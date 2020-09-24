Saudi Energy Ministry, KACST sign MoU to coordinate in carbon fields

You are here

Updated 24 September 2020
  • It aims to maximize local content in this field, provide a research environment to address carbon emissions
RIYADH: The Ministry of Energy and the King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) inked on Wednesday a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the Joint Center for Research on Carbon Capture, Storage and Use Technologies, with the aim of providing scientific support for the Kingdom’s carbon emissions commitments.

The MoU was signed by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, minister of energy, and the head of KACST, Dr. Anas bin Fares Al-Faris. It aims to maximize local content in this field, provide a research environment to address carbon emissions and turn them into products of economic value, develop national research and development capabilities in cooperation with advanced global centers through technology transfer and marketing, and promote global leadership in the field of carbon capture, storage and use technologies.

Under the MoU, the two parties will work to develop a general framework to encourage research and development in the field of carbon capture, storage and use research techniques, unite efforts among research entities, cooperate with global centers, and focus on the Kingdom’s priorities, thus contributing to the diversification of its economic resources.

The memorandum includes promoting the exchange of statistical information and data for the implementation of research and joint ventures, and the exchange of scientific and research expertise and technical advice between the parties. It also includes research and development in carbon capture techniques at fixed sources of emissions such as power plants and cement plants, and seeks to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxide emissions using oxygen combustion technology, and the development of carbon dioxide-to-solar photovoltaic conversion systems.

Other objectives of the MoU include the development of CO2 injection techniques with polymeric materials and fly ash in reservoirs, and the development of chemical catalysts for converting captured CO2 into high-performance polycarbonate.

Updated 24 September 2020
JEDDAH: The Public Investment Fund’s National Unified Procurement Co. (NUPCO) has opened a new automated warehouse in King Abdullah Economic City that provides comprehensive distribution and storage for the state health sector.
This is part of NUPCO’s efforts to support the health sector and provide smart supply chains and high-quality logistical services in a partnership agreement with a pioneering private company.
The warehouse is one of NUPCO’s largest warehouses in the Kingdom, with an area covering 300,000 square meters. It is fully automated, with the latest technologies and advanced logistical services.
Fahd bin Mohammed Al-Shebel, the CEO of NUPCO, said that the warehouse represented the strategic partnership between NUPCO and private sector companies for public health facilities at its best.
It will provide advanced medical services and contribute to the health of the Saudi community.
He noted that after the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic NUPCO equipped the warehouse in record time to increase the level of support for health facilities.

