You are here

  • Home
  • K-Pop’s BTS breaks viewership record for Tiny Desk concert

K-Pop’s BTS breaks viewership record for Tiny Desk concert

The award-winning seven-member group kicked off the virtual show with their most recent hit “Dynamite.” (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cf8ra

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

K-Pop’s BTS breaks viewership record for Tiny Desk concert

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: K-Pop band BTS performed a Tiny Desk concert this week — and once again broke a world record.

Their performance was the most viewed on the well-known YouTube series on its first day, which happened in about 25 minutes. 

Hosted by NPR Music, Tiny Desk Concerts are a video series of live performances that have been around since 2008. They have featured some of the world’s most famous stars including Alicia Keys, John Legend, Billie Ellis and more. 

The award-winning seven-member group kicked off the virtual show with their most recent hit “Dynamite,” and fans have been going wild on Twitter.

“Can we talk about Jungkook’s perfect high note at ‘Dynamite?’ The vocals!” wrote one excited user. 

“‘Dynamite’ with a live band (is) everything,” wrote another fan. 

Topics: BTS Tiny Desk concerts

Ellen DeGeneres issues apology after on-set turmoil

Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Ellen DeGeneres issues apology after on-set turmoil

Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: Ellen DeGeneres this week opened the 18th season of her talk show that’s been mired in controversy for months with a broad apology that addressed allegations of a toxic workplace culture under her watch.

It was the first time the staple of daytime US television publicly addressed the controversy surrounding her, after BuzzFeed News published a report over the summer detailing a culture of fear among her employees that included accusations of intimidation from the show’s management.

“I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I’m in a position of privilege and power and I realized that with that comes responsibility,” DeGeneres said in her opening monologue.

DeGeneres said her program was kicking off a “new chapter.”

Topics: Ellen DeGeneres

Latest updates

K-Pop’s BTS breaks viewership record for Tiny Desk concert
German economy to shrink by 5.2% this year, grow by 5.1% next year
Ellen DeGeneres issues apology after on-set turmoil
UK to impose tougher COVID-19 measures amid case spike
Death toll from India building collapse jumps to 20

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.