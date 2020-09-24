S. Korean Christians facing ‘unprecedented challenge’ over virus spread claims: Church cleric

You are here

A pastor wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus prays during a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (AP)
  • South Korean churches have been accused of ‘deliberately hampering’ COVID-19 response while groups say they are being made ‘scapegoats’
Updated 24 September 2020
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: South Korean church leader, Rev. Lee Byung-seok, has become battle-weary over the country’s fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The cleric, who preaches at a small church in Suwon, in northwestern Gyeonggi province, has faced a tough time fending off claims that Christians were the main culprits for spreading the deadly virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in February, the religious community has been in the firing line for allegedly propagating the disease in the east Asian country which has to date recorded 23,216 cases and 388 deaths.

“The Christian sect in South Korea faces an unprecedented challenge,” the pastor told Arab News on Wednesday.

“Imagine police bursting into the chapel where prayers are at church, and the officer saying he’s responding to a call from a citizen who disbelievingly reported the church’s breach of a ban on gatherings. This happens at many churches. Except for a few churches, most have been observing health rules despite emotional and financial losses. Enforcing these restrictions upon all churches is too far,” he said.

Gatherings at churches have been tightly controlled by the South Korean government to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under updated quarantine rules adopted on Sept. 20, up to 50 worshippers are allowed to attend churches with a seating capacity of 300 or more. Smaller churches can only take a maximum congregation of 20.

The Sarang Jeil Church, in the capital Seoul, has been at the center of the controversy over claims that Christians were to blame for spreading COVID-19 in South Korea after hundreds of cases were linked to the religious group and the church’s pastor, Jun Kwang-hoon, led a massive anti-government rally on Aug. 15, the country’s Liberation Day.

“The Sarang Jeil Church does not represent the sentiment of the Christian sect here, and the church has been already politicalized to affect other churches,” Lee said.

Health authorities said that the protests in central Seoul, where tens of thousands of Jun’s followers had converged, triggered a second wave of COVID-19 resulting in nearly 1,200 infections in the capital area.

A conservative pastor, believed to be popular among opposition politicians, Jun was accused of “defying health rules” to hold services and anti-government protests, while some of his churchgoers were criticized for refusing to take part in COVID-19 testing.

The situation led to President Moon Jae-in vowing to hold churches accountable for impeding government efforts to contain the disease.

“Certain churches have refused the government’s quarantine guidelines and hindered efforts to tackle the virus spread,” he said during a meeting with representatives of 16 churches and related groups on Aug. 27.

“Prayers or services may bring peace of mind but cannot protect people from the virus. The quarantine is not the domain of God but that of science and medicine,” he added. Jun tested positive for the virus two days after the Aug. 15 demonstration and was jailed after his bail was revoked.

The cleric was also detained earlier this year on charges of violating election laws after he called the president a “North Korean spy.” He was later released on conditional bail which included a ban on him attending political rallies or protests.

On Sept. 18, the Seoul city government sued Jun and his Sarang Jeil Church for nearly $3.9 million in damages related to the COVID-19 cluster “connected to its adherents.”

The city said in a statement that Jun had deliberately hampered its response to the virus outbreak by “refusing to observe health rules and submitting fake records.”

Meanwhile, statistics from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) showed that at least 1,168 positive patients had been traced to the church cluster.

The numbers were second only to those linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, often regarded as a nationwide cult organization, whose 5,200 cases were at the center of the country’s first wave of infections in February.

“We will take all possible measures to prove the damages incurred by Rev. Jun’s illegal activities that caused damages to the ordinary citizens,” Hwang In-shik, spokesman for the Seoul city government, told Arab News on Wednesday.

He said citizens had faced many difficulties due to the introduction of enhanced social distancing measures following a recent resurgence of cases, as well as the negative impact of the outbreak on the national economy.

“This is a matter of quarantine for the sake of people’s health, not oppressing a certain religion nor a church,” he added.

However, the Presbyterian church has remained defiant, arguing that the left-leaning Moon administration had made it a “scapegoat” for political reasons.

“A key reason why the Moon administration oppresses us is that Jun and his followers have taken the lead in striking Moon’s communist policies,” Kang Yeon-jae, a spokeswoman for Jun, told Arab News.

“We advocate the liberal democracy, which is not a path Moon takes. In this ideological conflict of a free world versus communism, our church is taking the bullet when few stand against Moon’s political blunders and pro-North Korean policies.”

South Korean Protestant churches have deep roots with the US, as American missionaries brought the religion to Korea.

Many of the megachurches in South Korea were founded by Protestants who fled communist persecution in North Korea before the 1950-53 Korean War and benefited from postwar aid from Americans.

