You are here

  • Home
  • Bulgaria court jails duo for life over 2012 Israeli bus bombing

Bulgaria court jails duo for life over 2012 Israeli bus bombing

Judges of Bulgaria’s specialized criminal court arrive for the final decision for the 2012 bomb attack on Israeli tourists at Bulgaria’s Burgas airport that killed five people on September 21, 2020 in Sofia. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/26m6m

Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

Bulgaria court jails duo for life over 2012 Israeli bus bombing

  • The attack in July 2012 killed five Israelis including a pregnant woman, the driver and the man who carried the explosive
  • It was the deadliest against Israelis abroad since 2004
Updated 42 sec ago
AFP

SOFIA: A Bulgarian court on Monday sentenced two men to life in prison over a deadly 2012 bus bomb attack on Israeli tourists at the country’s Burgas airport.
The attack in July 2012 killed five Israelis including a pregnant woman, their Bulgarian bus driver and the Franco-Lebanese who carried the explosive, and left over 35 people injured.
It was the deadliest against Israelis abroad since 2004.
Bulgarian and Israeli authorities blamed the bombing on the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, playing a part in a subsequent European Union decision to blacklist Hezbollah’s military wing as a “terrorist” organization.
Judge Adelina Ivanova sentenced the two men — who fled Bulgaria and were tried in absentia — to “life in jail without parole,” finding them guilty of terrorism and manslaughter.
The two were identified as Lebanese-Australian Meliad Farah, 31 at the time of the attack, and Lebanese-Canadian Hassan El-Hajj Hassan, 24, and were charged in mid-2016 as the bomber’s accomplices.
A DNA analysis identified the bomber as 23-year-old Franco-Lebanese national Mohamad Hassan El-Husseini.
Airport CCTV footage showed him wandering inside the airport’s arrivals hall with a backpack on his back shortly before the explosion that tore through a bus outside the terminal that was headed to Sunny Beach, a popular summer destination on the Black Sea.
According to witness accounts, he tried to put his backpack inside the luggage compartment of the bus full of Israelis when it exploded.
The tourists who were killed were all in their twenties, except for a pregnant 42-year-old woman.
Prosecutors were unable to determine if the explosive was triggered by the bomber or remotely detonated by one of two men, who had also helped him to assemble the explosive device.
Prosecutor Evgenia Shtarkelova told reporters last week she “pleaded for the heaviest punishment because I consider that this terrorist act deserves to be punished in the heaviest possible way.”
The two men were put on trial in absentia in January 2018 for a terrorist attack and manslaughter but were never tracked down.
According to an investigation into the bombing, they arrived in Bulgaria from Romania in June 2012, and left again on the evening after the attack.
A public defender for Hassan, lawyer Zhanet Zhelyazkova, countered that evidence for her client’s alleged complicity with the attack was “only circumstantial.”
Shtarkelova however said that the nature of the explosive device, the fake US driver’s licenses used by the two men, their Lebanese descent and some family ties “link both defendants (...) and the attack to the terrorist organization Hezbollah.”
The investigation into the attack found that the fake licenses were made by the same printer at a university in Lebanon. It also said the suspects received money from people linked to Hezbollah.
In recent comments on the case, Bulgaria’s chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev stressed that Hezbollah was behind the attack “in terms of logistics and financing.”
The prosecution confirmed that it had no clue about the two men’s whereabouts and that they are still sought on an Interpol red notice.
The court ruling is still subject to appeal to a higher court.

Topics: Bulgaria Hezbollah

Related

World
US accuses Hezbollah of storing explosive chemical in Europe
Special
Middle-East
France intervenes to stop Hezbollah and Amal Movement from thwarting government formation

Greek PM to visit storm-stricken areas as reconstruction begins

Updated 21 September 2020
AFP

Greek PM to visit storm-stricken areas as reconstruction begins

  • Mediterranean cyclone Ianos, known as a “medicane,” has so far left three dead and one person missing
  • Mitsotakis expressed his condolences over the deaths and promised that all affected regions would receive support from the state
Updated 21 September 2020
AFP
ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will visit areas hit by a rare hurricane-like storm that left at least three dead, officials said Monday as reconstruction efforts began.
“The prime minister will visit Karditsa on Tuesday,” the government’s deputy spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told state TV ERT, referring to the central Greek city that saw thousands of homes submerged by flooding.
Mediterranean cyclone Ianos, known as a “medicane,” has so far left three dead and one person missing.
Hundreds of people had to be rescued from flooded buildings as heavy rain and high winds wrecked homes, shops and warehouses in regions north of the capital Athens.
“Five thousand homes are flooded and a third of the city has no electricity,” Karditsa mayor Vassilis Tsiakos told ERT.
It will take at least five days to get the city back to its feet, Tsiakos said.
Ianos forced flights and ferries to be canceled on Friday as it barrelled across Greece’s Ionian Sea islands.
The city of Karditsa, about 300 kilometers (190 miles) north of Athens, was badly hit overnight Friday, with mudslides, falling trees and power cuts.
The local agriculture economy was also badly hit, local officials said.
Mitsotakis expressed his condolences over the deaths and promised that all affected regions would receive support from the state.
Medicanes are a rare phenomenon only categorized by experts over the past four decades, according to Kostas Lagouvardos, director of research at the Athens Observatory.
“Mediterranean cyclones or hurricanes have tropical characteristics like those in the Atlantic, but they often have a smaller volume and are less intense,” he told AFP over the weekend.
Lagouvardos says six medicanes have hit Greece since 1982, four of them since 2016.
Ianos was among the strongest medicanes recorded since the start of observations in 1969, he wrote in an article Sunday.
The last storm on this scale hit Greece two years ago, killing two people on the island of Evia.

Latest updates

Bailout will keep Air France-KLM afloat for less than year: CEO
Bulgaria court jails duo for life over 2012 Israeli bus bombing
Oil tanker heads to Libya’s Hariga terminal as NOC partially lifts force majeure
Greece close to resuming maritime talks with Turkey
Lebanese PM urges efforts to make French initiative succeed

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.