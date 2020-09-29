You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt issues first green bonds in MENA

Egypt issues first green bonds in MENA

Green bonds are debt instruments to obtain financing for projects related to the climate or environment. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5junu

Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt issues first green bonds in MENA

  • Egypt has a portfolio of eligible green projects worth $1.9 billion
Updated 5 min 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt on Tuesday issued its first-ever green sovereign bonds, the first in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as part of its efforts to implement renewable energy projects to combat pollution.
Green bonds are debt instruments to obtain financing for projects related to the climate or environment, according to a statement by Egypt’s Finance Ministry.
The state used Credit Agricole, CIB and HSBC Holding banks as structural advisors. Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche and HSBC banks were hired as joint managers for the offering.
Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said offering the green sovereign bonds in global markets will raise foreign investors’ confidence in Egypt’s economy, support its current and future growth, attract investors interested in environmental and financial returns, and improve the country’s environmental rating.
Egypt has a portfolio of eligible green projects worth $1.9 billion, 16 percent of which are in renewable energy, 19 percent for clean transportation, 26 percent for sustainable water and wastewater management, and 39 percent for pollution reduction and control.
Maait said Vigeo Eiris, an entity affiliated with American financial services company Moody’s, conducted the independent review and evaluation, in line with Egypt’s strategic sustainability priorities.
“We obtained a strong second party’s opinion on the quality of eligible environment-friendly projects,” he added. 
Maait said the proceeds from the green bonds will be used to finance projects that reflect Egypt’s commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.
Marina Weiss, regional director of the World Bank in Egypt, said the bank is ready to share knowledge and experience with the government, and to provide technical assistance for post-issuance allocation and preparation of the necessary annual reports.
Varnam Pedgoli, head of sustainable bonds at HSBC, and Antoine Rose, head of sustainable banking at Credit Agricole, said Egypt’s framework for green bonds is in line with the principles of green bonds of the International Capital Markets Association, as it includes the procedures followed to ensure transparency while maintaining international best practices.
Economist Abdul-Rahman Taha said the green economy is a global trend that will have a positive impact on Egypt’s budget and increase the volume of foreign investment.
He added that he expects green bonds to become widely popular in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt green bonds MENA Renewable Energy

Related

Business & Economy
Egypt air to resume direct flights between Cairo and Moscow Sept 17 -MENA
Special
Business & Economy
Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt

Egypt resumes poultry exports after decade-long ban

Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt resumes poultry exports after decade-long ban

  • Poultry investments in Egyptian market are worth about 90 billion Egyptian pounds
Updated 53 min 30 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt is set to export poultry in the last quarter of 2020 following a decade-long suspension after the avian flu crisis in 2006.

Head of the Poultry Division of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce Abdul Aziz Al-Sayed said that a number of Egyptian poultry companies are preparing to export their first shipments to the Saudi market in October.

He said the Egyptian market had received requests to import poultry from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in recent weeks.

Last week, the UAE said it would allow the resumption of table egg imports from Egypt, as well as chilled and frozen poultry, after the country adopts a veterinary health certificate.

The UAE will also import ducks and live quails, provided that Egypt gives a full list of its poultry farms and facilities.

The UAE announced the decision during a video conference between officials of the General Authority for Veterinary Services of the Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and the Food Safety Authority of the United Arab Emirates, in the presence of representatives from the Egyptian Commercial Representation Office in Dubai.

Nabil Darwish, head of the Egyptian Poultry Producers Association, said that contact was made between the General Authority for Veterinary Services and its counterpart in the UAE last week, and that the two parties agreed on a UAE visit to poultry farms in Egypt in preparation for the start of exports.

Darwish said the exports will include different types of poultry products, including frozen food and eggs. He added that there are about 14 poultry companies now allowed to export, including Ismailia Misr Poultry, Alwatania Poultry and Al-Sabeel Poultry.

He said that prices in the local market would not be affected by the decision, adding that it could attract new investment.

Poultry investments in Egyptian market are worth about 90 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.7 billion), while there are over 55,000 poultry establishments in the country, employing 2.5 million workers.

Minister of Agriculture Al-Sayed El-Quseir said Egypt handles about 4 million chickens per day, with an average annual production of 1.4 billion chickens and 13 billion eggs.

Topics: Egypt poultry

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Emirati consortium studies implementing wind energy project in Egypt
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia bans poultry imports from Malaysia over bird flu fears

Latest updates

Egypt issues first green bonds in MENA
Saudi Arabia confirms 27 COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 27 COVID-19 deaths, 539 new cases
Police break up Calais migrant camp, biggest since ‘the Jungle’
Egypt resumes poultry exports after decade-long ban

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.