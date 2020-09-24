Dubai-based boutique agency Means Design launches PR arm

DUBAI: Means Design, an independent Dubai-based boutique full-service marketing and communications agency, has officially launched its PR arm. The move comes as the agency signs hospitality clients, the Meydan Hotel and Bab Al-Shams Desert Resort & Spa on a PR retainer, in addition to their existing creative and social media agreement.
Launched in 2012, Means Design was founded as an offshoot of its sister company Means Marketing, a traditional marketing agency founded in 1984, with a strategic focus on bringing creatively led solutions to clientele.
Servicing clients across hospitality, lifestyle, beauty, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and dining sectors, Means Design’s roster includes Raffles Dubai, Rotana Hotels and Resorts, the soon-to-be-launched Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, luxury beauty and skincare brand Mollagara, red-carpet designer Rami Al-Ali, food-and-beverage titans Americana Group (TGI Fridays across the region, Red Lobster and Olive Garden), Aprons & Hammers and Café Society.
“This move is a natural one as we’ve always streamlined our communication across all verticals,” said Means Design Managing Director Lama Accary Bibi.
“What sets us apart is that we were founded as a creative agency. Creativity should be the essence of any marketing and communications company. Hence, we believe in telling impactful stories founded on creativity and strategic thinking. Innovation has always been key and today, companies need to step up their game in order to weather the current situation,” she added.
“Our PR team has what it takes to understand what makes the media and the market pulse, and with the signing of the Meydan Hotel and Bab Al-Shams across all services, we’re thrilled to see what this launch brings for the team at Means Design.”
