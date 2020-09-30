Nora Attal, Nour Rizk light up Dior runway

DUBAI: Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presented the Dior Spring 2021 ready-to-wear show to a socially distanced audience in a tent in the Jardin des Tuileries in Paris on Tuesday night. The offering featured 86 looks modeled by a diverse cast of catwalkers, which included two familiar regional faces: Moroccan-British star Nora Attal and Lebanese model Nour Rizk.

Rizk, who is based between London and Dubai, took to the runway wearing a zip-up windbreaker in Shibori-inspired tie dye paired with a matching skirt and a headwrap.

For Attal’s part, the 21-year-old turned heads wearing a sheer, white lace playsuit with long-sleeves and fringe detailing.







Nora Attal on the Dior Spring 2021 RTW runway. Getty Images



Attal, who made her runway debut in 2017, is a runway fixture at the house of Dior. She has walked in plenty of shows for the Parisian maison, including the Spring 2019 couture, Spring 2018 ready-to-wear and Fall 2018 couture shows, among others.

Meanwhile, it was Rizk’s first time walking for the French house.

However, she has had quite a stellar Fashion Month this season, gracing the runways of David Koma, No.21, Max Mara, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Burberry.

According to show notes, women at home served as a point of inspiration for the Dior collection, be they poets or intellectuals, “wrapped in infinite layers of color, like Virginia Woolf, or dressed in a simple white shirt, like Susan Sontag.”

Chiuri’s new collection was punctuated by chiffon dresses, tunics, short kimonos, bar jackets, culottes and embroidered skirts in dusty colors and tie-dye. The former Valentino creative director also worked with women in Indonesia on original Ikat prints, which were translated onto duster coats.







Nour Rizk on the Dior Spring 2021 RTW runway. Getty Images



The show, which was streamed on social media platform TikTok was presented to a front row that included “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams and her partner Reuben Selby, Russian supermodel Natalia Vodanova and French actress Ludivine Sagnier.

The runway presentation was not without a rather shocking surprise – as the last model finished the finale train, a woman in the audience walked onto the catwalk and unfurled a yellow banner bearing the slogan “We Are All Fashion Victims” and the logo of London climate protest group Extinction Rebellion.