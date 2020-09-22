You are here

  • Home
  • France calls on Lebanon to form government ‘without delay’

France calls on Lebanon to form government ‘without delay’

Candles light-up pictures of victims of August's deadly Beirut blast outside the damaged 19th-century Sursock Palace in Achrafieh. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/55kqj

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

France calls on Lebanon to form government ‘without delay’

  • France is pressing Lebanese politicians to form a new government
  • Political class blamed for massive explosion that devastated Beirut last month
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France's foreign ministry on Tuesday warned Lebanon's political forces that the country risked collapse if they did not form a government without delay.
"At this decisive moment in Lebanese history, Lebanese political forces are faced with a choice between recovery and collapse of the country. It is a heavy responsibility towards the Lebanese," foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Mühll told reporters in a daily briefing.
France is pressing Lebanese politicians to form a new government in a "reasonable timeframe" to lift the nation out of a deep crisis but has not fixed a new deadline after the last one in mid-September was missed, two French diplomatic sources said.
Lebanon's Christian president, Michel Aoun, told fractious political leaders on Monday the country was heading "to hell" if a new cabinet was not formed swiftly to dig the nation out of its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
"France regrets that Lebanese officials have not yet managed to keep the commitments made on Sept. 1," Von der Mühll said. "We call on them to reach an agreement without delay on the formation by (Prime Minister) Moustapha Adib of a government of mission, which will then have to implement the necessary reforms."

Topics: Lebanon explosions lebanon explosion France Lebanon

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lebanon ‘going to hell’ if fails to form government, says president
Exclusive video
Middle-East
Lebanon’s Maronite patriarch calls for all parties to adopt ‘active neutrality’

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins buried 2,500 years ago in Egyptian tomb

Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins buried 2,500 years ago in Egyptian tomb

  • Egyptian antiquities officials believe the discovery to be the largest of its kind in the region
Updated 52 min 5 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered 27 coffins that were buried more than 2,500 years ago in a pharaonic cemetery.

The sarcophagi were found at the Saqqara site in the governorate of Giza, south of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Egyptian antiquities officials believe the discovery to be the largest of its kind in the region. Saqqara was an active burial ground for more than 3,000 years and is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Initial studies indicate that the coffins and shrouds inside have remained tightly sealed since burial, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities.

The discovery was part of an Egyptian dig in the Saqqara area which unearthed an 11-meter-deep well containing colorfully painted wooden coffins stacked on top of each other along with other smaller artefacts.

Khaled Al-Anani, the Egyptian minister of antiquities, postponed announcing the discovery until he could visit the site himself, where he thanked teams for working in difficult conditions.

Ahmed Abdel Aziz, a professor of pharaonic archeology at a private university, said: “This new discovery is not the first in the Saqqara archaeological area. Archaeological discoveries have increased over the past years which draw attention to this region.

“This prompted many archaeological missions from many countries to work in this region, trying to probe the depths of this region and the treasures hidden inside it.”

Al-Anani said the increase in archaeological discoveries and the number of projects recently implemented by the Ministry of Antiquities were down to political will and exceptional support from the Egyptian government.

He pointed out the importance of resuming the work of 300 archaeological missions from 25 countries after a hiatus of a number of years, including some working in Egypt for the first time such as the joint Egyptian Chinese archaeological mission.

There were about 50 Egyptian missions working at sites in governorates throughout the country and Al-Anani praised their efforts in helping to unearth more evidence of ancient Egyptian civilization.

Mustafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquities, said that Saqqara was one of the most promising historical areas when it came to archaeological discoveries, adding that he planned to continue working in the area with his mission members to uncover more secrets and treasures of the past.

He noted that new finds during the current excavation season would have a positive impact on tourism in Egypt at locations such as Giza, Saqqara, Luxor, and Aswan.

Mohamed Abdel Hamid, vice president of the Egyptian Association for Tourism and Archaeological Development, said that the discovery was a testament to the architectural development of the area that could be seen in King Djoser’s collection. The pharaoh was found in a step pyramid which was the first tomb in Egypt to be built using stones.

Topics: Archaeologists tombs Egypt Antiquities

Related

Special
Middle-East
Grand Egyptian Museum receives 2,000 artifacts
Middle-East
East Mediterranean states formally establish Egypt-based gas forum

Latest updates

Afghan study offer draws Pakistani students
Archaeologists unearth 27 coffins buried 2,500 years ago in Egyptian tomb
France calls on Lebanon to form government ‘without delay’
Saudi Arabia to gradually resume 'Umrah pilgrimage from Oct. 4: ministry
YouGov reveals top brands in Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.