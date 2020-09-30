You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds of schools in Jordan return to online classes as COVID-19 cases rise

Hundreds of schools in Jordan return to online classes as COVID-19 cases rise

The ministry has urged teachers, students, and school administrators to follow health precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5f287

Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

Hundreds of schools in Jordan return to online classes as COVID-19 cases rise

  • Some schools have only temporarily suspended in-person classes for a period of 14 days after recording COVID-19 infections
Updated 30 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Around 407 schools have switched to a distance education system in Jordan since the start of the academic year, the Ministry of Education said, as reported by state news agency Petra.

The move comes as a total of 370 students and teachers, as well as 12 school staff have tested positive with the coronavirus.

Some schools have only temporarily suspended in-person classes for a period of 14 days after recording COVID-19 infections, and are expected to return to normal operations afterwards.

The ministry has urged teachers, students, and school administrators to follow health precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan mulls self-isolation for COVID-19 patients ‘if caseload continues’
Middle-East
Jordan reopens trade gateway with Syria after month-long COVID closure

Trump adviser predicts more Arab and Muslim countries will sign deals with Israel

Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Trump adviser predicts more Arab and Muslim countries will sign deals with Israel

  • Berkowitz said that Arab leaders have been disappointed by the refusal of the Palestinian leadership to even discuss the “Peace to Prosperity” plan
  • Berkowitz stressed that the door remains open to the Palestinians if they agree to negotiate, but Trump will seek alternatives if they refuse to engage
Updated 14 min 24 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

As many as seven Arab or Muslim countries are likely to follow the lead set by the UAE and Bahrain by signing agreements to normalize relations with Israel, according to Avi Berkowitz, special adviser to US President Donald Trump on Middle East negotiations.

He said that Arab and Muslim political and business leaders have been disappointed by the refusal of the Palestinian leadership to even discuss the “Peace to Prosperity” plan for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which was proposed last year by the Trump administration. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described it as “the deal of the century.”

During an exclusive interview with Arab News on Tuesday, Berkowitz stressed that the door remains open to the Palestinians if they agree to negotiate, but Trump will seek alternatives if they refuse to engage.

He added the refusal by some Palestinian leaders to negotiate will no longer prevent other Arab and Muslim countries from pursuing peace with Israel, or deter the US from talking with other Palestinian community leaders and groups.

“We can disagree about the details. We can sit around the table and negotiate them,” Berkowitz said during the interview, which will be broadcast on Detroit radio station WNZK at 8 a.m. local time on Wednesday morning.

“But if you are unwilling to actually review the plan and think it through and explain why you think it is not acceptable, then we are not really talking — we are sort of talking past each other. And I think a lot of people in the region saw that and said ‘we are no longer going to allow this to be a veto over our national interests.’”

Berkowitz said that while there is a seat at the table for the Palestinian leadership to discuss the Trump peace plan, in their absence talks are taking place with other Palestinian community and business leaders, although he did not name them.

“We put out a plan and the plan calls for a realistic two-state solution,” he said. “It calls for a Palestinian state with a capital in areas of East Jerusalem. It calls for free access to all people who come in peace to all of the holy sites, so that no one can say that in any way they are under siege. (It also offers) $50 billion in investments, as well as provisions for people who have been displaced: the refugee issue.

“It undoubtedly is something that will make the lives of the Palestinian people better and will change the course of the region. And so when that was (announced) a lot of people saw that the Palestinians refused the plan prior to it even being published. They wouldn’t even read it before rejecting it — and honestly, that is unacceptable.”

Berkowitz said his own frustration with the situation “pales in comparison” to the frustration that can be heard in the voices of the Palestinian people about the actions of their leaders.

“They understand the current trajectory is a bad one and they constantly bring me fresh ideas,” he added.

Arguing that the presence of Israel is a reality that the Palestinians must accept, Berkowitz said: “We’re not going to allow that to be a veto over the project that we hope to make in the region going forward.”

However, he added that this does not mean that long-standing grievances and concerns will be ignored.

“This is not something that is being done at the exclusion of understanding the significance of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he said. “That is a real issue. It is one that we intend to give as much attention as the Palestinian leadership is willing to engage us on.”

The agreement between the UAE and Israel was announced on Aug. 13. Bahrain announced a similar deal on Sept. 11. Both agreements, known as the Abraham Accords, were brokered by Trump. They were signed by the foreign ministers of the UAE and Bahrain and Netanyahu at the White House on Sept. 15.

In exchange for establishing full diplomatic and economic ties, Israel agreed to suspend its plans to annex large areas of the occupied West Bank.

Topics: Israel Palestinians Donald Trump Avi Berkowitz

Related

Middle-East
UAE foreign minister: Israel deal paves way for comprehensive Middle East peace
Middle-East
Gargash: UAE-Israel relationship will help Palestinians, but they must engage

Latest updates

Trump adviser predicts more Arab and Muslim countries will sign deals with Israel
Gerard Butler talks family and high-octane action films
Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad receives body of brother the late Emir from US 
Pakistani doctor urges people to volunteer for COVID-19 vaccine trial
Macron slams Turkey’s ‘bellicose’ talk on Karabakh conflict

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.