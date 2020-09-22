You are here

Dairy products produced by Almarai at a grocery store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 2, 2016. (Reuters)
YouGov reveals top brands in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt

  • The report finds that Emirates, Almarai and Carrefour are the brands with the most loyal customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, respectively
  • In Saudi Arabia, Emirates has emerged as the biggest mover within the top 10 brands, at seventh place, up from 15th last year
Updated 22 September 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: YouGov BrandIndex, which measures the public’s perception of brands on a daily basis across a range of metrics, has released its 2020 Customer Loyalty rankings.

The report finds that Emirates, Almarai and Carrefour are the brands with the most loyal customers in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, respectively. 

In the UAE’s top 10, the biggest movers were Lurpak — at 10th, up from 15th last year — and Dettol, which rose from 10th to sixth this year.

Despite the flight restrictions in place, loyalty toward leading carrier brands has remained strong in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. After Emirates at first position, Etihad appeared in the UAE rankings at fifth.

In Saudi Arabia, Emirates has emerged as the biggest mover within the top 10 brands, at seventh place, up from 15th last year. Saudia’s strong loyalty among Saudi customers landed it second place in the 2020 rankings.

Popular handset brand iPhone makes an appearance in the rankings of all three countries. In the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, customer loyalty toward the brand remains strong, not showing change in reconsideration rates despite its status as a luxury item amid a tough economic climate.

YouGov BrandIndex has also released the 10 “most improved” brands of the past year — those that have registered the largest rise in their loyalty score.

Majid Al-Futtaim is the “most improved” brand of the past year in the UAE, with a rise of 9.6 points.

It also makes an appearance in the improvers’ lists of Egypt and Saudi Arabia, as the third and sixth most improved brand, respectively. 

In Saudi Arabia, Al-Raya is the “most improved” brand of the past year, with a rise of 7.7 points. In Egypt, Jumia.com reigns as the most improved brand, up 12.5 points.

Consumer brands dominate the list of improvers this year, highlighting the role of familiar fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) power brands in maintaining comfort through periods of prolonged lockdown and social distancing.

Mirinda, Fanta and Cheetos make an appearance in the UAE list. Egypt sees the presence of Tiger (up 6.6 points), KFC (up 5.7), Mountain Dew (up 5.7), Maggi (up 5.6), Heinz (up 5.5) and Juhayna (up 5.2) within the top 10 improvers.

CNN launches Abu Dhabi academy for journalists

  • Starting in January 2021, the intensive learning program will offer a fulltime five-week course with a combination of online learning sessions and in-person workshops
  • By the end of the course, students will have learned a wide range of journalism and production skills, and be able to develop a raw story idea into a broadcast-ready short film
DUBAI: The first CNN Academy in the world has opened its doors for applications for journalists of the future to learn about multiplatform storytelling.

Starting in January 2021, the intensive learning program will offer a fulltime five-week course with a combination of online learning sessions and in-person workshops that will take place at CNN at twofour54 in Abu Dhabi.

Over the course of more than 10 years since CNN first began broadcasting from Abu Dhabi, now one of its major international hubs, the network has continually expanded its footprint, multilingual content and programming.

In 2020 and beyond, CNN is building on its commitment to foster the growth of quality journalism through educational and training initiatives designed to equip youth across the region with the latest journalism and broadcasting skills. 

Led by a team of experienced journalists, content creators and production specialists from around the world, academy participants will learn important industry skills including broadcast engineering, field production, interview techniques, and how CNN gathers information, verifies sources and creates content across all platforms. 

Becky Anderson, managing editor of CNN Abu Dhabi and anchor of “Connect the World,” will lead some of the curriculum and take the academy into the broadcaster’s state-of-the-art bureau at twofour54.

Going behind the scenes of the current affairs show “Connect the World with Becky Anderson,” students will gain experience about how the program and its digital content are produced. 

The syllabus will also include insights into CNN Arabic and the local media landscape, along with digital storytelling, mobile journalism, photography and post-production. 

By the end of the course, students will have learned a wide range of journalism and production skills, and be able to develop a raw story idea into a broadcast-ready short film with accompanying digital and social media content. The best work created by students will be featured on CNN’s broadcast channels.

“Some of CNN’s most memorable and important journalism has taken place here in the Middle East, a region which has continued to grow in importance to our network through Abu Dhabi being one of our major global hubs and with the growth of CNN Arabic,” said Rani Raad, president of CNN Commercial Worldwide.

“CNN Academy is our latest commitment to the region as we foster the growth of quality journalism and champion local talent in Abu Dhabi, a place we’ve called home for almost 11 years.” 

Anderson said: “CNN Academy Abu Dhabi marks the latest step in CNN’s continued support of local learning and development and supplements our internship schemes, community work and partnership with the ZHO (Zayed Higher Organization) around People with Determination.”

She added: “With 40 years of newsgathering and over a decade of producing and broadcasting in the Middle East, CNN is able to offer extensive insights into the culture, economics, innovation and global impact that the region has. I’m proud to be involved in encouraging and supporting more upcoming journalists here.” 

The twofour54 training hub, which houses its Creative Lab and Image Nation’s Arab Film Studio, will provide facilities and infrastructure including equipment, learning resources, student liaison and outreach along with the graduation ceremony.

Applications for CNN Academy Abu Dhabi are now open to applicants from the UAE and across the region over the age of 21.

Entry requirements include a one-minute video demonstrating suitability for the course and a written pitch outlining a story idea for the CNN audience. The closing date to apply is Oct. 31.

