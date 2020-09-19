You are here

  • Home
  • Egyptian prosecution orders bail for famous YouTube couple accused of abusing their daughter

Egyptian prosecution orders bail for famous YouTube couple accused of abusing their daughter

The prosecution placed the bail at $2,538 (40,000 Egyptian pounds) for the release of Ahmed Hassan and his wife Zeinab. (Screen grab)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nvspq

Updated 19 September 2020
Arab News

Egyptian prosecution orders bail for famous YouTube couple accused of abusing their daughter

  • Images of the child’s frightened face circulated on social media with users criticizing her parents’ prank
  • Egypt’s National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM) submitted a report to the Public Prosecution to open an investigation into the case after a complaint was filed
Updated 19 September 2020
Arab News

Egypt’s public prosecutor ordered on Friday the release on bail of a famous YouTube couple who were arrested for allegedly abusing their daughter, Egyptian media reported.
The prosecution placed the bail at $2,538 (40,000 Egyptian pounds) for the release of Ahmed Hassan and his wife Zeinab, according to Egypt Today.
The couple were arrested at their residence in a Cairo compound after they posted a video on their YouTube channel of 5.9 million subscribers, titled “Zeinab and Ahmed Hassan prank Ayleen,” referring to their one-year-old daughter.
In the video, Zeinab is seen painting her face black before going to her daughter, who then appears to be uncomfortable and cries.
Images of the child’s frightened face circulated on social media with users criticizing her parents’ prank, who are heard laughing in the video that has over two million views. 
Egypt’s National Council for Childhood and Motherhood (NCCM) submitted a report to the Public Prosecution to open an investigation into the case after a complaint was filed. 
The General Director of the Child Helpline with NCCM, Sabri Osman, said during a phone-in with the Good Morning Egypt show, that videos such as those uploaded by the couple display the reckless behavior of the parents.
He believed that their goal was for fame and fortune, which they gain from the popularity of their YouTube channel, but at the expense of their daughter’s welfare.
Social media users have previously criticized the couple for “exploiting” their daughter since her birth to gain more subscribers.

Topics: Youtube Egypt

Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Beirut blast

Updated 19 September 2020
AFP

Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Beirut blast

  • The August 4 explosion at Beirut port killed more than 190 people
  • The army surveyed 60,818 housing units, 19,115 businesses, 1,137 heritage units, 962 restaurants, 82 teaching institutions and 12 hospitals, among other untis
Updated 19 September 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s army said Saturday it has carried out a survey of more than 85,000 dwellings, businesses and other building units damaged by the massive Beirut port blast last month.
The August 4 explosion of hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate stored at Beirut port killed more than 190 people, wounded thousands and ravaged large parts of the capital.
“A total of 85,744 affected units have been surveyed,” the army said.
It had surveyed 60,818 housing units, 19,115 businesses, 1,137 heritage units, 962 restaurants, 82 teaching institutions and 12 hospitals, among other untis.
It recorded almost 550,000 square meters (half a square kilometer) of glass ravaged, and well as 140,000 square meters of glass facades broken.
More than 108,000 doors had been damaged, the survey showed.
The army said it was still looking for nine people — three Lebanese, five Syrians and an Egyptian — still missing after the blast.
The survey “is considered to be sufficient, and there is therefore no need for further surveys by donor countries,” it said in a statement.
The army said the donors, non-governmental organizations or volunteers could request access to the results.
On August 9, international donors pledged over 250 million euros (around $300 million) in emergency aid, in a video conference jointly organized by France and the United Nations.
French President Emmanuel Macron vowed in early September during a second visit to Lebanon since the blast to host a second conference in Paris in the second half of October.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut explosion Beirut blast

Related

Sport
Lebanese footballer dies of bullet wound
France’s Macron calls Lebanese president over need to form cabinet

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia registers 551 new coronavirus cases, 28 deaths
Lebanese concept store Dikkeni gives back through art, fashion
Lebanon army surveys 85,000 building units post-Beirut blast
UK foreign minister’s bodyguard suspended after gun left on plane
‘Once it’s gone, it’s gone’: Edgy new abaya label sparks demand with limited drops

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.