First coronavirus vaccine will not stop infections, scientists warn

The first COVID-19 vaccine may only ease symptoms and is unlikely to prevent people from getting the disease, scientists have warned British ministers. (File/AFP)
  • Whitty said that a vaccine which is between 40 to 60 percent effective is realistic
  • Government advisers are looking for ways to increase the public’s vigilance as the vaccine is introduced
LONDON: The first COVID-19 vaccine may only ease symptoms and is unlikely to prevent people from getting the disease, scientists have warned British ministers.
Scientific advisers to the UK government are expecting the first vaccine to gain regulatory approval to be only partially effective, The Times reported.
They are looking for ways to increase the public’s vigilance as the vaccine is introduced.
England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty previously said that science will eventually “ride to the rescue,” but that the first coronavirus vaccines are unlikely to protect everyone, the Times said.
However, an early vaccine that cuts the risk of critical illness would reduce deaths in high-risk groups and enable life-saving treatment for other diseases.
A team of scientists developing a vaccine at Oxford University’s Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group have set a minimum target of 50 percent protection.
Whitty said that a vaccine which is between 40 to 60 percent effective is realistic, the Times said.
The head of vaccines at the Wellcome Trust, Charlie Weller, told the newspaper that the first vaccines are likely to have limited effectiveness, and that other preventative measures would need to be taken to control infections.
“There’s a lot of hope, understandably, resting on a vaccine that is going to be this wonderful one dose that will give lifetime immunity and move us back to normality the next day. But it’s not going to be the perfect solution, it’s not going to be the silver bullet,” Weller said.
“We might get a vaccine that’s 50 percent effective, and we might get a vaccine that can prevent disease, but it might not prevent transmission from person to person. We might also get a vaccine that is safe for the majority of adults, but it may not be suitable for everyone with every underlying condition, whether that’s diabetes or asthma, or something else,” he added.

Topics: Coronavirus UK vaccine

Pakistan PM launches Arabic language Twitter account

Pakistan PM launches Arabic language Twitter account

  • The handle @ArabicIk was set up to promote the PM’s social media activity among millions of Arabic speakers around the world
  • Launched in May, the account shares videos of Khan’s speeches and interviews along with Arabic messages
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address to the UN General Assembly on Friday was being relayed in Arabic via his new Twitter account @ArabicIk.

The handle was set up to promote the PM’s social media activity among millions of Arabic speakers around the world.

Launched in May, the account shares videos of Khan’s speeches and interviews along with Arabic messages. The premier has 12.5 million followers on his official Twitter account, the largest of any Pakistani.

“We will be translating the prime minister’s address to the UN General Assembly in Arabic and promoting it through his official Arabic language Twitter account,” Imran Ghazali, general manager of the Information Ministry’s digital media wing, told Arab News.

A team of volunteers would be operating Khan’s Arabic language account with all content translated from Urdu and English and vetted before appearing on the social media platform.

“We have created this account to connect to millions of Arabic speaking people in our brotherly countries such as Saudi Arabia. This will help us promote the prime minister’s vision on Kashmir, Palestine and other international issues in the Arabic language,” Ghazali said.

Pakistan enjoys close ties with many Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Around 3 million Pakistani expats live and work in Saudi Arabia, while the UAE is also the second-largest labor market for Pakistan workers.

“This is the age of internet and social media, and we want to use them in different languages including Arabic to promote a positive image of Pakistan in the world,” Ghazali added.

Topics: Pakistan Imran Khan UN General Assembly

