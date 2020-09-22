K-Pop’s BTS breaks viewership record for Tiny Desk concert

DUBAI: K-Pop band BTS performed a Tiny Desk concert this week — and once again broke a world record.

Their performance was the most viewed on the well-known YouTube series on its first day, which happened in about 25 minutes.

Hosted by NPR Music, Tiny Desk Concerts are a video series of live performances that have been around since 2008. They have featured some of the world’s most famous stars including Alicia Keys, John Legend, Billie Ellis and more.

The award-winning seven-member group kicked off the virtual show with their most recent hit “Dynamite,” and fans have been going wild on Twitter.

“Can we talk about Jungkook’s perfect high note at ‘Dynamite?’ The vocals!” wrote one excited user.

“‘Dynamite’ with a live band (is) everything,” wrote another fan.