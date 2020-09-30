You are here

Nora Attal, Nour Rizk light up Dior runway

Lebanese model Nour Rizk on the Dior Spring 2021 RTW runway. Getty Images
Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

Nora Attal, Nour Rizk light up Dior runway

Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the Dior Spring 2021 ready-to-wear show to a socially distanced audience in a tent in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris on Tuesday night. The offering featured 86 looks modeled by a diverse cast of catwalkers, which included two familiar regional faces: Moroccan-British star Nora Attal and Lebanese model Nour Rizk.

Rizk, who is based between London and Dubai, took to the runway wearing a zip-up windbreaker in Shibori-inspired tie dye paired with a matching skirt and a headwrap. 

For Attal’s part, the 21-year-old turned heads wearing a sheer, white lace playsuit with long-sleeves and fringe detailing. 




Nora Attal on the Dior Spring 2021 RTW runway. Getty Images

Attal, who made her runway debut in 2017, is a runway fixture at the house of Dior. She has walked in plenty of shows for the Parisian maison, including the Spring 2019 couture, Spring 2018 ready-to-wear and Fall 2018 couture shows, among others.

Meanwhile, it was Rizk’s first time walking for the French house.

However, she has had quite a stellar Fashion Month this season, gracing the runways of David Koma, No.21, Max Mara, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Burberry.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to show notes, women at home served as a point of inspiration for the Dior collection, be they poets or intellectuals, “wrapped in infinite layers of color, like Virginia Woolf, or dressed in a simple white shirt, like Susan Sontag.”

Chiuri’s new collection was punctuated by chiffon dresses, tunics, short kimonos, bar jackets, culottes and embroidered skirts in dusty colors and tie-dye. The former Valentino creative director also worked with women in Indonesia on original Ikat prints, which were translated onto duster coats.




Nour Rizk on the Dior Spring 2021 RTW runway. Getty Images

The show, which was streamed on social media platform TikTok was presented to a front row that included “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams and her partner Reuben Selby, Russian supermodel Natalia Vodanova and French actress Ludivine Sagnier.

The runway presentation was not without a rather shocking surprise – as the last model finished the finale train, a woman in the audience walked onto the catwalk and unfurled a yellow banner bearing the slogan “We Are All Fashion Victims” and the logo of London climate protest group Extinction Rebellion.

 

Gerard Butler talks family and high-octane action films

Updated 30 September 2020
Raffi Boghosian

Gerard Butler talks family and high-octane action films

Updated 30 September 2020
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood’s latest disaster movie offering, “Greenland,” sees humanity threatened by a comet on a collision course with Earth — Arab News sat down with stars Gerard Butler and Morena Baccarin to find out more about the high-octane film.

While many disaster movies focus on experts in big-picture attempts to stop the disaster, “Greenland” keeps the stakes personal by following the Garrity family as they journey to find shelter before it’s too late.

“This story is so relatable because this guy, he’s not a Secret Service agent. He’s not a superhero,” Butler said of his character, John Garrity. “He’s just a dad and he’s not even a perfect dad.”

“Greenland” follows the Garrity family as they journey to find shelter before it’s too late. Supplied

As meteorites decimate cities and people give in to panic, the estranged Garrity family grows closer, mirroring Butler’s real-life relationships with his parents, who despite having not seen him in months due to COVID-19 restrictions, are still just as doting as ever. 

“It’s very sweet that they still care and you’re still their little boy,” Butler said, adding that he mined his relationship with his parents for insight on how to play a caring father. “That definitely helped me in the role, to play that father who will do anything in these trying times to try and protect his family in the midst of this craziness.”

The film was directed by Ric Roman Waugh. Supplied

And while their characters were growing closer, the actors formed a tight knit group as well. Co-star Morena Baccarin told Arab News that she coached and comforted the actor playing the family’s young son — Roger Dale Flloyd — and that she and Butler became good friends on set.

“There are days where you’re just so tired and you’re not in the mood or you don’t want to put yourself through the ringer emotionally,” Baccarin — who plays estranged wife Allison Garrity — said, adding “we just could check in with each other and be there for each other and that was really nice.”

Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, the film has faced repeated delays in the US, but has already hit the big screens in some international markets — including Saudi Arabia and the UAE — where COVID-19 regulations have been amended.

Topics: Gerard Butler

