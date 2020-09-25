You are here

  • Home
  • Carbon capture key to global climate targets, warns IEA

Carbon capture key to global climate targets, warns IEA

Short Url

https://arab.news/v8crj

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Carbon capture key to global climate targets, warns IEA

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: A sharp rise in the deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology is needed globally if countries are to meet net-zero emissions targets designed to slow climate change, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Thursday. 

A growing number of countries and companies are targeting net-zero carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by around the middle of the century in the wake of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. To reach that, the amount of CO2 captured must rocket to 800 million tons in 2030 from around 40 million tons today, the IEA, which advises industrialized nations on energy policies, said in a report.

Up to $160 billion needs to be invested in the technology by 2030, a ten-fold increase from the previous decade, it added. 

“Without it, our energy and climate goals will become virtually impossible to reach,” the IEA head Fatih Birol said in a statement. 

The global economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic risks delaying or canceling projects dependent on public support, the IEA said. An oil price slide had also reduced revenues for existing CCUS facilities selling CO2 for so-called enhanced oil recovery (EOR). However, the IEA added: “Economic recovery packages are a unique window of opportunity for governments to support CCUS alongside other clean energy technologies.” 

Referring to a major investment to build two carbon capture plants and an offshore CO2 storage facility, Birol said: “Norway showed its leadership in Europe by making a major funding commitment to the Longship project.”

Nonetheless, the story of CCUS has largely been “one of unmet expectations,” marred by lack of commercial incentives, large capital costs and public opposition to storage, especially onshore, the IEA said. 

In 2009, the agency called for 100 large-scale CCUS projects to be built by 2020 to store around 300 million tons of CO2 per year. To date, just 20 commercial projects are in operation, capturing around 40 million tons per year.

Related

Business & Economy
‘Growing momentum’ behind efforts to limit carbon emissions: IEA
Business & Economy
New emissions blow for VW as German court backs damages claims

Cineworld may need more money if doors close again

Updated 24 September 2020
Reuters

Cineworld may need more money if doors close again

  • Cinema operator fears renewed virus restrictions as studios delay major releases
Updated 24 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Cineworld said on Thursday it might need to raise more money if it is required to shut its theaters again following fresh pandemic curbs, as the world’s second-biggest cinema operator swung to a first-half loss, sending its shares down 17 percent.

The British company, for which the US is the largest market, said it was in talks with lenders to avoid an impending loan default, and flagged risks to its ability to continue as a “going concern” as studios delay major releases and people stay away from theaters.

“If governments were to strengthen restrictions on social gathering, which may therefore oblige us to close our estate again or further push back movie releases, it would have a negative impact on our financial performance and likely require the need to raise additional liquidity,” the company said.

Cineworld shares were down 17.5 percent at 42.3 pence in early trade.

New curbs could be a major setback after the cinema chain reopened 561 of its 778 sites. It had highlighted the strong performance of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” earlier this month, and had said it was looking forward to other big movie releases.

But Walt Disney on Wednesday postponed the release of superhero movie “Black Widow” and Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” until 2021 in another setback to cinema operators. “Mulan” also skipped most theaters and went directly to Disney’s streaming platform.

The world’s largest cinema chain, AMC, and Comcast Corp’s Universal Pictures agreed in July that the studio’s movies would be made available to US audiences at home after just three weekends in cinemas.

Cineworld Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger, however, said his company would follow the usual route.

“Our policy regarding the theatrical window remains unchanged as an important part of our business model, and we will continue to only show movies that respect it,” he said in a statement.

The cinema operator posted a pretax loss of $1.64 billion for the six months ended June 30, from a profit of $139.7 million last year as its cinemas were shut from mid-March until August. 

Topics: Cineworld Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
Cineworld targets US expansion with $3.6bn deal to buy Regal
Business & Economy
UK finance minister to provide as much economic support as possible: health minister

Latest updates

Carbon capture key to global climate targets, warns IEA
KSRelief launches humanitarian projects in Somaliland
Few COVID-19 violations in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province, municipality finds
First stage of resumed services allow pilgrims three hours to perform Umrah
Saudi Arabia elected to preside over IAEA committee

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.