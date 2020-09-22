YouGov reveals top brands in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt

DUBAI: YouGov BrandIndex, which measures the public’s perception of brands on a daily basis across a range of metrics, has released its 2020 Customer Loyalty rankings.

The report finds that Emirates, Almarai and Carrefour are the brands with the most loyal customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, respectively.

In the UAE’s top 10, the biggest movers were Lurpak — at 10th, up from 15th last year — and Dettol, which rose from 10th to sixth this year.

Despite the flight restrictions in place, loyalty toward leading carrier brands has remained strong in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. After Emirates at first position, Etihad appeared in the UAE rankings at fifth.

In Saudi Arabia, Emirates has emerged as the biggest mover within the top 10 brands, at seventh place, up from 15th last year. Saudia’s strong loyalty among Saudi customers landed it second place in the 2020 rankings.

Popular handset brand iPhone makes an appearance in the rankings of all three countries. In the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, customer loyalty toward the brand remains strong, not showing change in reconsideration rates despite its status as a luxury item amid a tough economic climate.

YouGov BrandIndex has also released the 10 “most improved” brands of the past year — those that have registered the largest rise in their loyalty score.

Majid Al-Futtaim is the “most improved” brand of the past year in the UAE, with a rise of 9.6 points.

It also makes an appearance in the improvers’ lists of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as the third and sixth most improved brand, respectively.

In Saudi Arabia, Al-Raya is the “most improved” brand of the past year, with a rise of 7.7 points. In Egypt, Jumia.com reigns as the most improved brand, up 12.5 points.

Consumer brands dominate the list of improvers this year, highlighting the role of familiar fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) power brands in maintaining comfort through periods of prolonged lockdown and social distancing.

Mirinda, Fanta and Cheetos make an appearance in the UAE list. Egypt sees the presence of Tiger (up 6.6 points), KFC (up 5.7), Mountain Dew (up 5.7), Maggi (up 5.6), Heinz (up 5.5) and Juhayna (up 5.2) within the top 10 improvers.