flights and tourist spots open up and Egypt’s coronavirus cases remain in check, officials, hotel owners and tour guides concede that the key winter season starting in October is going to be tough.
That could be bad news for the economy. Tourism accounts for up to 15 percent of Egypt’s national output, and officials said it was losing about $1 billion each month after the sector all but shut down from March as the coronavirus pandemic struck.
Egyptian officials say they are making every effort to reassure tourists about their safety and encourage them to visit in the hope that the sector revives gradually.
Egypt is not alone in seeing tourism slump, but it takes a heavy toll on a country that has tapped the International Monetary Fund for $8 billion in new loans this year.
“We used to see about 50 buses here. Now there are none,” said Samir, a souvenir trader who has been working at the pyramids south of Cairo for more than 30 years and has been selling his possessions to pay his son’s school fees.
“We only had one bus, a week ago, full of Russians. They took some photos and left.”
A showpiece museum next to the pyramids is due to open next year, increasing the need for a rapid recovery in 2021.
Westerners typically flock to Egypt’s historic sites and golden sands between October and May to avoid the cold at home and the excessive heat of Egypt’s summer.

FASTFACT

Tourism accounts for about 15 percent of Egyptian GDP.

As the sector gears up, hotel resorts are operating at below half capacity and major sites remain virtually empty, tourist workers and official said.
Some 220,000 tourists have visited the Red Sea province and South Sinai — home to the Sharm El-Sheikh resort — since July 1, less than 10 percent of last year’s levels, said Ghada Shalaby, a deputy minister at the Tourism and Antiquities Ministry.
Shalaby said visitors were gradually returning to the coastal resorts, but people’s safety took priority over boosting tourism numbers.
Hotels currently have capacity capped at 50 percent in line with health regulations.
Occupancy at Sharm el-Sheikh is 30 to 35 percent and in Egypt’s Red Sea Governorate and the resort of Hurghada it is 35 to 45 percent, a Tourism Ministry official said.
As sites in Luxor, across the River Nile from the Valley of the Kings, reopened on Sept. 1, a single group of 12 tourists showed up on a visit from Hurghada, said Tharwat Agamy, head of the regional branch of the Egyptian Travel Agents Association. A few more have visited the city daily since then.
Nile cruises are due to restart in October, but there is little expectation that bookings will pick up without a return of charter flights.
“We hope that next year tourism will be working,” said Agamy.
The state has moved to protect the sector with emergency funding, and more than 9,000 registered tour guides will receive 500 Egyptian pounds ($32) monthly until the end of the year. Tourism firms are pleading for exemptions on some fees to be extended.
Mohamed Othman, who owns a Nile cruise boat and a hotel and markets cultural tourism in southern Egypt, said he was hopeful for some bookings in November, and reopening sent an important signal, even if “an influx won’t happen overnight.”
Officially recorded coronavirus cases have fallen to under 200 daily from highs of about 1,500 daily in mid-June. Officials say tourist sites and hotels are subject to strict controls. Those entering the country are required to take PCR tests. But the EU has not added Egypt to its safe travel list.
“We are sparing no effort to ensure that all measures are in place for the return of tourism to the maximum possible capacity and to spread reassurance to the tourists,” said Shalaby.
At Cairo’s Khan Al-Khalili market, a popular tourist shopping spot, many stores are shuttered.
“There is no one,” said Sayed Abel Khaleq, a silver shop owner.

Topics: egypt tourism

Related

Business & Economy
International lenders back $9.5bn financing for Russian gas project
Business & Economy
Apple to launch first online store in India next week

Latest updates

Bangladesh economy shows early signs of pandemic recovery
Egypt’s resorts face tough winter as visitor numbers plummet
International lenders back $9.5bn financing for Russian gas project
What We Are Reading Today: Agent Sonya
Yemen prisoner exchange talks open in Switzerland

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.