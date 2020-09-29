You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan mulls self-isolation for COVID-19 patients ‘if caseload continues’

Jordan mulls self-isolation for COVID-19 patients ‘if caseload continues’

The plan is still in the works, the minister said, adding it will depend on the increase of cases across the country. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y4u88

Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

Jordan mulls self-isolation for COVID-19 patients ‘if caseload continues’

  • The new plan will not include high-risk coronavirus patients such as the elderly and those who need medical attention
  • The minister also said the government will set up epidemiological investigation centers in different governorates
Updated 29 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Some COVID-19 patients in Jordan will have to self-isolate if the country continues to record a rise in daily infections, in a new plan announced by State Minister for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh.

Adaileh said this new plan will not include high-risk coronavirus patients such as the elderly and those who need medical attention, as well as those who have no means to self-isolate in their homes, as reported by state news agency Petra.

The plan is still in the works, the minister said, adding it will depend on the increase of cases across the country.

Medical teams will be formed to follow the case of self-isolating patients and provide necessary assistance.

The minister also said the government will set up epidemiological investigation centers in different governorates and will offer testing for asymptomatic cases, including those who were in contact with confirmed patients.

There will also be call centers tasked with informing people of their test results.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the National Epidemiological Committee Natheer Obeidat, dismissed the herd immunity approach and said the only ethical way to deal with the virus is through proper immunization with a vaccine.

Obeidat, who was speaking at a press conference in Amman, said the country was experiencing a “societal spread” of infections, which is a pandemic phase characterized by the inability of authorities to trace cases.

“Societal immunity, or as some call it herd immunity, develops in patients through allowing a large percentage of the citizens within a certain country to become infected, which is a percentage determined by the spread factor of any pandemic,” he explained.

The spokesperson said the country should enhance the abilities of health authorities to identify and track cases to address the continuous spread of the disease.

Topics: Jordan Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan reopens trade gateway with Syria after month-long COVID closure
Middle-East
Jordan fund for response plan to Syrian crisis now at $644 million

Kuwait emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies aged 91

Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies aged 91

Updated 10 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

The emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, has died aged 91.

Sheikh Sabah ruled Kuwait since 2006.

His death was announced by the Emiri Diwan.

"With deep sadness and sorrow the Emiri Diwan sends its condolences to the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim nations, and our friendly nations worldwide," the statement said.

Topics: Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sheikh sabah Kuwait

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince inquires about health of Kuwait emir
Middle-East
Kuwaiti Emir health is stable, Emiri Diwan says

Latest updates

UK PM says was obese but lost weight since virus scare
Kuwait emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah dies aged 91
UN General Assembly concludes its annual meeting
Italian Daesh member arrested, repatriated
Dates and bigger prize money purse announced for Saudi Cup 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.