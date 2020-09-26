You are here

  • Home
  • Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe

Deepika Padukone was summoned earlier this week for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/zycne

Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone questioned in drugs probe

Updated 26 September 2020
AFP

MUMBAI: Indian police hauled in Bollywood megastar Deepika Padukone for questioning on Saturday in an escalating drugs probe following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in June, sparking a media frenzy with rolling news channels speculating that his former girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, drove him to kill himself with narcotics and even black magic.

Rajput’s family disputed reports that he suffered from depression and openly accused Chakraborty, 28, of stealing his money and harassing him.

The actress, who denies any wrongdoing and who has been hounded for months by the media together with her family, was arrested earlier this month for allegedly buying cannabis for Rajput and this week was denied bail.

The saga has now morphed into a probe by authorities into drug-taking within the multi-billion-dollar industry.

Padukone, 34, one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, was summoned earlier this week for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai as well as actresses Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Singh’s statement was recorded on Friday. Kapoor and Khan are also expected to appear before the NCB on Saturday.

Earlier this week, TV channel TimesNow broadcast sections of a WhatsApp conversation about procuring hash, alleging that the two people chatting were Padukone and her manager.

Director Karan Johar meanwhile, who has also been a target of TV channels and social media users since Rajput’s death, released a statement on Friday rejecting claims that drugs were consumed at a party that he hosted at his home last year.

Topics: Deepika Padukone

Saudi radio star Big Hass teams up with Dubai Media City to shine a light on regional talent

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

Saudi radio star Big Hass teams up with Dubai Media City to shine a light on regional talent

Updated 26 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Regional music personality and radio host Hass “Big Hass” Dennaoui has teamed up with Dubai Media City (DMC) to launch a new live show dedicated to shining a light on the Gulf’s promising music talents.

Titled “DMC Amplify,” the first episode of the digital show will premiere on Oct. 2. Big Hass will be joined in the first session by up-and-coming Saudi rapper Molham, who will set the stage for a string of local artists, musicians and poets who will sit down with the radio host for hard-hitting talks and performances that will be streamed live via Facebook and YouTube.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"أكثر شيء أحبه لما تنادي اسمي"

A post shared by Molham | مُلهَم (@molham) on

“We all have a duty to support and amplify the noise around local artists and that’s why our collaboration is so important,” said Big Hass in a statement. “This exciting new series will bring together amazing people with real stories to share about their struggles and successes. I can’t wait to get started.” 

Echoing his statement, Majed Al-Suwaidi, managing director of Dubai Media City, added: “Shining a light on promising new artists breaking through the region’s multibillion-dollar creative industry is something that everyone in our community cares strongly about. For close to two decades, we’ve endeavoured to showcase emerging talent and provide a platform for them to reach a bigger audience through an action-packed roster of annual events. DMC Amplify is a natural extension of this and we’re delighted to see it take flight.”

Topics: Big Hass

Latest updates

Narendra Modi pledges to use India vaccine-production capacity to help ‘all humanity’
Saudi Arabia announces 30 more deaths from COVID-19
Iraq’s foreign minister makes first visit to Iran
‘What’s a UN journalist?’: New film on Syrian refugees sparks ire for lack of Arab casting
UK may be moving too slowly to tackle COVID-19 outbreak, government adviser says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.