You are here

  • Home
  • Paris knife attack suspect wanted to avenge Prophet cartoons

Paris knife attack suspect wanted to avenge Prophet cartoons

A man armed with a knife seriously wounded two people on September 25, 2020, in a suspected terror attack outside the former offices of French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in Paris. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/48g9c

Updated 28 September 2020
Reuters

Paris knife attack suspect wanted to avenge Prophet cartoons

  • The suspect, who is from Pakistan, was arrested soon after two people were wounded in front of the old offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine
Updated 28 September 2020
Reuters

PARIS/ISLAMABAD: French police are studying a video in which the man suspected of attacking people with a meat cleaver on Friday says he will commit an act of “resistance” after the republication of cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad in a satirical magazine.
The suspect, who is from Pakistan, was arrested soon after two people were wounded in front of the old offices of the Charlie Hebdo magazine. Officials said his clothes were spattered in blood.
The video was found on the suspect’s mobile phone, French media reported. Reuters could not independently authenticate the video recording. A police source confirmed a video was being examined.
In the video, the suspect identifies himself as Zeheer Hassan Mehmood and says he came from Mandi Bahauddin in Punjab province. Starting to sob, he then recites poetry praising the Prophet Muhammad.
“If I’m sounding emotional, let me explain: here, in France, the caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad were made,” he says in Urdu. “I am going to do (an act of) resistance today, Sept. 25.”
Mehmood’s father praised his son.
“My heart is filled with happiness,” Arshad Mehmood told the online news site Naya Pakistan from the family home. “I can sacrifice all my five sons to protect the Prophet’s honor.”
“He called us ... and said that the God’s Prophet had chosen him, and assigned him to kill the blasphemers.”
The cartoons were first published by Charlie Hebdo in 2006 and spurred militants to target the magazine’s office in 2015 in an attack that left 12 people dead and was claimed by Al-Qaeda.
The weekly, which moved to a secret location after the attack, republished the cartoons earlier this month to mark the beginning of the trial of 14 people with alleged links to the Charlie Hebdo killers.
For Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet is blasphemous.
Wearing a long tunic, the suspect said he was spiritually guided by Ilyas Qadri. Qadri is a Sunni cleric and the founder of Dawat-e-Islami, a non-violent organization spread across the globe.
Qadri says a person who commits blasphemy should be handed in to police, but if another individual were driven by their emotions to kill the blasphemer, the law should not apply.
Dawat-e-Islami did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Paris Charlie Hebdo France

Related

World
France checks video claim for Paris knife attack
Update
World
Man held on terror charges after two wounded in Paris cleaver attack

Kim Kardashian slams Turkey for fueling Azerbaijan conflict with Armenia

Updated 25 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Kim Kardashian slams Turkey for fueling Azerbaijan conflict with Armenia

  • Kardashian West called for an end to “all offensive uses of force” against Armenians
Updated 25 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Kim Kardashian West has condemned Azerbaijan over fighting with Armenian forces in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
The reality TV star criticized Turkey’s involvement, accusing Ankara of ending arms and fighters to help the Azeris.
Kardashian West, who is of Armenian decent, called for an end to “all offensive uses of force” against Armenians. 
The TV reality star called for cutting all forms of US military aid to the Baku government that she said is being used against Armenians. 
She also criticized the Turkish involvement in the crisis, calling upon Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters in support for Baku fighters.  

The actress has in the past repeatedly expressed her pride in her Armenian ancestry. She visited the country in 2019 with her children, and has brought up the topic of the Armenian genocide to White House officials. 
Heavy fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region flared up on Sunday and has killed dozens of fighters and several civilians. The area lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenians since 1994.
Armenia accused Azerbaijan of carrying out military strikes on the area. 
The Armenian government declared martial law and called for a total military mobilization in response to the escalating clashes.
The Armenian parliament also accused Turkey for getting involved in the crisis and warned the escalation could pose a threat to regional and global stability.

Topics: Kim Kardashian West Armenia Azerbaijan

Related

Lifestyle
Kim Kardashian looks set to launch homeware brand

Latest updates

US warns Iraq of Baghdad embassy closure if attacks continue
Kim Kardashian slams Turkey for fueling Azerbaijan conflict with Armenia
Saudi Arabia reports 29 COVID-19 deaths, 455 new cases
Five civilians killed in Baghdad rocket attack
UN’s Libya mission praises Libyan rivals for holding direct talks in Egypt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.