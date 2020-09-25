Terror probe opened after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack

You are here

French police officers rush to the scene after people were injured near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. (AFP)
AP

  • Europe 1 radio quoted police officials as saying the main suspect was 18, was known to security services and was born in Pakistan
PARIS: France opened an anti-terror investigation after two journalists were stabbed in Paris on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine that was attacked by Islamist militants in 2015.
Prime Minister Jean Castex, who rushed to the scene, said the main attacker had been arrested. A second person was also in custody.
"I was in my office. I heard screams in the road. I looked out of the window and saw a woman who was lying on the floor and had taken a whack in the face from what was possibly a machete," a witness told Europe 1 radio.
Another neighbor, who heard the attack, told Reuters there was a long, deathly shout from "a person who was screaming and screaming."
Castex said the two wounded were attacked at random when taking a cigarette break. The life of neither was in danger, he said.
"This attack happened in a symbolic place at the time when the trial of the terrible attacks on Charlie Hebdo took place," he said.
Europe 1 radio quoted police officials as saying the main suspect was 18, was known to security services and was born in Pakistan.
One police source said a machete had been found at the scene. Another police sources said a meat cleaver had been found there.
The national anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said it was investigating the case.
Fourteen people went on trial in Paris on Sept. 2, accused of being accomplices in the attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices in January 2015 that killed 12 people.
The court heard that they had sought to avenge the Prophet Mohammad, nearly a decade after the weekly published cartoons mocking him.
Police moved Charlie Hebdo's head of Human Resources from her home this week after threats against her life.
On Friday, TV footage showed ambulances, fire trucks and police cordoning off the area around Charlie Hebdo's former offices.
Images on social media showed a person being stretchered away.
Paul Moreira, a journalist from Premiere Ligne media production company told BFM TV, that two of his colleagues had been wounded.
"It's somebody who was in the road with a meat cleaver who attacked them in front of our offices. It was chilling," he said.
The Paris metro closed lines in the area and school children were initially kept inside in an area around the attack, a city hall official said.
France has experienced a wave of attacks by Islamist militants in recent years.
Bombings and shootings in November 2015 at the Bataclan theatre and other sites around Paris killed 130 people, and in July 2016 an Islamist militant drove a truck through a crowd celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, killing 86.

First coronavirus vaccine will not stop infections, scientists warn

  • Whitty said that a vaccine which is between 40 to 60 percent effective is realistic
  • Government advisers are looking for ways to increase the public’s vigilance as the vaccine is introduced
LONDON: The first COVID-19 vaccine may only ease symptoms and is unlikely to prevent people from getting the disease, scientists have warned British ministers.
Scientific advisers to the UK government are expecting the first vaccine to gain regulatory approval to be only partially effective, The Times reported.
They are looking for ways to increase the public’s vigilance as the vaccine is introduced.
England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty previously said that science will eventually “ride to the rescue,” but that the first coronavirus vaccines are unlikely to protect everyone, the Times said.
However, an early vaccine that cuts the risk of critical illness would reduce deaths in high-risk groups and enable life-saving treatment for other diseases.
A team of scientists developing a vaccine at Oxford University’s Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group have set a minimum target of 50 percent protection.
Whitty said that a vaccine which is between 40 to 60 percent effective is realistic, the Times said.
The head of vaccines at the Wellcome Trust, Charlie Weller, told the newspaper that the first vaccines are likely to have limited effectiveness, and that other preventative measures would need to be taken to control infections.
“There’s a lot of hope, understandably, resting on a vaccine that is going to be this wonderful one dose that will give lifetime immunity and move us back to normality the next day. But it’s not going to be the perfect solution, it’s not going to be the silver bullet,” Weller said.
“We might get a vaccine that’s 50 percent effective, and we might get a vaccine that can prevent disease, but it might not prevent transmission from person to person. We might also get a vaccine that is safe for the majority of adults, but it may not be suitable for everyone with every underlying condition, whether that’s diabetes or asthma, or something else,” he added.