Mumbai’s Bansky paints town with ‘name and shame’ art

Sanjay Kumar

  • Artist’s street graffiti seeks to call out politicians and celebrities for their behavior
NEW DELHI: Mumbai street artist Tyler follows no one on his social media accounts, but says in his real-life choices he follows the values and principles propagated by Mahatma Gandhi.

“I prefer to call myself a Gandhian, a proponent of nonviolent resistance against the prevailing ills in our society,” he told Arab News in a phone interview, adding that “silence is a surrender to the wrongs that are taking place in the country.”

Tyler, an anonymous artist whose pseudonym is said to be inspired by a character in the film “Fight Club,” chooses to protest in the “most nonviolent manner possible” by painting thought-provoking and instantly recogniszable graffiti on some of the most-frequented streets of Mumbai, India’s financial capital.

The idea, he says, is to “name and shame” those who are harming society’s democratic and secular fabric, and for people “to walk over their names at some point.”

“I want to create a piece of art where I involve my followers in the project; it is a form of protest,” said Tyler, who has earned himself the moniker of “Mumbai’s Banksy” after the British artist who has popularized street art and subversive epigrams to comment on issues. “I want my art to speak.”

Mumbai seems to be listening, eagerly.

With each post on his Twitter and Instagram accounts – where he has nearly 70,000 followers in total – the street artist invites people to vote for a politician or celebrity who deserved to be featured on Mumbai’s “Walk of Shame.”

He launched the project on August 15 this year, to coincide with India’s Independence Day, declaring that the “names of the most shameless figures across industries such as journalism, politics, Bollywood etc will be painted on the street in Mumbai.”

His followers on social media suggest names of personalities who they would like to feature in the project, with the final one chosen through online voting.

The first public figure who Tyler painted on the Walk of Shame is the controversial Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami, who is considered to be “very close to the government.”

“How do you shame some journalists who, instead of critiquing the government or taking an independent line, always support the wrongs of the government? How do you protest against film personalities who have become a nuisance? I thought of the street art where people will be able to walk over their names at some point,” Tyler explained.

 In the following two weeks, he painted images of other controversial names such as TV personalities Sudhir Choudhary and Amish Devgan and Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is known to be an ardent follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Tyler faced the heat when he painted an image of Sambit Patra, a spokesperson for the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), on August 29.

There was a strong reaction on Twitter and within 30 minutes of Patra’s image being painted, Mumbai’s local municipal body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), blackened the painting after “a complaint was raised.”

Officials at the BMC refused to comment on the matter when contacted by Arab News.

On Sept. 1, Devang Dave, a BJP leader in Mumbai, tweeted that he strongly objected to respected people being shamed this way, and he called on Mumbai police and the city’s municipal authorities to take action against Tyler.

“Democracy allows you to protest, but naming and shaming someone just because of the ideological differences is not acceptable,” Dave said.

He criticized Tyler for his “deliberate attempt” to disrespect people.

“He draws the name on the street, and people walk over the names. This is not protest of the kind that happens on social media. It’s a deliberate attempt to disrespect someone respectable like Sambit Patra,” he said.

This was retweeted by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who said: “What’s wrong with Maharashtra Govt & Mumbai Police? It’s not possible unless it’s state-sponsored. Shameful.”

To which Patra responded in a tweet: “So this is what ‘tolerance’ for the liberals boils down to? Just imagine if the same would have been done for ‘Sonia Gandhi’/‘Rahul’/‘Zakir Naik’ in a BJP-ruled state,” referring to opposition leaders and public personalities.

Tyler said the defining moment of his campaign was when Ranaut retweeted the post. “The people who I have tried to shame are tweeting about it. So, for a guy like me, this is a great victory – the people I have shamed (are) telling their audience that they have been shamed.”

However, the growing attention to his graffiti art and the protests against them has forced Tyler “to lie low for some time.”

“It certainly worries me. In the last one year fear has increased with the government displaying intolerance towards any dissent,” he said, citing the example of Delhi-based activist Umar Khalid, who was arrested recently for protesting against the controversial citizenship law.

“Khalid’s arrest worries an artist like me. I think that had my name been an Islamic one, I would have been arrested by now. The prevailing level of intolerance in the society worries me,” he said.

He’s quick to add, however, that “despite the fear, he will continue painting.”

“I am a follower of Gandhi, and my painting is a non-violent method of resistance practised by the great leader of the nation. The street is an extension of what you do on social media. On social media, whatever you write, it might get erased in memory, but if you paint something on the street, it remains there for long.”

