Liverpool's Mane sinks 10-man Chelsea, Son hits four in Spurs rout

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard shakes hands with Liverpool's Sadio Mane after the match on Sept. 20, 2020. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

Liverpool's Mane sinks 10-man Chelsea, Son hits four in Spurs rout

  • Sadio Mane scored twice as Liverpool exploited Chelsea’s frailties to win 2-0
  • Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen was sent off at the end of the first half for hauling down Mane
LONDON: Sadio Mane tormented Chelsea as the Liverpool forward struck twice after sparking Andreas Christensen’s dismissal in the champions’ 2-0 win, while Son Heung-min scored four as Tottenham crushed Southampton 5-2 on Sunday.
Mane was involved in the turning point at Stamford Bridge as the first clash between Premier League title contenders this season swung Liverpool’s way.
In first half stoppage-time, Jordan Henderson picked out Mane’s run behind Christensen and the Denmark defender responded by rugby-tackling the Senegal star to the ground.
Referee Paul Tierney initially booked Christensen, but VAR told him to consult the pitchside monitor and he changed his decision to a red card.
Mane grabbed his first goal of the season in the 50th minute as he met Roberto Firmino’s cross with a thumping header after eluding Reece James’ slack marking.
Mane was gifted his second goal as Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made a hash of trying to play out from the back, allowing the Liverpool forward to intercept and slot into the empty net.
It was the latest costly blunder from Kepa, who was dropped twice by Chelsea manager Frank Lampard last season despite his status as the world’s most expensive keeper.
Lampard will be relieved that Chelsea are reportedly close to signing Rennes’ Senegal international Edouard Mendy as he looks to replace Kepa.
“It was a clear mistake and Kepa accepted that,” Lampard said.
Thiago Alcantara made his Liverpool debut at half-time after his move from Bayern Munich, but the Spain midfielder conceded a 74th minute penalty with a foul on Timo Werner.
Alisson Becker came to Thiago’s rescue as he saved Jorginho’s spot-kick.
After their chaotic 4-3 win over Leeds on the opening weekend, this was a return to the kind of dominant display Liverpool produced so often en route to their first English title for 30 years last season.
“Chelsea were the dominant side without goals but then a massive game-changer which was good for us,” Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp said.
“After the red card, the second half is a different game. We kept the ball rolling, let them run, scored the goals. Everybody had a hand in the result.”
While Chelsea have spent £200 million ($258 million) on new signings in a bid to close the gap on the champions, Liverpool remain streets ahead of the Blues at present.
“The red card changes the face of the game. I think it could be given or not,” Lampard said.
At St. Mary’s, Jose Mourinho hailed Son and Harry Kane after the pair destroyed Southampton.
Just 24 hours after Tottenham signed Gareth Bale, Son delivered a virtuoso display that showed Mourinho’s side already have plenty of firepower.
Bale has returned to Tottenham on a season-long loan from Real Madrid seven years after he left the north London club.
Danny Ings put Southampton ahead in the first half, but Son equalized before the break and scored three more in the second half, with each of his goals coming from Kane assists.
Kane, who hit the back of the net twice in the first half only to have them ruled out for offside, capped a swaggering display with his second goal of the season.
“Son was on fire and for me Harry Kane was the man of the match, what he did for the team,” said Mourinho, whose side had lost their league opener against Everton.
“With him dropping back and connecting the game between the lines for Sonny to attack, the space they created was a problem they couldn’t resolve.”
Neal Maupay’s quick-fire double inspired Brighton’s 3-0 win against Newcastle as the Seagulls claimed their first Premier League victory of the season.
Graham Potter’s side raced into a two-goal lead after just seven minutes at St. James’ Park thanks to the brace from French striker Maupay.
Aaron Connolly grabbed the third for Brighton, who had Yves Bissouma sent off after his raised boot caught Jamal Lewis in the face.

Topics: Liverpool Sadio Mane Tottenham

Kevin De Bruyne thanks Manchester City supporters in the Middle East ahead of club’s Premier League kick off

Kevin De Bruyne thanks Manchester City supporters in the Middle East ahead of club's Premier League kick off

  • A new documentary, Made in Belgium, goes behind the scenes with the PFA Player of the Year
  • The 29-year-old has now played a pivotal role in seven major trophies, including those two Premier League titles
DUBAI: From Manchester to Abu Dhabi, few would dispute that Kevin De Bruyne is currently the best midfielder in the English Premier League, if not world football.

And Manchester City prepare to kick off their 2020-21 season with a trip to Wolves on Monday night, the PFA Player of the Year has sent out a message of appreciation for his fans in the Middle East, who will now have a chance to see him up more close and personal than ever before.

The Belgian maestro came following the release of Made in Belgium, a documentary on the player showing on City+, the Club’s content subscription service which is available in the UAE.

“Much of my talking is done on the pitch but it’s nice to reward the City fans with a little insight into who I am away from it and allow them to get to know me a little better,” he said. “I want to thank all the fans in the region for their support over the past few years and we are all looking forward to returning to Abu Dhabi to train with the Club when it is safe to do so.”

Made in Belgium tells the story of De Bruyne’s wonderful career so far as he has developed into one of the world’s best midfielders, and features exclusive interviews with some of those who know him best, including Pep Guardiola and Vincent Kompany, as well as Eden Hazard and Roberto Martinez, his team-mate and manager at international level.

De Bruyne started his senior career in 2008 at Genk in his homeland, De Bruyne joined Chelsea for $9.043 million in 2012 but was put out on loan to Werder Bremen in Germany’s Bundesliga during the 2012-13 season.

His fine form there did not translate into first team action when he returned to Chelsea, and he returned to Germany when Wolfsburg paid $23.253 million in the 2014 January transfer window.

But it’s since signing for Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015, that De Bruyne’s career has really taken off, his passing and all-around game making him one of the world’s most devastating players. 

The 29-year-old has now played a pivotal role in seven major trophies, including those two Premier League titles.

 

 

A new documentary, Made in Belgium, goes behind the scenes with the PFA Player of the Year

On Monday, De Bruyne is expected to once again lead Manchester City in their quest to wrestle the Premier League title back from Liverpool.

Having won the title with a record-breaking 100 points in 2017-18, and then an equally-remarkable 98 points the following campaign, last season was major disappointment for the Abu Dhabi-owned club, but many people have already made them favorites to win a third title in four years under Guardiola and what would be a fifth in 10 years.

De Bruyne has also played a pivotal role in making Belgium’s national team one of the most exciting on the planet, and they currently sit at the top of FIFA’s world rankings.

At the 2018 World Cup in Russia, De Bruyne scored a stunning - and what turned out to be decisive - goal in Belgium’s 2-1 quarter-final win over Brazil. Sadly for De Bruyne, Belgium lost in the semi-finals to eventual winners France, but Martinez’s team will once again be among favorites when the rescheduled Euro 2020 kicks off next June.

Whether discussing his career with country or club, Made in Belgium gives supporters the rare chance to see the often laconic star in a completely new light with exclusive behind-the-scenes content and interviews.

