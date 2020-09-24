You are here

Dubai-based boutique agency Means Design launches PR arm

Means Design was founded as an offshoot of its sister company Means Marketing in 2012. (AN Photo)
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Move comes as the agency signs hospitality clients the Meydan Hotel and Bab Al-Shams Desert Resort & Spa on a PR retainer
  • Means Design Managing Director Lama Accary Bibi: Creativity should be the essence of any marketing and communications company
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Means Design, an independent Dubai-based boutique full-service marketing and communications agency, has officially launched its PR arm. The move comes as the agency signs hospitality clients, the Meydan Hotel and Bab Al-Shams Desert Resort & Spa on a PR retainer, in addition to their existing creative and social media agreement.
Launched in 2012, Means Design was founded as an offshoot of its sister company Means Marketing, a traditional marketing agency founded in 1984, with a strategic focus on bringing creatively led solutions to clientele. 
Servicing clients across hospitality, lifestyle, beauty, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and dining sectors, Means Design’s roster includes Raffles Dubai, Rotana Hotels and Resorts, the soon-to-be-launched Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, luxury beauty and skincare brand Mollagara, red-carpet designer Rami Al-Ali, food-and-beverage titans Americana Group (TGI Fridays across the region, Red Lobster and Olive Garden), Aprons & Hammers and Café Society.
“This move is a natural one as we’ve always streamlined our communication across all verticals,” said Means Design Managing Director Lama Accary Bibi.
“What sets us apart is that we were founded as a creative agency. Creativity should be the essence of any marketing and communications company. Hence, we believe in telling impactful stories founded on creativity and strategic thinking. Innovation has always been key and today, companies need to step up their game in order to weather the current situation,” she added. 
“Our PR team has what it takes to understand what makes the media and the market pulse, and with the signing of the Meydan Hotel and Bab Al-Shams across all services, we’re thrilled to see what this launch brings for the team at Means Design.”

Hong Kong journalists protest new accreditation rules

AP

  • The rules outlined in a Tuesday letter from police have been criticized as a further erosion of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s once robust press freedoms
  • Only journalists registered with the Government News and Media Information Service or members of ‘internationally recognized and reputable’ foreign media will be recognized
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s professional journalism association on Thursday protested new rules restricting who can provide press coverage during demonstrations, saying the government has no right to determine who is or isn’t a reporter.
The rules outlined in a Tuesday letter from police have been criticized as a further erosion of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s once robust press freedoms since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in June that has had a chilling effect on political speech.
Only journalists registered with the Government News and Media Information Service or members of “internationally recognized and reputable” foreign media outlets will be recognized as journalists during protests, according to the police letter.
That appears to undercut the authority of the Hong Kong Journalists Association and Hong Kong Press Photographers Association to vet candidates for membership and issue press cards, placing that right solely in the hands of government officials, as is the case in mainland China.
“Police cannot be permitted to use administrative means to screen only officially recognized media, thus undermining the fundamental rights of the people of Hong Kong,” the Hong Kong Journalists Association said in a statement.
In their letter, the police said their goal is to weed out troublemakers posing as journalists who they say disrupted police action against protesters over several months of sometimes violent anti-government demonstrations.
“Following the amendment, the definition of ‘media representatives’ will become clearer and unequivocal, allowing front-line officers to efficiently and swiftly verify the identity of media representatives so that facilitation can be provided without compromising police operational efficiency,” the police letter said.
The regulations leave it to the police to determine what media outlets are “internationally recognized and reputable” and could discriminate against freelancers and independent and student journalists, who often work alone with minimal equipment and infrastructure.
Hong Kong has dropped steadily in Reporters Without Borders annual World Press Freedom Index, falling seven places this year to 80.
Hong Kong’s press freedom “is already in retreat as a result of pressure from Beijing,” the group said, citing among cases the expulsion of Financial Times Asia editor Victor Mallet in October 2018 after he chaired an even at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Hong Kong that was condemned by Beijing.

