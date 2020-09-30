You are here

Turkish lira slides to record low amid Armenian tensions

The lira has performed poorly this year. (Reuters)
Reuters

Turkish lira slides to record low amid Armenian tensions

  The lira, already among the worst performing European currencies this year
BENGALURU: The Turkish lira hit a record low on Monday amid growing concerns around clashes between Armenian and Azeri forces, while emerging market stocks tracked gains in Asia as data showed a jump in Chinese industrial profits.

The lira tumbled 1.5 percent to a low of 7.79 against the dollar, while the Russian rouble eased for the fourth straight session. Azerbaijan and Armenia sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 3 to 4 cents.

“Fears are that Turkey gets dragged into another regional conflict,” said Timothy Ash, EM sovereign strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, referring to the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan controlled by ethnic Armenians.

The lira, already among the worst performing European currencies this year, received a brief respite last week following a surprise move by the central bank to raise its key lending rate, but analysts said the average interest rate might not rise by much.

“Such temporary high interest rates, which attempt to purge out short lira positions, make little difference to the medium-term trend because speculative short positions against the lira are not really the reason behind its depreciation,” said Tatha Ghose, FX analyst at Commerzbank.
An index of emerging market currencies was flat in early trade, with the South African rand easing slightly against the dollar.
The Hungarian forint was nearly unchanged versus the euro. Ratings agency Moody’s on Friday raised Hungary’s sovereign rating outlook to “positive” from “stable,” partly citing improvements in the domestic and external debt position.

The Swedish krona was a touch higher as data showed retail sales jumped 3 percent in August from a year earlier.

A basket of developing world stocks was up 0.9 percent and on track for its best day in two weeks, propped by gains in Russia.

Tech-focused South Korean and Taiwanese stocks also jumped as investors priced in a boost from tighter US curbs on China’s biggest chipmaker.

The South African stock index jumped 1.9 percent, while the Turkish bourse shed 0.5 percent.

Gulf financial resilience to help ‘difficult’ recovery

Gulf financial resilience to help 'difficult' recovery

  Abu Dhabi's sovereign debt is classed AA by S&P
DUBAI: The Gulf region is expected to face a difficult recovery from the economic shock of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, but general financial resilience can be expected to mitigate the pain for its major economies.

That was the message from senior analysts at S&P Global, the influential ratings agency, at a webinar presentation in Dubai on Monday.

Trevor Cullinan, director of sovereign ratings, said a “self-starting recovery” from the economic downturn was unlikely, and prospects would largely depend on a recovery in the global economy and world trade, as well as the oil market.

“Structural changes in the oil price have had an effect on government revenues, leading to bigger government deficits and weaker government balance sheets,” Cullinan added.

Most government ratings have been downgraded in recent years as oil declined from historically high levels, but of sovereign ratings in the region only Bahrain and Oman had been classed as non-investment grade.

Cullinan said that he foresaw a “relatively muted improvement in fiscal balances and GDP growth” from the pandemic shock, with oil prices forecast at $50 a barrel for the next two years and only rising to $55 in 2023.

However, the outlook was tempered by the relatively strong position of the banking system in the region, with Saudi banks, in particular, enjoying “pretty decent” growth in the first half of 2020 which is expected to continue for the rest of the year, according to Ben Young, director of financial institutions at S&P.

He said that although there was downward pressure on the banking system, it could absorb another $36 billion of shock before suffering serious damage to its capital bases.

