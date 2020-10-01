You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan tightens penalties for violators of coronavirus rules

Jordan tightens penalties for violators of coronavirus rules

Although the penalties were detailed, Adaileh said more severe punishments could still be imposed against violators. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrgmx

Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

Jordan tightens penalties for violators of coronavirus rules

  • It comes as the country battles a new wave of infections across the country
Updated 01 October 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: People who violate rules brought in to control COVID-19 in Jordan will face a fine of up to $1,410 and one year jail, as part of new policies introduced as the country struggles with rising cases, state news agency Petra has reported.

The new defense order, announced by Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh, details penalty amendments for first time and repeat offenders, as well as for hospitals and other establishments.

It comes as the country battles a new wave of infections across the country.

The new order also penalizes hospital administrators, health centers, and medical laboratories that withhold information about COVID-19 cases from authorities.

Although the penalties were detailed, Adaileh said more severe punishments could still be imposed against violators.

“Official and scientific health references confirm that we are in a state of societal spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Consequently, prevention is no longer an option, but rather a decision, a duty and a moral and humanitarian responsibility” he said.

The minister also announced new home quarantine rules for people coming from other countries. They were now required to isolate for two weeks, instead of one, and there will be additional tests at the end of each week.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Hundreds of schools in Jordan return to online classes as COVID-19 cases rise
Middle-East
Jordan mulls self-isolation for COVID-19 patients ‘if caseload continues’

Turkish government accused of hiding true extent of virus outbreak

Updated 47 min 29 sec ago
AP

Turkish government accused of hiding true extent of virus outbreak

  • People on social media called on the government to reveal the true spread of the coronavirus among the population of 83 million.
  • Experts say reported numbers in all countries understate the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing, missed cases, data tampering
Updated 47 min 29 sec ago
AP

ANKARA, Turkey: Turkey’s government is being accused of hiding the true extent of the country’s coronavirus outbreak after the health minister revealed that the daily COVID-19 figures published by his ministry reflect only patients with symptoms and not all positive cases.
Minister Fahrettin Koca acknowledged during a news conference late Wednesday that since July 29, Turkey has been reporting the number of patients being cared for in hospitals or at their homes. The count did not include asymptomatic positive cases, he said, ignoring a question about the number of new positive coronavirus cases per day, a key indicator of where the outbreak is headed in any country.
“We are talking about people with symptoms. We are giving this as the daily number of patients,” he told reporters.
The revelation led to an outcry on social media, with people calling on the government to reveal the true spread of the coronavirus among the population of 83 million. The hashtag asking “what Is the number of cases?” in Turkish was trending Thursday on Twitter.
The minister’s admission came after an opposition legislator, Murat Emir, claimed that the true number of daily new infections in Turkey was 19 times higher than the daily figures reported by Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government.
Koca refuted the claim, insisting that all information published on a table showing Turkey’s daily coronavirus count “is correct.”
On Thursday, Emir called on Koca to stop issuing the daily coronavirus data saying; “Nobody believes it. It has no scientific value. No one takes it seriously.”
“The government is battling against the figures instead of battling the outbreak,” he said.
The Turkish Medical Association, which has for months accused the government of underreporting cases, called for transparency. The group had been questioning the daily coronavirus data after the government on July 29 changed the wording of the count from “case” to “patient.”
“You failed to lead the process transparently. You hid the truth. You failed to prevent the spread,” the group said.
Sebnem Korur Fincanci who heads the association tweeted: “The truth is our right.”
The government on Wednesday reported 1,391 new coronavirus “patients” and 65 deaths. Since the pandemic began, Turkey says 318,000 residents have been infected and 8,195 have died.
Experts say reported numbers in all countries understate the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing, missed cases, data tampering by some governments and other factors.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Middle-East
EU must stand firm regarding Turkey, says France’s Beaune
Middle-East
Turkey detains Kurdish opposition members over terrorism links

Latest updates

US charges father and son for joining Daesh
Newcomer Iman Vellani cast as Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel in new Disney+ series
EU launches legal action over UK Brexit bill
Gigi Hadid is adding voice actor to her résumé
Turkish government accused of hiding true extent of virus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.